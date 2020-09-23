Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
England was set to allow sports fans in stadiums. A spike in covid-19 cases has halted that.
With coronavirus cases spiking in England, a plan to allow fans to return to sporting events in just over a week has been placed on hold.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Britain as being at a “perilous turning point” and introduced new restrictions in an effort to prevent a second wave of cases in the country. He urged people to work from home, if possible, and will require pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Over the past week, there have been 27,567 new cases and 151 deaths in Britain, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The rate of 37 new reported cases per 100,000 people over the past week is an increase of 27 percent, according to the database. “This is the moment when we must act,” Johnson said.
Democrats seek investigation into Pentagon’s coronavirus fund following Washington Post article
Congressional Democrats sharply criticized a Defense Department decision to repurpose a $1 billion coronavirus fund into an economic stimulus for defense contractors, a change the lawmakers say violated congressional intent. Two lawmakers asked for an investigation and public hearings on the matter following a Washington Post article that revealed the change.
The funds, set aside under the Cares Act economic stimulus package passed in March, were given to the Pentagon to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.” But the Defense Department decided to divert most of that funding toward long-standing defense concerns such as drone technology, body armor and dress uniforms. The decision was made in consultation with the White House Office of Management and Budget, as well as other federal agencies, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.
29-hour meeting ends with Miami school board voting to reopen schools next month
After a 29-hour marathon meeting that included 18 hours of public testimony, the Miami-Dade County school board voted Tuesday to start welcoming students back for the 2020-21 academic year in mid-October with a staggered return for five-day-a-week instruction.
Miami-Dade, the fourth largest school district in the country, had started the school year last month with all-remote learning. It was one of only a handful of systems in the state given permission to do so by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) because of exceptionally high coronavirus rates.
The Board of Education began meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, to decide when to reopen school buildings, taking up a recommendation by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s administration to begin a staggered opening in early October.