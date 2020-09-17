Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Couples are still planning destination weddings — as long as they can get there
When Zach Hill and his fiancee got dinner with friends in February, much of the conversation centered on the coronavirus outbreak in the location of their upcoming June wedding: Italy. Even though it was still months away, the Canadian couple worried that their wedding could have major problems.
But after a reassuring call with their Tuscan wedding venue, they didn’t think they would need to reschedule their nuptials to 2021. “We thought that it would clear up. … [Our planner] was pretty insistent that things were normal in Tuscany,” Hill said. Two weeks later, the Italian government imposed a nationwide lockdown.
Eventually the couple made the call to postpone their wedding until May 2021, even though, as Hill notes, “based on Italian regulations, we could do our wedding right now.” Italy has reopened to travelers from some countries, including Canada, but it remains closed to Americans as part of the European Union ban.
Courts may reconsider temporary coronavirus restrictions as pandemic drags on
A federal court ruling this week that coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania were too burdensome and open-ended may signal a new willingness by some courts to consider whether emergency shutdown rules can run indefinitely, as Americans cope with the likelihood of many more months of a pandemic that is far from contained.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is appealing the ruling Monday that found the state’s limits on gatherings and the closure of nonessential businesses are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV’s 66-page ruling echoes language about individual rights and liberties that President Trump and his aides have used in demanding that states open up. Trump quickly celebrated the decision as a sign of things to come.
The ruling is considered an outlier, however, as most courts have so far upheld the power of governors or mayors to impose restrictions to contend with an urgent public health emergency.
Top health official says states need about $6 billion from Congress to distribute coronavirus vaccine
Trump administration officials released a detailed road map Wednesday of their plans to speed doses of a coronavirus vaccine into the arms of millions of Americans, as a top health official warned that Congress has yet to provide about $6 billion to help states prepare for what is expected to be the largest vaccination campaign ever undertaken.
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a Senate panel that his agency, which is playing a lead role in vaccine distribution, does not have the crucial funding that states need for the distribution, which will take place in phases. Those state efforts include maintaining vaccines at temperatures of minus-70 Celsius (minus-94 Fahrenheit), which will require special freezers and dry ice, systems to ensure people get the correct doses at the right times — most vaccine products require two shots — and multiple scenarios for giving shots at hospitals, pharmacies, mobile clinics and doctors’ offices.
The CDC has about $600 million in dwindling relief money, but states urgently need additional resources, Redfield said, responding to questions from Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Education.