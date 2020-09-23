Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The United States witnessed another painful milestone on Tuesday as the tally of coronavirus-related fatalities surpassed 200,000. In March, President Trump said that keeping the nation’s death toll between 100,000 and 200,000 — numbers that seemed inconceivable at the time — would signal that his administration had done “a very good job.”

Here are some significant developments:
September 23, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT

England was set to allow sports fans in stadiums. A spike in covid-19 cases has halted that.

By Cindy Boren

With coronavirus cases spiking in England, a plan to allow fans to return to sporting events in just over a week has been placed on hold.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Britain as being at a “perilous turning point” and introduced new restrictions in an effort to prevent a second wave of cases in the country. He urged people to work from home, if possible, and will require pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Over the past week, there have been 27,567 new cases and 151 deaths in Britain, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The rate of 37 new reported cases per 100,000 people over the past week is an increase of 27 percent, according to the database. “This is the moment when we must act,” Johnson said.

September 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT

Democrats seek investigation into Pentagon’s coronavirus fund following Washington Post article

By Aaron Gregg and Yeganeh Torbati

Congressional Democrats sharply criticized a Defense Department decision to repurpose a $1 billion coronavirus fund into an economic stimulus for defense contractors, a change the lawmakers say violated congressional intent. Two lawmakers asked for an investigation and public hearings on the matter following a Washington Post article that revealed the change.

The funds, set aside under the Cares Act economic stimulus package passed in March, were given to the Pentagon to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.” But the Defense Department decided to divert most of that funding toward long-standing defense concerns such as drone technology, body armor and dress uniforms. The decision was made in consultation with the White House Office of Management and Budget, as well as other federal agencies, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.

September 23, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT

29-hour meeting ends with Miami school board voting to reopen schools next month

By Valerie Strauss

After a 29-hour marathon meeting that included 18 hours of public testimony, the Miami-Dade County school board voted Tuesday to start welcoming students back for the 2020-21 academic year in mid-October with a staggered return for five-day-a-week instruction.

Miami-Dade, the fourth largest school district in the country, had started the school year last month with all-remote learning. It was one of only a handful of systems in the state given permission to do so by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) because of exceptionally high coronavirus rates.

The Board of Education began meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, to decide when to reopen school buildings, taking up a recommendation by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s administration to begin a staggered opening in early October.