Early on Wednesday morning, President Trump joined the fray — but in the video he tweeted, it wasn’t “Despacito” playing from Biden’s phone. It was N.W.A’s notorious 1988 single “F--- tha Police.”

“What is this all about?” Trump asked over the manipulated video.

Trump and his conservative allies have ramped up a campaign of online disinformation in recent weeks, as The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker reported, with the president in particular tweeting out numerous false claims and misleadingly labeled videos. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump shared a tweet baselessly accusing Biden of being a pedophile.

Twitter has repeatedly labeled videos shared by Trump and his campaign as “manipulated,” and in several cases removed media after the president retweeted it — including a video by a Texas doctor named Stella Immanuel claiming without evidence that masks aren’t effective in halting the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The Biden video shared by Trump, which had been viewed nearly 2 million times by early Wednesday morning, hasn’t been slapped yet with a “manipulated media” tag from the social media company.

The real clip comes from Biden’s visit to Kissimmee, Fla., on Tuesday, at an event aimed at Puerto Rican voters in the key swing state. After introductions by Latin music stars Ricky Martin and Fonsi, Biden said, “I have just one thing to say,” before holding a phone blaring “Despacito” to the microphone.

The manipulated version of the moment shared by Trump echoes his campaign’s months-long effort to paint Biden as anti-law enforcement, often by falsely claiming that Biden supports defunding the police.

In the 27-second clip, Biden appears to nod along to the words of the incendiary protest song, including the opening verse by Ice Cube that includes an uncensored use of the n-word and the line “police think they have the authority to kill a minority.”

The song has long been a political flash point. When it was released by the hip-hop group in 1988, it was banned from radio stations, protested heavily by police departments and unions, and led the FBI to write a stern letter to the group’s record label. One state attorney general threatened criminal charges against record stores selling it, the Daily Beast reported.

On streaming services, the song has seen a resurgence this year — not surprisingly, N.W.A members said, since they wrote the song to protest many of the issues still driving mass demonstrations this summer against police brutality and racial inequality.