A woman in Ohio was Tasered and arrested after refusing to wear a mask
A woman was Tasered and arrested after refusing to wear a mask and leave the premises at Logan High School Stadium in Ohio on Wednesday night.
A Logan police statement said School Resource Officer Chris Smith was working on a special duty detail that day for the 7th and 8th grade football games when he noticed a woman, later identified as Alecia D. Kitts, sitting in the stands of the stadium without a mask. Smith approached Kitts and advised her to put on a mask, which she refused to do, arguing that she has asthma.
Smith told Kitts to put a mask on or she would have to leave the stadium, the police statement said. When Kitts repeatedly refused to do either, Smith arrested her for criminal trespassing and told her to place her hands behind her back.
A video taken by a spectator shows Smith and Kitts in a heated exchange, scuffling as she yells: “Get off of me! I will not put my hands behind my back. I’m not currently doing nothing wrong!”
The officer then manages to handcuff her, escorting her out of the arena.
In the statement, the police said Smith used his Taser on her shoulder once because the woman “did not quit resisting.”
Police said Smith was following his duty to ensure that all spectators at sports games wear a mask while on school property, complying with rules and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Health Department and the Logan-Hocking School District.
“It is important to note, the female was not arrested for failing to wear a mask, she was asked to leave the premises for continually violating school policy,” the police statement said. “Once she refused to leave the premises, she was advised she was under arrest for criminal trespassing, she resisted the arrest, which led to the use of force.”
Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASK Here u can also see very clearly that NEITHER of these cops even had a mask on, (or it was pulled down, serving absolutely no purpose, in the male officers case) yet they're arresting this girl for not wearing a mask 😳🙄 TURN VOLUME UP 👮♀️ Police brutality at its finest Stop messaging me, nothing anyone ever says will justify what that cop did. EDIT TO ADD: A video clipping from Ohio governor Dewines briefing has been attached in the comments. Also there are stories from journalist and reporters going around stating that I said the woman was not asked or told to put on a mask. That is false and I never said that ANYONE. Just wanted to clear that up
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady test positive
RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, both have tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Friday.
Northam (D) is experiencing no symptoms and the first lady’s are mild, his office said.
The Northams were tested Thursday after learning Wednesday evening that “a member of the Governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a news release from his office said. “Both the Governor and First Lady received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday afternoon, and both tested positive.”
Stocks mixed with Friday’s market open
U.S. stocks opened modestly at Friday’s opening bell after a tumultuous morning of trading, as investors braced for the end of an unpredictable week marked by news of the coronavirus pandemic’s hold on the labor market and hope for economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average opened down 51 points, or a nearly 0.2 percent dip. The S&P 500 index opened down almost five points, a 0.1 percent decline, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index opened up eight points, a nearly 0.1 percent increase.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s durable goods report released Friday indicated that manufacturers’ new orders increased 0.4 percent to $232.8 billion in August, continuing a steady uptick for the past four months. While shipments, inventories and unfilled orders slightly dipped (all less than 1 percent compared to July), new orders for capital goods jumped almost 8 percent to $62.9 billion.
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG, noted Friday morning that the report’s news showed that companies’ orders — now higher than before the start of the pandemic in March — countered analyst expectations and revealed a complicated economic path to recovery.
“New coronavirus cases spreading disease and sickness across the country, and recession-level high unemployment leaving people without the means to support themselves, have done nothing to stop companies from purchasing new equipment in order to produce the goods and services the economy needs in the future,” Rupkey said in an email. “At the moment, the future looks bright for businesses who see no uncertainty at all.”
Israel enters renewed lockdown one week after partial shutdown
One week after ordering the country into a partial shutdown, Israel’s government has issued even more stringent restrictions as of Friday to curb rising coronavirus infections.
On Wednesday, Israel’s cabinet approved new lockdown measures that require the country’s 9 million citizens to remain within 1 kilometer (about a half mile) of their homes and all nonessential businesses to close. The increased restrictions on movement come during a month of Jewish holidays, when families often travel to celebrate and pray together, and ongoing demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
International flights out of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport are also expected to be shut down, leading thousands of people to book last-minute flights out, Israeli media reported.
In the spring, Israel initially made headlines for its swift and successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. But in the months since, Netanyahu, already embattled in an election impasse and ongoing corruption charges, has faced increasing criticism at home over his handling of the pandemic and resulting economic fallout.
The latest round of restrictions will effectively cut off months of ongoing demonstrations in front of Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence: People can now only gather to protest within 1 kilometer of their home and in groups of less than 20 socially distanced people.
The new regulations around protests were seen as a concession to ultra-Orthodox leaders, who form a core part of Netanyahu’s base and were angry that political demonstrations had been permitted while prayer services were restricted.
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities have had among the highest rates of infections. Some in these tightknit communities, where large and often impoverished families live together, have opposed limits put in place on prayer, weddings and funerals. These tensions were renewed this month after the government issued rules, and exemptions, for gatherings around the Jewish new year and subsequent festivities.
Netanyahu’s government has argued that now is an opportune time for a shutdown of the economy as many businesses are customarily closed in September to mark the holidays.
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s attempt to end 2020 Census early
A federal judge in California late Thursday blocked the Trump administration from stopping the 2020 Census count next week, saying it should continue until Oct. 31, the date the Census Bureau had planned on before the administration abruptly shortened the count.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in the Northern District of California granted a preliminary injunction in the case brought by the National Urban League — a group of counties, cities, advocacy groups and individuals — and other groups. Koh had, earlier this month, issued a temporary restraining order to keep the count underway. The case is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a hearing Tuesday, Koh expressed irritation with Justice Department lawyers for missing a deadline she had set for them to produce internal documents connected to the case.
Child deaths from covid-19 remain remarkably low eight months into U.S. pandemic
As the United States’ covid-19 death toll moves relentlessly beyond 200,000, data shows that only about 100 children and teenagers have died of the disease, a fatality rate that is drawing wonder from clinicians and increasing interest among researchers hoping to understand why.
Covid-19 has become the nation’s third-leading cause of death this year, but 18 states had not seen a single fatality among people under 20 as of Sept. 10, according to statistics compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
Children are much more likely to die from homicides (there were 1,865 in 2016, according to government data), drowning (995) or even fires and burns (340).
The numbers are all the more remarkable because respiratory diseases typically hit the young and the old hard, and children are often highly vulnerable to infectious disease. In this way, covid-19 is similar to the flu, which killed an estimated 24,000 to 62,000 people last winter, but 188 people age 17 and below. (That was a record high for that age group, however.)
Coronavirus is out of control in Syria, no matter what the government says
BEIRUT — In an act of defiance, Syria’s union of doctors announced last month that 61 physicians had died of the coronavirus in the span of just a few days.
The disclosure contradicted the Syrian government, which had said a day earlier it had registered exactly 60 deaths in the entire country since March, and represented an uncharacteristic challenge to a state known for its tight control of information and severe intolerance for alternative views.
The tally released by the Syrian Medical Association signaled that the outbreak was already widespread, because reported cases among medical personnel often indicate a far larger number of unreported cases in the general public. One Syrian medical student called the number of doctors who have died “terrifying.”
British study finds low adherence to self-isolation and testing guidelines
A British study has found alarmingly low adherence to self-isolation and testing guidelines, with only about 18 percent of respondents who recently experienced covid-19 symptoms saying they followed the guidance and stayed home. Only about 12 percent said they had requested an antigen test.
The level of actual compliance with the guidelines among people with symptoms was far lower than intended compliance, according to the researchers from King’s College London and other universities and institutes, who surveyed almost 32,000 people between March and August.
Some respondents who did not recently experience symptoms appeared to vastly overestimate their willingness to self-isolate or get tested, with 70 percent saying they would self-isolate if they developed symptoms. And while around 65 percent said they would quarantine themselves if alerted to a close contact who tested positive for the virus, only about 11 percent actually stayed at home for two weeks.
Around half of the respondents were unable to correctly identify the symptoms of covid-19, and many were unaware of government guidelines.
The study found non-adherence was particularly high among respondents who have a “dependent child in the household,” belong to a “lower socioeconomic grade,” have faced “greater hardship during the pandemic [or work] in a key sector.”
As a result, the authors recommended “practical support and financial reimbursement” to improve adherence levels.
Detailed health guidance varies among Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, but self-isolation is recommended, or in some cases mandatory, across the United Kingdom for anyone exposed to the virus or showing symptoms.
In England, anyone found guilty of breaching an official self-isolation order can be fined starting Monday. England will also start paying some people who are self-isolating $635 to cover losses of income.
The policy is still less generous than the approaches of several other European countries, which cover all losses and wages during self-isolation.
After a decline in the number of daily cases over the summer, Britain reported 6,634 new infections on Thursday — one of its highest tallies this year, but one that is based on a far higher number of tests than in spring.
Camping or hosteling during the pandemic? Here’s how to scout out your best bathroom options.
Since May, when states reopened and Americans began hitting the road after weeks of being quarantined, people traveling on a shoestring have faced a challenge: finding a safe place to answer the call of nature.
Budget lodging options such as campgrounds and hostels may offer private sleeping quarters, but in many cases, the bathrooms are shared, and social distancing inside those facilities is difficult to achieve.
In the worst-case scenario, this might endanger your health. But more likely, it will chip away at your peace of mind — the very thing many of us aspire to achieve when traveling.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a financial hit from the pandemic
LONDON — Britain’s royal family is experiencing a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with an estimated $20 million loss of income expected over the next three years, according to the household’s annual financial report published Friday.
A dramatic drop in tourists visiting royal residences and a nationwide lockdown that took effect in March have affected the royals, who have pledged to find savings by tightening purse strings. Already, repair work on Buckingham Palace is expected to fall $25 million short of its $471 million budget over the coming years.
Following the release of the Sovereign Grant report, which details how the royal household spends public money, the treasurer to the queen, Michael Stevens, also known as the keeper of the privy purse, said the monarchy has “no intention of asking for extra funding.”
“We will look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies,” he said.
Since 2012, the amount of money the queen receives from Britain’s Treasury is calculated at 15 percent of the profits generated by the Crown Estate in the previous two years.
The Sovereign Grant, which is funded by the Treasury, pays for the queen’s expenses, including travel, staffing costs and the upkeep of royal properties. For the 2019-2020 financial year, it totaled roughly $105 million.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Friday that the royal family’s finances are always a controversial topic.
“Buckingham Palace made clear that the covid-19 emergency would mean reduced funding from the Sovereign Grant, but the intention is to fund whatever is required in-house and not from the taxpayer,” he said.
The 94-year-old monarch and her husband, Prince Philip, left London for Windsor Castle in March and have been staying there since.
Argentine lawmaker resigns after performing lewd act during Zoom session of Congress
When lawmakers in Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies gathered for a legislative session on Zoom on Thursday, most of them appeared on camera taking notes and listening intently to their colleagues.
Not Juan Emilio Ameri.
As his colleagues debated a bill on pension financing — some inside the chamber, others remotely — the 47-year-old seemed more preoccupied with the woman who was sitting on his lap.
In a live-stream session, Ameri appeared to remove the woman’s top and began kissing one of her breasts, in an incident that has prompted outrage and led the deputy from the ruling Peronist party to resign.
“I’m very ashamed,” Ameri, who represents the mostly rural, northwestern province of Salta, told a radio station in Buenos Aires on Thursday. “Here, throughout the interior of the country, the connection is very bad.”
That poor WiFi had been cutting him out of Zoom, he said, before he was unknowingly reconnected to the virtual session while in an embrace with his partner.
“It’s not like I was having sex with my wife,” he said. “It was a 10-second thing.”
But the incident — which was inadvertently broadcast in a corner of congressional coverage on TV — nonetheless prompted chamber leader Sergio Massa to interrupt the session and report “a serious offense by a deputy.”
“There was a situation that has nothing to do with normal decorum and operation of this house,” he said, before calling for Ameri’s immediate suspension.
He is not the first lawmaker to get caught in unsavory behavior on Zoom. As Reuters noted, a lawmaker from Ireland appeared without pants during a virtual session of the European Parliament in June.
And in Argentina, Massa said that other lawmakers had been pushing the boundaries of appropriate behavior during the remote legislative sessions, by drinking whiskey or falling asleep on camera.
“If we do not act quickly,” Massa said, “people lose respect for politics.”
United to be first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus tests for passengers
In what the aviation industry hopes will be a new strategy for getting people flying again, United Airlines will become the first U.S. carrier to offer customers coronavirus tests.
Starting Oct. 15, United customers traveling between San Francisco and Hawaii will have the option of taking a coronavirus test before they board their flight. A negative result would allow them to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers headed to the state.
The pilot program will launch at the same time United begins ramping up service to Hawaii.
’Tis the season for travel in China. But virus fears cast a shadow over festivities.
SEOUL — Zuo Weiwei has been stuck since February in her hometown Wuhan — yes, that Wuhan — and the problem now is that the city is overflowing with tourists.
“The Yellow Crane Tower is exploding with people,” said Zuo, 32. “You can’t squeeze in. You can maybe take a photo outside, then leave.”
Wuhan’s government, like many across China, has been offering free tickets to tourist attractions to try to salvage economic growth. For better or worse, it appears to be working, as China approaches its first major holiday season since tamping down the coronavirus.
The “Golden Week” holiday is one of the largest annual human migrations, with upward of 700 million people on the move. This year, it will be a crucial test of China’s efforts to regain normalcy and prevent new coronavirus waves.
Chinese pharma company says it is developing vaccine for worldwide distribution early next year
A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company SinoVac will be ready for worldwide distribution by early next year, its CEO said Thursday.
The vaccine, dubbed CoronaVac, is one of four in China that is still undergoing a third and final round of testing, a global standard necessary before it can be widely distributed.
But if SinoVac’s vaccine makes it through Phase 3 of clinical trials, CEO Yin Weidong said he will apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell it in the United States.
“At the very beginning, our strategy was designed for China and for Wuhan. Soon after that in June and July, we adjusted our strategy,” he said Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “Our goal is to provide the vaccine to the world.”
His comments underscore the key geopolitical role the vaccine may play for China in the coming months. As major powers race to curb the global pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought, the vaccine could serve as a potentially valuable diplomatic tool to extend global influence.
As The Washington Post’s Eva Dou and Isabelle Khurshudyan reported, strict regulations in the United States have often prevented the distribution of Chinese vaccines, and health-care experts have warned about the potentially disastrous risks of rushing the approval process.
Although the vaccine is still in Phase 3, SinoVac has already injected thousands of people in China — from front-line health workers to state employees to Yin himself — under an emergency use provision, without meeting the global standard to ensure that rare but severe side effects do not present themselves.
Thousands of people in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have also been administered CoronaVac in clinical trials, the AP reported, and the company says it will be able to produce a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by spring.