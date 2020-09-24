Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Disney, signaling coronavirus effects will last well into next year, announces months-long delays for its biggest movies
Disney massively overhauled its release calendar Wednesday, delaying its biggest films until well into next year, a sign that the huge entertainment company has determined that there is little movie business to be had in the United States while the coronavirus pandemic remains unchecked.
The studio, which is the driver of a large share of theatrical moviegoing around the world, is postponing its biggest films to at least May, with one being postponed until December 2021.
Originally scheduled for May of this year, then moved to November, “Black Widow,” the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, won’t be released until May of next year, Disney said.
“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s version of the iconic musical that had been one of the most anticipated films of the holidays, has been pushed a full year from this December to December 2021.
Feared coronavirus outbreaks in schools yet to arrive, early data show
Thousands of students and teachers have become sick with the coronavirus since schools began opening last month, but public health experts have found little evidence that the virus is spreading inside buildings, and the rates of infection are far below what is found in the surrounding communities.
This early evidence, experts say, suggests that opening schools may not be as risky as many have feared and could guide administrators as they chart the rest of what is already an unprecedented school year.
“Everyone had a fear there would be explosive outbreaks of transmission in the schools. In colleges, there have been. We have to say that, to date, we have not seen those in the younger kids, and that is a really important observation,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.