National Guard units are reporting to Louisville, and the city will be under a 9 p.m. curfew as officials prepare for the possibility of protests after Cameron’s announcement.

Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he did not know how many National Guard members were reporting to Louisville. Several other local, state and federal agencies will also support city police, including Kentucky State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Protective Service and other Kentucky police departments.

Police will seek to protect the public “while also ensuring the constitutional right for people to express their feelings in a lawful and peaceful manner," Schroeder said at a news conference.

“We will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property,” he said.

The curfew will be in effect for 72 hours and will end at 6:30 a.m. each day, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) said. The restriction does not apply to people going to and from work, houses of worship or medical care.

Fischer said he imposed the curfew because most of the violence that has occurred during past protests has happened after dark.

“I urge everyone to commit once again to a peaceful, lawful response like we’ve seen for the majority of the past four months,” he said.