Though thousands of teachers and students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the school year started, researchers have found little evidence that the virus is spreading inside school buildings.

“Everyone had a fear there would be explosive outbreaks of transmission in the schools. In colleges, there have been. We have to say that, to date, we have not seen those in the younger kids, and that is a really important observation,” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The Washington Post.

  • More than 201,000 people in the United States have died of covid-19 since February. Roughly 6.9 million cases have been reported.
  • President Trump on Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration’s plan to issue tougher standards for emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine “sounds like a political move,” as government scientists sought to assure the public that the approval process would be free of political interference.
  • The first coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect people with a single shot has entered the final stages of testing in the United States.
  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has refused to mandate masks, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Wednesday.
  • In a rare public address to the nation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country is in the midst of a second wave that could be much more severe than the initial surge of cases in the spring.
September 24, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT

Disney, signaling coronavirus effects will last well into next year, announces months-long delays for its biggest movies

By Steven Zeitchik

Disney massively overhauled its release calendar Wednesday, delaying its biggest films until well into next year, a sign that the huge entertainment company has determined that there is little movie business to be had in the United States while the coronavirus pandemic remains unchecked.

The studio, which is the driver of a large share of theatrical moviegoing around the world, is postponing its biggest films to at least May, with one being postponed until December 2021.

Originally scheduled for May of this year, then moved to November, “Black Widow,” the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, won’t be released until May of next year, Disney said.

“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s version of the iconic musical that had been one of the most anticipated films of the holidays, has been pushed a full year from this December to December 2021.

September 24, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT

Feared coronavirus outbreaks in schools yet to arrive, early data show

By Laura Meckler and Valerie Strauss

Thousands of students and teachers have become sick with the coronavirus since schools began opening last month, but public health experts have found little evidence that the virus is spreading inside buildings, and the rates of infection are far below what is found in the surrounding communities.

This early evidence, experts say, suggests that opening schools may not be as risky as many have feared and could guide administrators as they chart the rest of what is already an unprecedented school year.

