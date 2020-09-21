Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now officially acknowledges what many medical experts have long argued: The coronavirus often spreads through aerosols. Updated guidance on the agency’s website states that the virus most commonly spreads when people come into close contact and such particles are “inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • The global tally of people who have died of the coronavirus is rapidly approaching 1 million, while the United States will soon reach 200,000 fatalities. At least 30.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the United States contributing more than 6.7 million infections to that count.
  • Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said Sunday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting three facilities in an attempt to get a diagnosis. “My experience and the experience of my staff underscore the need for a nat’l testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results,” she wrote on Twitter. “This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable.”
  • Nearly 11,000 people have been exposed to the coronavirus on flights, according to the CDC, but due to incomplete contact tracing information, the agency has not been able to confirm any cases where transmission occurred.
  • More than 4,500 students, teachers and staff at Texas schools have tested positive for the coronavirus since the school year began, according to the Dallas Morning News.
  • The Emmy Awards took place with no live audience Sunday night, with some honorees wearing their pajamas to the virtual “red carpet.”
September 21, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT

Nearly 11,000 people have been exposed to the coronavirus on flights, the CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated 1,600 cases of people who flew while at risk of spreading the coronavirus, identifying nearly 11,000 people who potentially were exposed to the virus on flights.

Although the agency says some of those travelers subsequently fell ill, in the face of incomplete contact tracing information and a virus that incubates over several days, it has not been able to confirm a case of transmission on a plane.

That does not mean it hasn’t happened, and recent scientific studies have documented likely cases of transmission on flights abroad.

By Ian Duncan
September 21, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT

As Canada’s Parliament returns, Trudeau aims for reset on coronavirus, charity scandal

TORONTO — Canada’s Parliament reconvenes next week with a new opposition leader, a new finance minister and a new plan from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “build back” the country — and, he hopes, his political fortunes.

After winning reelection last year with a minority government, Trudeau drew positive reviews for his early performance against the coronavirus. But his support began to erode during the summer over his government’s decision to tap a charity with close ties to his family to run a grant program for student volunteers. The deal sparked investigations in Parliament, and the ethics czar is investigating him for possible violations of conflict-of-interest laws.

Then the Liberal leader abruptly suspended Parliament last month, a move that allows him to reset his government’s agenda — while also halting the committee probes, at least temporarily. Now, amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus, he’ll unveil his priorities Wednesday in a “speech from the throne” — and put it to a confidence vote that could topple his government.

By Amanda Coletta
September 21, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT

The fall opening of colleges: Upheaval, pandemic weirdness and a fragile stability

When the school year began, Gettysburg College looked well-positioned to weather the tumult of the coronavirus pandemic and Arizona State University seemed vulnerable.

The private liberal arts college in Pennsylvania planned meticulously for the arrival of more than 2,200 students to its small-town campus in August, pledging to test them all for the novel coronavirus and do its utmost to safeguard public health while teaching as much as possible in person.

The public university in Arizona confronted the steep challenge of squelching infection threats on multiple campuses in the Phoenix area as it delivered a mix of face-to-face and online instruction to 74,000 students. What’s more, the virus surged across Arizona during the summer and made the state one of the nation’s most worrisome hot spots.

Yet Gettysburg’s opening crumbled, while Arizona State’s held up.

By Nick Anderson, Susan Svrluga, Lauren Lumpkin, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Joe Heim