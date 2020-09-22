But the number of deaths continues to grow, averaging more than 800 per day, as the country still lacks an approved treatment or a vaccine to combat the pandemic. A forecast released by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington this month predicted that U.S. fatalities could reach 410,000 by the end of the year.
Virus spreading at dangerous rates in many states amid warnings of autumn surge
Progress in slowing the march of the novel coronavirus has stalled in much of the United States, and the pathogen is spreading at dangerous rates in many states as autumn arrives and colder weather — traditionally congenial to viruses — begins to settle across the nation, public health data shows.
Organizations that track the virus, including The Washington Post, have logged recent increases in case numbers and test positivity rates — worrisome trends as the United States on Tuesday surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths remain lower nationally than at their midsummer peak, but those numbers always lag several weeks behind trends in new infections.
Twenty-seven states and Puerto Rico have shown an increase in the seven-day average of new confirmed cases since the final week of August, according to The Post’s analysis of public health data. Minnesota, Montana, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Utah set record highs Monday for seven-day averages.
Walmart introduces drone service to deliver coronavirus tests to some homes
Walmart is expanding its recently launched drone delivery service to at-home testing kits for the novel coronavirus.
The retail giant said in a Tuesday news release that it is broadening its foray into drone delivery for groceries and household items launched earlier in the month. Walmart is introducing the new program to single-family homes within a one-mile radius of its Supercenter stores in northern Las Vegas, Nev., as of Tuesday, and in Cheektowaga, N.Y., at the beginning of October.
A Walmart spokeswoman didn’t disclose any plans to expand eligibility for the delivery service to other customers or communities.
Quest Diagnostics provides the self-collection kits for testing for the coronavirus, and DroneUp provides the drones.
Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president for customer product, said in the release that the kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk or backyard of a customer’s home, depending on the landscape. Customers will then self-administer the nasal swab and mail their samples to Quest Diagnostics for testing, with prepaid shipping. Both the kit and its delivery are free.
“There’s a lot we can learn from our drone delivery pilots to help determine what roles drones can play in pandemic response, health care delivery and retail,” Ward said in the release. “We hope drone delivery of self-collection kits will shape contactless testing capabilities on a larger scale and continue to bolster the innovative ways Walmart plans to use drone delivery in the future.”
The company has partnered with state and federal officials and medical labs to offer drive-through testing at store sites across the United States.
FDA to announce tougher standards for a coronavirus vaccine that make a green light by Election Day unlikely
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to spell out a tough, new standard for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as this week that will make it exceedingly difficult for any vaccine to be cleared before Election Day.
The agency is issuing the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as it approaches the momentous decision of whether a prospective vaccine is safe and effective. Public health experts are increasingly worried that President Trump’s repeated predictions of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 3, coupled with the administration’s interference in federal science agencies, may prompt Americans to reject any vaccine as rushed and potentially tainted.
The stakes are high: polls show the relentless politicization of the race to develop a vaccine is taking its toll. Pew Research Center recently reported that the percentage of people who said they would get the vaccine if it were available today has dropped to just over 50 percent from 72 percent in May.
U.S. surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths, with no end in sight
The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, marking another milestone of loss at a time when many have become numb to the ever-rising fatality count.
The tally represents the upper boundary of a fatality range that President Trump in March said would signal that his administration had “done a very good job” of protecting Americans from the coronavirus.
Infectious-disease experts have expressed fear that the coming months could prove particularly brutal if a flu outbreak coincides with the coronavirus pandemic to overwhelm health-care systems. Cool, dry weather and more time spent indoors is expected to increase transmission of the coronavirus in fall and winter.
Those killed by the coronavirus have been disproportionately Hispanic, Black and American Indian, federal statistics show. While more than 75 percent of victims under 21 belonged to those racial and ethnic groups, they represent 41 percent of the U.S. population. For people under 65, the death toll is twice as high among people of color than for White Americans.
Finland to deploy coronavirus-sniffing dogs at Helsinki Airport
Finland is set to launch a pilot program involving coronavirus-sniffing dogs at Helsinki Airport on Wednesday, amid hopes that dogs could come to play a key role in screening for covid-19.
The voluntary canine tests will deliver results within 10 seconds and require less than a minute of travelers’ time, said Anna Hielm-Björkman, a researcher at the University of Helsinki who is using the trial to gather data.
Researchers in other countries, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates, are studying canine coronavirus tests. But the Finnish trial is among the largest in scale and farthest along.
Britain was set to allow fans in stadiums, until a spike in cases
With coronavirus cases spiking in Britain, a plan to allow fans to return to live sports events in just over a week has been placed on hold.
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the country as being at a “perilous turning point” and introduced new restrictions to prevent a huge second wave of cases.
Over the past week, there have been 27,567 new cases and 151 new deaths in Britain, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The rate of 37 new reported cases per 100,000 people over the past week is an increase of 27 percent, according to the database. “This is the moment when we must act,” Johnson said.
And sports will not be returning to normal.
More than 80 percent of NYC restaurants, bars couldn’t pay full rent in August
More than 80 percent of New York City restaurants, bars and other venues were unable to pay their full rent last month, according to a survey of more than 450 such businesses.
The survey conducted by the NYC Hospitality Alliance found about 34 percent of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and event venues could not pay any of their August rent. In addition, 48 percent said they could pay some of their rent, and 5 percent said they were not sure how much of their rent they expected to pay. Just under 13 percent said they expected to pay all of their August 2020 rent.
The 87 percent of these businesses that were not certain they could pay their full rent in August is up from the 83 percent that could not pay rent in July and the 80 percent that could not pay in June, according to the report.
Of the respondents that were set to pay some of their rent, about 49 percent said they expected to pay half, about 30 percent said they expected to pay less than half, and about 21 percent said they expected to pay more than half.
Sixty percent of surveyed businesses said their landlords had not waived any rent amid the pandemic, according to the survey. Of the 40 percent that said they had, less than a third said more than half of rent costs were waived.
The report offers a glimpse of the financial toll the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry.
“New York City restaurants have been financially devastated, and it’s unfortunate but not unsurprising that month after month, more restaurants that we survey have been unable to pay their full rent,” NYC Hospitality Alliance executive director Andrew Rigie told local New York news site Gothamist.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced this month that indoor dining will be allowed to resume in New York City at the end of September with a 25 percent occupancy limit.
Charges filed against Massachusetts teen and parents after large party
Two Massachusetts parents and their teenage child are facing undisclosed charges in connection with a large party earlier this month that was in violation of coronavirus safety guidelines, the Boston Globe reported.
About 50 to 60 teens attended the large gathering Sept. 11 in a suburb west of Boston that resulted in Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School choosing to delay in-person instruction until Sept. 29, the Globe reported.
Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix told the Globe that it is unknown whether students from other towns attended the large gathering, because many teens fled the scene when officers arrived or provided false information after they were caught not wearing masks or social distancing.
No cases have been linked to the party, but local authorities are urging attendees to seek testing for the virus as a precaution.
Bella Wong, superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District, said in a letter that she was disappointed to learn about the gathering, as well as the false information provided to officers that could have been helpful in requests to isolate, monitor and test the party attendees.
The country’s ‘divisive state’ hinders consistent messaging on pandemic, Fauci says
Anthony S. Fauci said the nation’s “divisive state” is one thing hindering consistent messaging on the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Monday night, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he hopes to deliver “a consistent message, as often as I can get the message out, something that is just based on the scientific data, based on evidence.”
“One of the things that I think gets in the way is that we are in such a divisive state in society that it tends to get politicized,” he said. “It’s almost one side vs. the other.”
He cited the process of reopening the nation as an issue that has turned into a partisan debate.
“Public health measures should be more of a gateway and a pathway to opening the country as opposed to the obstacle to opening the country,” Fauci said. “What has evolved now is that, almost, people take sides, like wearing a mask or not is a political statement, and that’s really very unfortunate — totally unfortunate — because this is a purely public health issue. It should not be one against the other.”
Show host Trevor Noah asked Fauci about contradictory messaging from the Trump administration on the pandemic, which comes after the president publicly rebuked a top federal health official who did not stick to White House talking points on the coronavirus vaccine timeline.
“I think the confused messages that you’re alluding to correctly and appropriately is that you don’t have a single message when messages get thrown into political buckets,” Fauci said, “And that’s something that I really wish that conversations like you and I are having now would dispel that and put that aside."
Fauci also said he was worried about the “still very, very high” baseline of daily coronavirus cases, especially heading into the colder seasons.
“In the next several weeks, what I would love to see is the country pulling together as a whole to try and get that baseline down so that when we go into the winter and the fall and we, perhaps, get hit with the flu season — I hope that people will get their flu vaccines — that we’re not struggling at a disadvantage,” he said.
At virtual U.N. General Assembly, Trump lashes out at China
President Trump lashed out at China in prerecorded remarks played at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, claiming Chinese officials allowed the coronavirus to “leave China and infect the world.”
The annual gathering, which features remarks by world leaders, is taking place mainly online this year because of the pandemic.
“We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy — the China virus — which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries,” Trump said, using a term for the coronavirus that experts have called racist and xenophobic.
He called on the United Nations to “hold China accountable for its actions.”
Earlier this year, he announced that the United States would withdraw from the World Health Organization, the U.N. global health agency, claiming the group was too “China-centric” in its response to the pandemic. On Tuesday, he claimed the WHO is “virtually controlled by China.” Trump also boasted that the United States will succeed in producing and distributing a vaccine and will pave the way for a “new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace.”
Nearly 200,000 people have died of the virus in the United States, more than anywhere else in the world.
In his remarks Tuesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also defended his response to the virus.
“Part of the Brazilian press also politicized the virus, disseminating panic among the population under the motto ‘Stay at home and we’ll see about the economy after,’ and almost brought social chaos to the country,” he said. “Our government, in a bold way, implemented various economic measures that avoided the greater evil.”
Brazil’s coronavirus death count is second only to that of the United States.
In Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s prerecorded speech, broadcast shortly after Trump’s, he called on governments to avoid politicizing the pandemic and to instead “enhance solidarity and get through this together."
“We should follow the guidance of science [and] give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization,” he said.
E.U. leaders postpone in-person summit after official has to quarantine
European leaders were set to take a risk this week with an in-person summit in Brussels, which has been hit hard by a second wave of the novel coronavirus, but on Tuesday they postponed the meeting after the man who was supposed to run it went into self-quarantine.
European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of the leaders of the 27 European Union nations, came into “close contact” with a security officer early last week who later tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a spokesman for Michel tweeted Tuesday. Following Belgium’s rules, Michel has gone into quarantine.
Deprived of the man running the meeting, leaders instead plan to meet Oct. 1. Michel “is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday,” his spokesman, Barend Leyts, wrote on Twitter.
Leaders also met in person in Brussels in mid-July, when they spent days haggling over a massive spending plan that will devote billions of euros to combating the economic fallout of the pandemic. Even then, the gathering was a risk, and E.U. officials devoted extensive energy to safety precautions. But in the months since, Belgium has plunged into a fresh wave of infections — 124 diagnoses per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. (In July, that indicator was below 15 in Belgium. The United States is at 170 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.)
Despite the viral risks of in-person gatherings, diplomats say that summits are far more effective when leaders can speak face-to-face. Disagreements are too hard to iron out via Zoom, diplomats say.
Few New Orleans nursing homes are accurately counting deaths, report says
Some New Orleans nursing facilities are undercounting their number of covid-19 deaths, a review of coroner records shows, according to the Times-Picayune | the New Orleans Advocate.
The paper found that almost one in every 10 covid-19 deaths is missing from the state’s dashboard.
The New Orleans Health Department’s data, collected from local coroners, shows that 2,225 people have died in nursing homes of covid-19, the paper said. Nursing homes self-reported 2,044 coronavirus deaths, it said.
The Orleans Parish coroner’s office reported that eight residents at the Maison Orleans nursing home died of covid-19 complications, but the New Orleans Health Department had recorded only three, according to the paper. The Jefferson Parish coroner’s office recorded 17 coronavirus deaths at the Metairie Healthcare Center, while the state’s dashboard shows only 12.
The nursing homes report their numbers to the state, according to the Times-Picayune | the New Orleans Advocate, while the coroner’s office has its own system of reporting.
Denise Bottcher of AARP told the paper that the discrepancies in data are concerning.
“Our strategies are only as good as our data,” she said. “If deaths are being underreported, for whatever purpose, that’s a problem. The question is, do we have the best data? If the answer is no, we just don’t have that luxury to say that’s okay.”
The reasons for the inconsistency in the death data aren’t known, but the total number of covid-19 deaths could be a factor when people are choosing facilities in which to place loved ones, according to the paper.
The Health Department doesn’t thoroughly investigate the number of reported deaths, a spokesperson for the agency told the paper.
Former Pence aide criticizes Trump’s ‘frightening’ coronavirus response
A former senior adviser to the White House coronavirus task force is once again calling out President Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
In an interview with NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell that is set to air on Tuesday evening, Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Pence who recently left the White House, said: “I felt that in my heart and in my entire being, I think American lives were continuing to be on the line.”
In a clip of the interview that aired on NBC’s “Today” show, Troye said the task force had discussions as early as late January about how the coronavirus “was going to be big.”
Mitchell pointed out that soon after, the president said the virus is “going to disappear.”
“It was frightening,” Troye said. “When you’re the president, words matter.”
Former Pence aide says she will vote for Biden because of Trump’s ‘flat-out disregard for human life’ during pandemic
“It’s very hard when you’re trying to actually base things on facts and science and on the data to have a president that wasn’t focused on that,” Troye said during the interview, according to NBC News. “He was really focused on public image, messaging and it was really more about, you know, his personal agenda than really the agenda that the task force had at hand, which was how are we going to save and protect Americans.”
Troye, who also worked as a homeland security and counterterrorism aide to Pence, also called out Trump’s coronavirus response in a Sept. 17 ad posted by Republican Voters Against Trump.
Troye, who said she’s been a Republican her entire life, said she plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall.
Trump and Pence both dismissed her comments last Thursday.
“I have no idea who she is,” Trump told reporters. “I never met her, to the best of my knowledge. Maybe she was in a room. I have no idea who she is. She doesn’t know me.”
Stock market opens Tuesday with uptick
The stock market opened tentatively in the green on Tuesday, as investors balance their anticipation for earnings season and the still-rising number of coronavirus infections that threatens hopes of economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average opened up 38 points, or about 0.1 percent, at the beginning of the trading day. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index ticked up almost 17 points, or a 0.5 percent drop, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite opened up about 73 points, or almost 0.7 percent.
This comes after Monday’s trading day marked five straight days of losses, with the Dow falling more than 500 points in response to the possibility of more lockdowns in Europe and a congressional stalemate over new stimulus aid to struggling households and businesses.
Tech shares made a comeback at the start of the trading day on Tuesday, after the Nasdaq’s weeks of struggling with tech sell-off. At market open on Tuesday, Facebook was up 1.4 percent, Alphabet was up 0.5 percent, Amazon was up 2.4 percent and Netflix was up 0.3 percent shortly after the start of the trading. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)