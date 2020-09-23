National Guard activated in Louisville, city under curfew as officials prepare for possible protests
National Guard units are reporting to Louisville, and the city will be under a 9 p.m. curfew as officials prepare for the possibility of protests after Cameron’s announcement.
Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he did not know how many National Guard members were reporting to Louisville. Several other local, state and federal agencies will also support city police, including Kentucky State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Protective Service and other Kentucky police departments.
Police will seek to protect the public “while also ensuring the constitutional right for people to express their feelings in a lawful and peaceful manner," Schroeder said at a news conference.
“We will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property,” he said.
The curfew will be in effect for 72 hours and will end at 6:30 a.m. each day, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) said. The restriction does not apply to people going to and from work, houses of worship or medical care.
Fischer said he imposed the curfew because most of the violence that has occurred during past protests has happened after dark.
“I urge everyone to commit once again to a peaceful, lawful response like we’ve seen for the majority of the past four months,” he said.
Louisville government buildings will be closed the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, and Fischer said he asked downtown businesses to let employees work remotely when possible.
What to expect in the Taylor case today
On Wednesday, more than six months after Louisville police fatally shot Taylor, authorities are going to announce the results of the investigation of whether officers involved should face any charges.
This long-awaited announcement is going to emerge in two parts in the afternoon, according to authorities.
First, the Jefferson County, Ky., grand jury will present its report on the case to a circuit court judge at 1:15 p.m.
Not long after, Daniel Cameron (R), Kentucky’s attorney general, will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the grand jury’s proceedings.
These back-to-back events are expected to unveil considerable details about what investigators found in months probing the case, which has spurred demonstrations and drawn growing attention amid the summer of protests and unrest. These dual announcements will also answer the central question — whether any of the officers involved may face any charges — and, regardless of what the decision is, should also provide details on how the conclusion was reached.
In past cases of high-profile killings by police, authorities announcing whether to charge officers involved have often discussed the breadth of the investigations, elaborated on the specific statutes they were considering and, sometimes, released new information on the cases that they had uncovered during their inquiries.
Whatever the decision, authorities in Louisville have been bracing for possible responses, declaring a state of emergency and largely shutting down a swath of the city’s downtown.
Calls for officers’ arrests intensified over a summer of protest
Louisville for much of the summer was the epicenter of the national protest movement for racial justice, with demonstrators spilling into the streets week after week to demand criminal charges against the three police officers involved in Taylor’s killing.
The cause has drawn the support of A-list celebrities and athletes — including Oprah Winfrey and WNBA players — and inspired murals, marches and activism throughout the country.
After Taylor’s case began to garner public outrage, the city of Louisville in June fired one of the three officers who opened fire on Taylor’s apartment, but the other two remain on the force. The state attorney general’s investigation continued for three months, long after police officers and a retired officer involved in the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia were placed under arrest — a fact that has frustrated activists and fueled continued protest.
Earlier this month, Louisville reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family. But some Louisville residents have worried that the absence of criminal charges — or a lack of further personal consequence for the officers who killed Taylor — will trigger a fresh tide of anger and protest.
$12 million settlement requires changes to how search warrants are executed
Breonna Taylor’s family in the past week settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against Louisville for $12 million, which a family attorney said was among the highest payouts for a police shooting in U.S. history.
The agreement also required several changes to how city police execute search warrants: Commanders will be required to approve all warrant applications that are submitted to a judge, and police will have to conduct a detailed risk assessment before applying for a warrant.
At least two officers will have to turn on their body cameras when they are processing money seized during an investigation. And officers will receive up to two hours of paid time to do community service in Louisville.
Taylor, an emergency room technician, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed on March 13 when plainclothes police officers arrived at her home shortly after midnight. Police said they identified themselves before they used a battering ram to force their way into the apartment, but Taylor’s family disputed that in their lawsuit.
Walker, 27, fired one shot with a gun he legally possessed and later said he believed the officers were intruders. Police returned fire, striking Taylor five times.
No drugs or money suspected to be connected to drug trafficking were found at the home. Charges were filed against Walker for attempted murder of a law enforcement, but were later dropped. Louisville’s city council in June voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants, which allow officers to enter a residence unannounced to provide an element of surprise.
Louisville police declared a ‘state of emergency’ ahead of report
As word spread of an impending announcement in the Breonna Taylor case this week, officials closed Louisville’s federal courthouse; police declared a state of emergency for the department, and Mayor Greg Fischer (D) signed an executive order permitting him to exercise emergency powers during potential civil unrest. Officers blocked streets downtown in anticipation of demonstrations, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he was prepared to deploy the National Guard and State Police to support the city’s police.
Taylor’s name became a rallying cry for policing overhauls and racial justice as the Black Lives Matter movement swept the United States this summer. Celebrities ranging from Oprah Winfrey to WNBA players took up calls for justice to be served in Taylor’s case, plastering her face on billboards and emblazoning her name on uniforms. At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, several nominees wore T-shirts that paid homage to Taylor.
Nearly 250 women have been fatally shot by police since 2015
After Louisville police fatally shot Taylor during a nighttime raid at her home in March, her killing could have been just another in a long line of deadly police shootings of women that have drawn little publicity.
But the death of Taylor, who was Black, fell between two high-profile killings of Black men. In February, a retired police detective, his son and a third man allegedly killed Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in a Georgia suburb. In May, a Minneapolis police officer knelt for nearly eight minutes on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, fatally injuring him.
Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry — #SayHerName — for policing overhauls and racial justice nationwide. Her image is on magazine covers, her name emblazoned on WNBA uniforms and, more than five months later, protests over her death continue in Louisville. Her killing has brought into focus an often overlooked but consistent subset of people fatally shot by police — women.
Since The Washington Post began tracking fatal shootings by police in 2015, officers have fatally shot 247 women out of the more than 5,600 people killed overall.