The mural, located along the Allegheny River across from PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, features the images of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Antwon Rose Jr. Police say it’s the second known case of vandalism involving the mural: Last month, an unknown person defaced part of the image next to Rose with the word “thug,” but it was quickly covered up by the muralist, according to public information officer Chris Togneri.
Michael Rosfeld, the East Pittsburgh Police Department officer who shot and killed Rose in June 2019, was acquitted last March. The Pittsburgh Steelers honored Rose with a helmet decal in its season opener against the New York Giants.