$12 million settlement requires changes to how search warrants are executed
Taylor’s family in the past week settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city for $12 million, which a family attorney said was among the highest payouts for a police shooting in U.S. history.
The agreement also required several changes to how city police execute search warrants: Commanders will be required to approve all warrant applications that are submitted to a judge, and police will have to conduct a detailed risk assessment before applying for a warrant.
At least two officers will have to turn on their body cameras when they are processing money seized during an investigation. And officers will receive up to two hours of paid time to do community service in Louisville.
Taylor, an emergency room technician, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed on March 13 when plainclothes police officers arrived at her home shortly after midnight. Police said they identified themselves before they used a battering ram to force their way into the apartment, but Taylor’s family disputed that in their lawsuit.
Walker, 27, fired one shot with a gun he legally possessed and later said he believed the officers were intruders. Police returned fire, striking Taylor five times.
No drugs or money suspected to be connected to drug trafficking were found at the home. Charges were filed against Walker for attempted murder of a law enforcement, but were later dropped. Louisville’s city council in June voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants, which allow officers to enter a residence unannounced to provide an element of surprise.
Louisville police declared a ‘state of emergency’ ahead of report
As word spread of an impending announcement in the Breonna Taylor case this week, officials closed Louisville’s federal courthouse; police declared a state of emergency for the department, and Mayor Greg Fischer (D) signed an executive order permitting him to exercise emergency powers during potential civil unrest. Officers blocked streets downtown in anticipation of demonstrations, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he was prepared to deploy the National Guard and State Police to support the city’s police.
Taylor’s name became a rallying cry for policing overhauls and racial justice as the Black Lives Matter movement swept the United States this summer. Celebrities ranging from Oprah Winfrey to WNBA players took up calls for justice to be served in Taylor’s case, plastering her face on billboards and emblazoning her name on uniforms. At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, several nominees wore T-shirts that paid homage to Taylor.
Nearly 250 women have been fatally shot by police since 2015
After Louisville police fatally shot Taylor during a nighttime raid at her home in March, her killing could have been just another in a long line of deadly police shootings of women that have drawn little publicity.
But the death of Taylor, who was Black, fell between two high-profile killings of Black men. In February, a retired police detective, his son and a third man allegedly killed Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in a Georgia suburb. In May, a Minneapolis police officer knelt for nearly eight minutes on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, fatally injuring him.
Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry — #SayHerName — for policing overhauls and racial justice nationwide. Her image is on magazine covers, her name emblazoned on WNBA uniforms and, more than five months later, protests over her death continue in Louisville. Her killing has brought into focus an often overlooked but consistent subset of people fatally shot by police — women.
Since The Washington Post began tracking fatal shootings by police in 2015, officers have fatally shot 247 women out of the more than 5,600 people killed overall.