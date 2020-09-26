The event sets up another potential clash between liberal and conservative extremes in a city that has become the public front line for combustible political conflict. Far-right groups have ridden through the streets en masse with pro-Trump and pro-police banners, seeking to engage racial justice protesters and far-left activists.
That culminated last month with the fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, whose name has become a rallying cry for far-right activists — as has Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wis.
Other cities nationwide are preparing for protests this weekend after a grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict three Louisville police officers on homicide charges in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.
Demonstrators begin to gather in Louisville for another day of protest
LOUISVILLE — Downtown Louisville was quiet Saturday afternoon as protesters prepared for another day of marches and speeches honoring Breonna Taylor.
The weekend was expect to draw larger crowds than earlier in the week, with demonstrators and counterprotesters coming in from out of state.
For the moment, however, the scene was subdued in Jefferson Square Park, the site of months-long rallies in Taylor’s name. Bob Marley played on a loudspeaker, and a couple of dozen protesters mingled on the lawn.
Marquis Lampkins and Durrell Ford made the six-hour drive from Pittsburgh to join the action planned later Saturday. They said they had watched with disgust earlier in the week as Kentucky’s attorney general announced that police officers would not be charged in Taylor’s death.
“At what point do you let Black people know that Black lives really matter — just a little bit?” said Lampkins, a 40-year-old mother of four. “I came down to stand with them because I feel their pain.”
“I’m tired of it,” Ford said. “It could have been my niece. They keep screwing us."
Nearby, local activists from a group called Breonna’s Roots were harvesting a garden that protesters planted in dirt beds in the park earlier in the summer. They packed grocery bags with tomatoes, peppers and potatoes to donate to an organization that serves the city’s West End.
Their next step, they said: Plant onions, garlic and ornamental kale as the season changes and the protests enter a new phase.
“The whole point is to show hope and light, to show we’re not giving up,” said Theo Wrath, 40.
Downtown businesses and government buildings remained boarded up. Orange municipal trucks and concrete barriers blocked nearly every intersection, with police and National Guard troops staging close by.
Outside a Marriott hotel, doorman Jean Francois, 28, watched his colleague clean the driveway with a leaf blower. He said he supported the protests but worried about rioting.
“They might wait until tonight because there are more people available,” he said. “The rioters are cowards at heart. They want to make trouble but they hide in the peaceful crowds.”
Proud Boys rally launches with prayer, calls to fight ‘anarchists’
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred Proud Boys knelt in Delta Park for a prayer to Jesus to mark the start of their rally Saturday. “Reveal your purpose to us,” a man said into a microphone, addressing God from the flatbed of a truck parked on the grass.
Tented tables in the parking lot hawked Trump merchandise, and rally attendees carried American flags and thin-blue-line flags to show support for police. As a U.S. flag was raised over the truck, an electric-guitar rendition of the national anthem blared through loudspeakers and a thick cloud of yellow smoke was released.
“Stand up to anyone who tries to f--- with us,” a man said through the microphone, before the crowd shouted out the Pledge of Allegiance. A woman who identified herself as Carol told the crowd that she represented Oregon women for Trump.
“This is a war that we have got to fight back. I don’t know about you, but I have had enough from all these punks, evildoers,” she said. Portland’s leaders, she added, had “handed anarchists the key to the city."
In the crowd was a 63-year-old man wearing a mask that bore only the word “peace.” In his hand, he held a polished wood baton the size of a small bat.
“I’m old, and I need something to protect myself,” said Karl, who declined to give his last name because he said he does not trust the media. “And I hate all of this hate that is coming from the left.”
It was the third Proud Boys rally for Karl, a retired factory worker who lives in a Portland suburb. He said he voted for Democrats until choosing George W. Bush in 2004, believing it was important to support a wartime president. Karl said he voted for Trump in 2016 and intends to again in November.
“All of us here are standing up against BLM and antifa, and it’s not about race. I have a mixed family, but this is about stopping Marxist Leninism,” Karl said. “If America falls to communism, the world falls."
Rochester appoints first female police chief following death of Daniel Prude in police custody
Rochester, N.Y., Mayor Lovely A. Warren on Saturday appointed an interim police chief, the latest step in a broad overhaul of the city’s embattled police department following weeks of protests over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody while having a mental health crisis.
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former Rochester police lieutenant, will take control of the force Oct. 14, one month after Warren fired La’Ron Singletary. Other high-ranking police officials have also left their positions amid public outcry.
Prude, who was detained and then hooded and pinned to the ground by police on March 23, died a week later. An internal investigation concluded that police commanders and city officials did not take his death seriously enough and may have sought to mislead the public.
Warren, who has faced calls to resign from both the city’s police union and Black Lives Matter activists, said in a statement that Herriott-Sullivan — the first woman to serve as Rochester’s police chief — will “bring a different perspective and instill a fresh approach to policing, which are very much needed in our city at this particular time.”
Nationwide protests over Breonna Taylor case expected to continue
Protests were planned Saturday in Boston, Chicago, New York and other U.S. cities, in a continuation of nationwide demonstrations over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision this week not to charge Louisville police officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed during a police raid on her apartment in March.
Many of the protests in recent days have unfolded peacefully, including in Boston, where several hundred people gathered in Nubian Square on Friday evening and marched through downtown streets. But instances of violence have marred others: As protests turned chaotic in Louisville on Wednesday night, two police officers were shot, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening. And in Buffalo on Wednesday, the driver of a pickup truck rammed through a crowd of demonstrators, injuring one protester who was on a bicycle.
The prospect of larger weekend crowds had authorities bracing for unrest Saturday. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed an executive order Thursday activating up to 1,000 members of the National Guard to help cities and towns in the state manage mass demonstrations.
Portland calm shortly before Proud Boys rally kicks off
PORTLAND, Ore. — Half an hour before the Proud Boys rally was scheduled to begin in a park here, traffic jams that state officials feared had failed to materialize.
The streets near Delta Park, located in a North Portland neighborhood dotted with budget motels and strip malls, appeared to be carrying fairly normal levels of traffic for a Saturday morning. But some passing vehicles stood out: Occasionally, trucks adorned with large American flags and banners celebrating President Trump circled near the park.
There was also a noticeable law enforcement presence, with more than a dozen Portland police officers in riot gear hanging off both sides of white vans that moved through the area.
At an intersection near Delta Park, a city traffic sign flashed two alternating slogans at passing cars: “Black Lives Matter” and “Hate has no place.” A nearby Walmart was closed, and pallets had been placed in front of the doors.
Several miles away, in downtown Portland, most stores and businesses were not fortified. But some shop owners were up early Saturday boarding up windows amid fears that the Proud Boys gathering could migrate into the city’s commercial district later in the day.
Proud Boys prepare to demonstrate in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of members of the far-right Proud Boys plan to gather at a park here Saturday afternoon, setting up another clash of liberal and conservative extremes in a city that has become the public front line for combustible — and deadly — political conflict.
The self-described Western chauvinist group espouses pro-Trump, police-friendly rhetoric, but its members have a reputation for sparking fights with the far left that devolve into mayhem. After four months of steady protests in this city, its choice to bring an armed, extremist crowd from all corners of the country to the Pacific Northwest again turns Portland into an ideological battlefield, a place where speech has crossed a dangerous line into violence.
The rally comes at an already delicate time for the City of Roses, where on Wednesday a Breonna Taylor protest at police headquarters morphed into a rock-throwing riot that police broke up with impact weapons and pepper spray. Antifa and other far-left groups are also vowing massive counter-protests Saturday.
Portland police, who broke up a protest that devolved into a riot on Wednesday, said their main plan is to keep the ideologically opposed groups as far away from each other as possible on Saturday. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D), who declared a state of emergency Friday, said the state police and county sheriff’s office would oversee the response to the protests and would be dispatching additional law enforcement to the area to patrol highways, looking for people coming to town to “cause trouble.”