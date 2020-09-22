Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Sidewalks, streets and parks provided a respite from coronavirus closures. But winter is coming.
Peer into a backyard in Columbia Heights and a quartet plays. Walk down the waterfront on the Wharf and a masked instructor stretches into downward-facing dog. Dine on 17th Street NW and massage chairs sprawl across turf grass.
This was summer in the District — disease and desolation punctured by pockets of joyful commerce, spread across sidewalks, street corners and public parks.
Over the past few months, warm weather and entrepreneurial spirit have transformed many of D.C.’s public spaces into pandemic-sanctioned gathering spots. More than 550 restaurants have spread onto bike paths and parking lanes forming “Streateries” and “parklets”; and dozens of retailers and boutique fitness studios have moved their services outdoors in an effort to keep the businesses alive.
James Madison University will restart in-person classes in October
James Madison University will resume in-person classes in October, officials said.
The decision comes after the university halted face-to-face instruction early this month to deal with a “rapid increase” in the number of coronavirus cases. Students had attended in-person and hybrid classes for less than a week before officials asked students to return home and transition to online learning.
Now, with a smaller on-campus population, university leaders say the school is ready to restart in-person classes Oct. 5. The university has increased the number of quarantine beds for sick students and will limit classroom occupancy to 50 people, according to a message sent to the campus from President Jonathan Alger, as well as Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, and Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Trump says he, not Biden, will ‘end the pandemic’ if elected in November
In remarks at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday night, Trump declared that the course of the coronavirus pandemic will hinge on the results of the November election, arguing that he — not Biden — is the candidate best poised to protect the country.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 200,000 people in the United States since February, and Trump has come under blistering criticism for his handling of the crisis.
“On November 3rd, Ohio will decide whether we end the pandemic and return to record prosperity, or whether we allow sleepy Joe Biden and his group of incompetents to delay the vaccine [and] shut down the country,” Trump told supporters.
Biden has advocated that any vaccine be equitably distributed and that its development be free from political pressure. Contrary to Trump’s claim, he has not said the vaccine should be delayed.
The president also claimed, incorrectly, that the virus mainly affects older people with heart problems — contradicting what he told Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward in an interview in March.
“Now we know it,” Trump said Monday night in Ohio. “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects.”
He added: “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”
In a March 19 call with Woodward, Trump acknowledged that he had publicly played down the risk posed by the virus and said it affects “plenty of young people” as well as the elderly.
“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob,” Trump told Woodward. “But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older.”