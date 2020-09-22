On Monday, the Texas Rangers arrested Scaman, 48, on sexual assault and other charges after two other government employees said he groped them and verbally harassed them while “acting under color of his office as a public servant, namely Falls County sheriff,” the Tribune reported.

An attorney who has represented Scaman in the past didn’t immediately respond to a message early Tuesday about the charges. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office also didn’t immediately respond.

Scaman was elected sheriff in 2016 in Falls County, a rural, farming area of around 17,000 people bisected by the Brazos River about 30 miles south of Waco. He spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, the Tribune reported, and as sheriff, boasted of hunting down drug dealers while inviting TV reporters to tag along.

Behind the scenes, though, two women in his office claimed the sheriff preyed on them. In 2018, Nanci Anderson, his former assistant chief deputy, filed a federal lawsuit that compared Scaman to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, noting that “even a modicum of power in the wrong hands can wreak havoc.”

Anderson said Scaman barraged her with sexual texts, demanded that she send him nude photos and repeatedly tried to pressure her to have sex in his hotel room while they were on a work trip.

The next year, Shirley Lynn Boger, a dispatcher and jailer, filed another federal suit against Scaman. She claimed the sheriff invited her into his office, and then grabbed her, licked her face, stuck his hands in her pants and sexually assaulted her under her clothes.

“She could barely breath or move. When Scaman was done using [her] body for his personal sexual gratification, he told her to straighten up her uniform and leave his office,” her federal complaint said, adding that she “tried to gather her composure and return to her duties on the jail floor.”

Last year, Scaman’s attorney denied both women’s allegations to the Tribune, calling them “completely fabricated.” Both lawsuits were dismissed in 2019; the Tribune reported that they were settled.

On Monday, a five-count indictment against Scaman from a grand jury was unsealed, according to the Tribune, alleging that the sheriff sexually abused a female city employee in Marlin, Tex., the county seat, in August. The woman said Scaman grabbed her breasts or genitals, sexually harassed her and made unwelcome advances.

A second woman, an employee at the Falls County Jail, also told investigators that the sheriff had sexually harassed her and made unwelcome advances in April.

He’s now charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, one count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of official oppression, according to records reviewed by KWTX.