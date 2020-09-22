Please Note

President Trump falsely claimed at a Monday night campaign rally that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” below the age of 18 and is mainly a risk to elderly people with heart problems and other preexisting conditions. In a March 19 interview with Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward, however, Trump acknowledged that “plenty of young people” were affected and admitted that he had downplayed the risks of the virus.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Nearly 200,000 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus since February. At least 6.8 million cases have been reported.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday removed language from its website that said the coronavirus spreads via airborne transmission, the latest example of the agency backtracking from its own guidance. Many experts remain adamant that the virus is airborne.
  • A communications staffer at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases abruptly announced plans to retire Monday after the Daily Beast revealed that he savaged his top boss, Anthony S. Fauci, in anonymous editorials on conservative website RedState.com.
  • More than six months since the pandemic first hit the United States, a persisting shortage of N95 masks is still baffling experts.
  • Britain could face 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October if it stays on its current trajectory, government scientists warned Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to roll out new restrictions on Tuesday, including curbs on nightlife and a return to working from home.
  • Hospitals in the San Francisco Bay area have recorded their first cases of the flu this season, representing the start of a potentially tumultuous several months of dual epidemics, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
September 22, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT

Sidewalks, streets and parks provided a respite from coronavirus closures. But winter is coming.

Peer into a backyard in Columbia Heights and a quartet plays. Walk down the waterfront on the Wharf and a masked instructor stretches into downward-facing dog. Dine on 17th Street NW and massage chairs sprawl across turf grass.

This was summer in the District — disease and desolation punctured by pockets of joyful commerce, spread across sidewalks, street corners and public parks.

Over the past few months, warm weather and entrepreneurial spirit have transformed many of D.C.’s public spaces into pandemic-sanctioned gathering spots. More than 550 restaurants have spread onto bike paths and parking lanes forming “Streateries” and “parklets”; and dozens of retailers and boutique fitness studios have moved their services outdoors in an effort to keep the businesses alive.

By Emily Davies
September 22, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT

James Madison University will restart in-person classes in October

James Madison University will resume in-person classes in October, officials said.

The decision comes after the university halted face-to-face instruction early this month to deal with a “rapid increase” in the number of coronavirus cases. Students had attended in-person and hybrid classes for less than a week before officials asked students to return home and transition to online learning.

Now, with a smaller on-campus population, university leaders say the school is ready to restart in-person classes Oct. 5. The university has increased the number of quarantine beds for sick students and will limit classroom occupancy to 50 people, according to a message sent to the campus from President Jonathan Alger, as well as Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, and Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

By Lauren Lumpkin
September 22, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT

Trump says he, not Biden, will ‘end the pandemic’ if elected in November

In remarks at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday night, Trump declared that the course of the coronavirus pandemic will hinge on the results of the November election, arguing that he — not Biden — is the candidate best poised to protect the country.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 200,000 people in the United States since February, and Trump has come under blistering criticism for his handling of the crisis.

“On November 3rd, Ohio will decide whether we end the pandemic and return to record prosperity, or whether we allow sleepy Joe Biden and his group of incompetents to delay the vaccine [and] shut down the country,” Trump told supporters.

Biden has advocated that any vaccine be equitably distributed and that its development be free from political pressure. Contrary to Trump’s claim, he has not said the vaccine should be delayed.

The president also claimed, incorrectly, that the virus mainly affects older people with heart problems — contradicting what he told Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward in an interview in March.

“Now we know it,” Trump said Monday night in Ohio. “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects.”

He added: “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

In a March 19 call with Woodward, Trump acknowledged that he had publicly played down the risk posed by the virus and said it affects “plenty of young people” as well as the elderly.

“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob,” Trump told Woodward. “But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older.”

By Felicia Sonmez and Anne Gearan