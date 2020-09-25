Speaker after speaker pilloried that outcome, repeatedly criticizing Cameron, the police force and the country's justice system, which Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, described as fundamentally not set up to protect people of color in America.

“It’s clear that that is the way they will always see us,” Palmer said in a statement that was read aloud at the news conference by her sister, Bianca Austin. “I was reassured Wednesday of why I had no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law . . . The system as a whole has failed her.”

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Taylor's family, repeatedly demanded the release of grand jury transcripts in the case, calling for Cameron to make plain what he did and did not present to the grand jury this week and leading the crowd in a chant echoing that plea.

“Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor's behalf?” Crump said. “Or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers?"

Crump said that “if you want us to accept the results, then release the transcript.”

Cameron’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the family and the attorney’s remarks criticizing him and calling for the release of the grand jury details. Cameron had said Wednesday he was not releasing the full grand jury report because of both the ongoing criminal case and an FBI investigation into the case.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D), who preceded Cameron as the state's attorney general, has also called on him to release whatever he can from the investigation without interfering with the criminal case against the officer charged this week.

Taylor's death spurred months of protests and became a rallying cry across the country, with demonstrators and celebrity advocates calling for the Louisville officers who shot and killed her to face charges.

When Taylor’s family spoke Friday in downtown Louisville, they were surrounded by signs saying, “No lives matter until black lives matter” and “No justice no peace.” People were also wearing masks bearing Taylor’s name.

Streets remained blocked throughout downtown Louisville, and police were standing guard across the city. While the family and their attorneys spoke about the state investigation and the grand jury results, voices in the crowd shouted out “a sham,” “dog and pony show” and “kangaroo court.”

At one point, Palmer, Taylor's mother, leaned her head onto Crump's shoulder and sobbed.

Among the speakers was Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer in August in an incident that was recorded and that also prompted a wave of demonstrations there and across the country. Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times in the back and paralyzed by the shooting, which remains under investigation by Wisconsin state officials.

The elder Blake spoke Friday about driving to Louisville to join another member of a grim collective, people who have had relatives injured or killed by police.

“I knew I had to be here, standing next to my fraternity member,” Blake said. “We didn't choose this fraternity. This fraternity chose us."

In March, police were serving a warrant at Taylor's apartment shortly after midnight when they broke down the door and her boyfriend, fearing intruders, fired one shot, striking an officer.

After a months-long investigation, a grand jury Wednesday indicted one of the three officers who fired shots that night, charging him with three counts for firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

The FBI has also launched its own investigation into whether any civil rights violations were committed. The Louisville police are also conducting an investigation to see if any officers violated the department's policies and procedures, the mayor's office said this week.

But the revelation that no one would face charges for shooting Taylor following a months-long state investigation spurred a new wave of anguished demonstrations in Louisville and other cities. On Wednesday night, two Louisville police officers were shot amid the protests, which spurred still more anxiety in the city; both officers are recovering, police said.

Police rarely face charges for fatally shooting people, and those that are prosecuted are unlikely to be convicted. The number of these prosecutions increased after a deadly police shooting in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 spurred a wave of protests, but they largely ended the same as before that case sparked a nationwide reckoning, with police still given wide latitude to use deadly force.