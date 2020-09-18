The change took place after the agency was directed last month by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to shift its testing guidance. The Task Force-directed guidance said those without symptoms "do not necessarily need a test.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Guatemala’s president has tested positive for coronavirus
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under medical observation and in isolation, the federal government announced Friday.
“This shows that all of us Guatemalans are exposed to the covid-19 virus,” an official statement said, urging the population to continue to abide by social distancing norms, use of masks, hand-washing and other preventive measures.
Giammattei, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, told a local radio program Friday that he is working from home and “feeling well.” He started showing symptoms Thursday, he said, after being in touch with a person who contracted the virus Sept. 14 during an official event at the National Palace, according to Prensa Libre, a national newspaper.
The announcement coincides with the country’s reopening of its borders Friday, when the first international flights will be allowed in after a six-month strict closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials announced this week that all foreigners seeking to enter Guatemala will be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, at the latest.
The Health Ministry announced that foreigners showing symptoms during a flight will not be allowed to enter the country.
Giammattei is the fourth head of state in Latin America to have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, Honduras’s Juan Orlando Hernández and Bolivia’s interim president Janine Añez, as well as several other high-ranking government officials and cabinet members.
Stocks slide with Friday’s market close
U.S. stocks ticked down into the red leading up to Friday’s market close, closing out a week of slumps as tech shares led sell-offs and as investors reacted to hopes of a quick economic recovery dwindling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.
The market experienced a deeper midday slide in trading, with the Dow Jones industrial average plunging down nearly 1.4 percent, but recovered modestly by market close. The Dow closed down about 245 points, or 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 index was down nearly 38 points, or 1.1 percent, by market close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was down almost 117 points, or nearly 1.1 percent.
Big Tech shares led the end of the trading day’s dive, marking the Nasdaq’s seventh weeks of losses. Apple closed down nearly 3.2 percent, Alphabet closed down almost 2.4 percent, Amazon closed down about 1.8 percent, and Facebook closed down 0.9 percent. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Biotechnical firms that are in the process of developing vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus were a mixed bag in today’s trading. Moderna closed up 2.9 percent and AstraZeneca closed up almost 1 percent, while Amgen closed down roughly 0.2 percent.
These countries crushed covid-19 — but are now reporting higher infection rates than the U.S.
Israel, Spain and France all fought the novel coronavirus into abatement in the first months of the pandemic with tough measures that won international praise. But the three countries now share a painful distinction: Their infection rates have shot past the United States, even though Americans never got the virus under control.
The experience of these three nations demonstrates the difficulty of keeping the virus at bay, experts and officials say, and how reopening too quickly and other missteps can undermine successful national policies. For countries with more chaotic approaches, such as the United States, the challenge may be even greater.
“We are going into a worsening situation,” Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s top official in Europe, told reporters Thursday. He said the rising numbers on the continent should serve as “a wake-up call for all of us” to be more vigilant about the transmission of the disease.
White House, Congress struggle to complete stop-gap spending bill as October shutdown looms
Congressional leaders and the White House struggled on Friday to finalize a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government open past a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline, with disputes over farm aid, election money and other issues holding up a deal.
Negotiators had hoped to finalize the bill by noon Friday but missed that self-imposed deadline as talks stumbled. A Trump administration demand for $30 billion to replenish a farm bailout fund emerged as a major point of contention, according to several people involved in the talks, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opposed.
Trump weighed in on the issue over Twitter, writing: “Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers. Can’t let that happen!”
CDC reverses heavily criticized guidance on coronavirus testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reversed a heavily criticized guidance it issued in August about whom should be tested for the novel coronavirus.
The agency updated its recommendation to call for testing anyone — including people without symptoms — who has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The change took place after the agency was directed last month by the White House coronavirus task force to shift its testing guidance. The task force-directed guidance said those without symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”
Last month’s change alarmed public health and medical professionals who raised an outcry because they feared it would add to public confusion and impede contact tracing needed to control the spread of the virus. Administration officials said the push to limit testing was driven by the task force and other federal health officials involved in testing.
Testing of people without symptoms is critical because the CDC estimates that up to 40 percent of people infected with the coronavirus never show symptoms and may be highly infectious and spread the virus to other people.
The guidance posted Friday essentially reverts to the CDC’s original recommendation that all people who have had close contact with a person with documented coronavirus infection need to be tested.
In addition to the outcry from outside public health groups, scientists at the CDC raised concerns that “what had happened was wrong, and it was not good public health practice,” according to one federal health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.
The updated recommendation says: “Due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons, including close contacts of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Medical journal suggests that up to half the population may have some protection against the coronavirus
A new editorial published in the BMJ medical journal points to at least half a dozen small studies that suggest that up to 50 percent of people may have some preexisting immunity against the novel coronavirus.
Peter Doshi, associate editor at the journal, wrote that the global public health response to the pandemic has been based on the assumption that the novel coronavirus “entered the human population with no preexisting immunity before the pandemic.”
But he writes that numerous studies that have assessed the reactivity of T cells, specialized white blood cells that remember viruses, to the coronavirus in individuals who have not been exposed to it are “raising questions about just how new the pandemic virus really is, with many implications.”
At least six studies, Doshi writes, have reported T-cell reactivity against the virus in 20 to 50 percent of people with no known exposure to it.
One study of blood specimens obtained in the United States between 2015 and 2018 found that 50 percent had T cells reactive to the novel coronavirus, Doshi writes. Another study of blood specimens from the Netherlands found T-cell reactivity in 2 out of 10 people.
Doshi also describes two other studies in Germany and Singapore in which researchers detected reactive T cells in people with no known exposure to the virus, and he noted other research in the United Kingdom and Sweden that found such reactivity.
“Though these studies are small and do not yet provide precise estimates of preexisting immunological responses to SARS-CoV-2, they are hard to dismiss,” Doshi writes.
The Washington Post reported last month about a flurry of recent research fueling the surprising hypothesis that some of the world’s population may be partially protected against the novel coronavirus as a result of previous encounters with other coronaviruses, such as ones that cause the common cold.
In the editorial, Doshi points to emerging research that suggests that this immune response may be a result of encounters with closely related pathogens. He quotes the senior author of another paper, published in the journal Science, who said, “We have really shown that this is a true immune memory and it is derived in part from common cold viruses.”
Iranian official warns of ‘red alert’ as cases and deaths surge again
Iran reported 3,049 new cases of covid-19 infection on Friday, the highest daily increase recorded since early June, as a senior official warned that the whole country should be under “red alert.”
The number of new daily cases was the highest since June 4, when Iran recorded a record 3,574 cases in a second wave of infections.
Iranian officials also announced 144 new deaths on Friday, while deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi warned that the entire country needed to be on its highest level of alert.
“The color classification doesn’t make sense anymore. We no longer have orange and yellow. The entire country is red,” Harirchi said on state television, according to Reuters.
“If the current course continues, the death toll will reach 45,000,” Harirchi added.
Iran was one of the first countries to be overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus earlier this year. So far, it has reported 416,198 cases of covid-19 and 23,952 deaths, although analysts believe that the country has not recorded the full extent of its outbreak in official figures
Hawaii will reopen to tourists Oct. 15
Travelers can finally return to Hawaii starting next month.
Beginning Oct. 15, travelers can visit the islands if they take a coronavirus test, and test negative, within 72 hours before arriving in the state to avoid a 14-day quarantine once there, Gov. David Ige (D) said during a news conference this week.
Travelers who have taken the coronavirus test but have not received their results once they arrive in Hawaii will be need to remain in quarantine until they get the results, said Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Josh Green during the news conference announcing plans for the pre-travel testing program.
Ige said pharmacy chain CVS and health care provider Kaiser Permanente will offer tests as part of an agreement with the state of Hawaii. In a news release, the state said only FDA-approved coronavirus tests known as nucleic acid amplification tests are approved as part of Hawaii’s travel program.
Travelers will also have their temperature checked upon arrival and will be required to complete a travel and health form. Green joined virtually because he recently tested positive for the disease and said he is isolating at home.
Green said the new travel program will be an economic boost for the state “when so many people are suffering.”
The state has been effectively closed to visitors amid the pandemic, which has had a devastating economic impact.
“I worry about the long-term impacts of economic distress and that impact it’s had on our people when they can’t afford their homes as easily or their groceries or their health care,” Green said. “So this is an important announcement the governor has made today.”
Hawaii last month delayed the reopening of the state to mainland travelers. The August postponement was the second time Hawaii delayed its reopening to out-of-state travelers in 2020.
U.S. Customs seizes more than 20,000 counterfeit N95 masks in Boston
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 20,000 counterfeit N95 masks in Boston earlier this month.
On Sept. 2, Customs officers detained a shipment of 43 boxes from Hong Kong that arrived in Boston’s International Cargo Port, according to a CBP release Thursday. The 20,400 counterfeit respirator masks, with the 3M label reprinted from the original maker, were determined to be worth $163,200.
“Counterfeit personal protective equipment puts frontline workers and the general public’s health at risk,” Michael Denning, director of field operations for CBP in Boston, said in the release. “CBP Officers and our trade teams are trained to identify and intercept these dangerous goods before they can do harm to our communities and the American consumer.”
As the United States has grappled with a skyrocketing need for personal protective equipment such as N95 masks during the coronavirus pandemic, front-line workers, hospitals and the Food and Drug Administration have said pressures on the medical supply chain have caused a shortage of masks.
The federal agency said it is monitoring imports and exports for counterfeiters who seek to exploit shortages by smuggling unapproved covid-19 test kits, medications, hygiene products and protective equipment without government approval. Earlier this week, officials said they seized 500,000 counterfeit N95 respirator masks at Chicago O’Hare International Airport that were shipped from China.
Philippines extends ‘state of calamity’ for another year
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the declaration of a state of calamity for an entire year, with the new end date now Sept. 12, 2021.
Duterte signed the extension into law on Wednesday and it was announced on Friday:
Duterte had first declared the state of calamity on March 16 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The provision allows the Philippines government to allocate funds to combat the virus, as well as control the price of basic goods.
Law enforcement agencies and the Philippines’ armed forces are also directed to undertake measures to “to ensure peace and order” during the crisis.
In his statement announcing the new extension, Duterte said that “the number of covid-19 positive cases and deaths continue to rise despite efforts and interventions to contain the same.”
The Philippines’ Department of Health announced on Friday that the country had a total of 279,526 covid-19 cases, including 4,830 deaths.
A Massachusetts teenager tested positive for the coronavirus. His parents sent him to school anyway.
Six students tested positive for the novel coronavirus days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home, the city’s mayor told WJAR.
The parents of the sixth student who tested positive for the virus that causes covid-19 sent him to class anyway, the mayor said. Now, 28 students who were in close contact with the teenager have to quarantine for two weeks.
“It was a reckless action to send a child — a teenager — to school who was covid-positive,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux (D) told WHDH. “It was really poor judgment. If you know that your child has coronavirus, is covid-positive, you should not send your child to school under any circumstances.”
As the new academic year begins, schools nationwide have had to cope with students coming to school despite knowing that they have the highly infectious virus. In Oklahoma City, a student also attended the first day in class despite testing positive for the coronavirus. The parents of the student said they thought the quarantine was only for five days because the child was asymptomatic. As a result, 17 students had to quarantine. A student in Greenfield, Ind., meanwhile, tested positive on the first day of school after the parents sent the child while awaiting test results.
An Idaho ‘no-masker’ pastor prayed against a mask mandate. He’s now in intensive care for covid-19.
When coronavirus cases began increasing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in late July, Pastor Paul Van Noy prayed with his congregation that the City Council would not pass a mask mandate.
“I don’t want to be told I have to wear a mask,” he said at the lectern. “We’re adults, and we don’t need the government to tell us what to do.”
A little over a month later, he and his wife contracted the virus, and he has landed in the hospital’s intensive care unit struggling to breathe, he said in a statement this week.
“I haven’t taken this Covid seriously enough,” his wife, Brenda Van Noy, said on Facebook on Sept. 4, shortly after her husband was admitted to the ICU.
A self-proclaimed “no-masker,” Van Noy told the worshipers gathered July 22 at Candlelight Christian Fellowship that his first inclination was to resist complying with a local mask ordinance. After some consideration, he said the congregation was bound by the Bible to follow any ordinance requiring masks passed by their local leaders — but he prayed it would not come to that.
China worries that Trump, facing a tough election, may provoke a new fight
BEIJING — With the U.S. election approaching and President Trump’s prospects hanging in the balance, China is increasingly worried that its adversary in the White House will try to provoke a confrontation — perhaps through military action — to boost his chances of reelection.
Trump’s hostility toward China, which began over trade but now encompasses technology, science, journalism and the novel coronavirus, has proved popular with his base.
Influential academics in Beijing fear he will turbocharge his attacks to generate support and distract from domestic problems, such as unemployment and the devastating coronavirus death toll that have highlighted Trump’s slow response to the pandemic.
Perspective: The Big Ten might save its football season, but the myth of college sports has been shattered
Here is how important college football is in this country: By Tuesday afternoon, the University of Wisconsin had 2,160 students who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all classes were being held virtually. On Wednesday, Barry Alvarez, the school’s athletic director, said: “Our athletes will be able to start practice immediately.”
Here’s how important college football is in the Big Ten: At Michigan State, local authorities ordered that students in 30 large residences must quarantine for two weeks because coronavirus cases were dramatically spiking at the school. The county health officer said in a statement: “There is an outbreak centered on Michigan State University, and it is quickly becoming a crisis. The surge in cases we have seen over the past few weeks is alarming.” The Spartans will open their football season Oct. 23 or 24.
The coronavirus pandemic has completely laid bare the contemptible nature of college athletics.