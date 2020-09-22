Anthony S. Fauci said the nation’s “divisive state” is one thing hindering consistent messaging on the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Monday night, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he hopes to deliver “a consistent message, as often as I can get the message out, something that is just based on the scientific data, based on evidence.”

“One of the things that I think gets in the way is that we are in such a divisive state in society that it tends to get politicized,” he said. “It’s almost one side vs. the other.”

He cited the process of reopening the nation as an issue that has turned into a partisan debate.

“Public health measures should be more of a gateway and a pathway to opening the country as opposed to the obstacle to opening the country,” Fauci said. “What has evolved now is that, almost, people take sides, like wearing a mask or not is a political statement, and that’s really very unfortunate — totally unfortunate — because this is a purely public health issue. It should not be one against the other.”

Show host Trevor Noah asked Fauci about contradictory messaging from the Trump administration on the pandemic, which comes after the president publicly rebuked a top federal health official who did not stick to White House talking points on the coronavirus vaccine timeline.

“I think the confused messages that you’re alluding to correctly and appropriately is that you don’t have a single message when messages get thrown into political buckets,” Fauci said, “And that’s something that I really wish that conversations like you and I are having now would dispel that and put that aside."

Fauci also said he was worried about the “still very, very high” baseline of daily coronavirus cases, especially heading into the colder seasons.