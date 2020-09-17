“If we can have football, we should have voting, too,” the university chapter of Fair Fight, a voting rights advocacy group, tweeted on Wednesday.

The school, though, countered that the issues are different since the football fans will be sitting outdoors when they arrive for the first home game Oct. 3.

AD

“Those comparing this matter to a football game should be able to recognize that football games will be played outdoors but we will still require social distancing by substantially reducing capacity in the stadium,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.

AD

The school reported 421 positive tests last week, mostly among students, as cases declined more than 70 percent from the previous week. Since returning to campus on Aug. 10, the campus has reported 3,081 positive tests. Georgia has reported at least 299,056 coronavirus cases and 6,419 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The return of college sports amid the pandemic has been fiercely debated, with schools scrambling to protect student athletes and their classmates without canceling games, which generate huge revenue. Although the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided last month to partially cancel their football seasons this fall, both conferences have been working to launch a shortened season in October.

Several major universities have already started playing sports this fall after devising policies that ask players to take precautions, wear masks and get tested regularly. Despite those efforts, some college football teams have reported positive covid-19 cases among student-athletes. Ed Orgeron, coach of the defending national champions at Louisiana State University, said Tuesday that “most of our players have caught it.”

AD

AD

The University of Georgia is limiting crowds at its home games, banning tailgate parties and encouraging social distancing at the games.

The decision to forego voting booths on campus is playing out in a state where voting access has been hugely controversial and where Republican Brian Kemp, now the governor of Georgia, has been accused of suppressing votes while he was overseeing a tight election as secretary of state and simultaneously running for his current office.

Instead of providing an on-campus voting option, the university will offer student voters shuttle service to an off-site polling place in downtown Athens, Ga. The decision, juxtaposed with the school’s controversial football season set to begin later this month, did not sit well with some critics.

AD

Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and founder of Fair Fight, said she believes the campus should reverse its decision.

AD

“#COVID19 must never be used as an excuse to limit voting access, including on college campuses,” she said in a tweet.

Many local and national politicians, current students and alumni echoed Abrams’s concerns about student access to the polls.

The university responded to some criticism Wednesday night, offering to consider using the indoor basketball stadium as a potential polling place, if election officials approve it in time.