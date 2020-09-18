A new editorial published in the BMJ medical journal points to at least half a dozen small studies that suggest that up to 50 percent of people may have some preexisting immunity against the novel coronavirus.

Peter Doshi, associate editor at the journal, wrote that the global public health response to the pandemic has been based on the assumption that the novel coronavirus “entered the human population with no preexisting immunity before the pandemic.”

But he writes that numerous studies that have assessed the reactivity of T cells, specialized white blood cells that remember viruses, to the coronavirus in individuals who have not been exposed to it are “raising questions about just how new the pandemic virus really is, with many implications.”

At least six studies, Doshi writes, have reported T-cell reactivity against the virus in 20 to 50 percent of people with no known exposure to it.

One study of blood specimens obtained in the United States between 2015 and 2018 found that 50 percent had T cells reactive to the novel coronavirus, Doshi writes. Another study of blood specimens from the Netherlands found T-cell reactivity in 2 out of 10 people.

Doshi also describes two other studies in Germany and Singapore in which researchers detected reactive T cells in people with no known exposure to the virus, and he noted other research in the United Kingdom and Sweden that found such reactivity.

“Though these studies are small and do not yet provide precise estimates of preexisting immunological responses to SARS-CoV-2, they are hard to dismiss,” Doshi writes.

The Washington Post reported last month about a flurry of recent research fueling the surprising hypothesis that some of the world’s population may be partially protected against the novel coronavirus as a result of previous encounters with other coronaviruses, such as ones that cause the common cold.