Taylor’s family in the past week settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city for $12 million, which a family attorney said was among the highest payouts for a police shooting in U.S. history.

The agreement also required several changes to how city police execute search warrants: Commanders will be required to approve all warrant applications that are submitted to a judge, and police will have to conduct a detailed risk assessment before applying for a warrant.

At least two officers will have to turn on their body cameras when they are processing money seized during an investigation. And officers will receive up to two hours of paid time to do community service in Louisville.

Taylor, an emergency room technician, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed on March 13 when plainclothes police officers arrived at her home shortly after midnight. Police said they identified themselves before they used a battering ram to force their way into the apartment, but Taylor’s family disputed that in their lawsuit.

Walker, 27, fired one shot with a gun he legally possessed and later said he believed the officers were intruders. Police returned fire, striking Taylor five times.