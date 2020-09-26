PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred Proud Boys knelt in Delta Park for a prayer to Jesus to mark the start of their rally Saturday. “Reveal your purpose to us,” a man said into a microphone, addressing God from the flatbed of a truck parked on the grass.

Tented tables in the parking lot hawked Trump merchandise, and rally attendees carried American flags and thin-blue-line flags to show support for police. As a U.S. flag was raised over the truck, an electric-guitar rendition of the national anthem blared through loudspeakers and a thick cloud of yellow smoke was released.

“Stand up to anyone who tries to f--- with us,” a man said through the microphone, before the crowd shouted out the Pledge of Allegiance. A woman who identified herself as Carol told the crowd that she represented Oregon women for Trump.

“This is a war that we have got to fight back. I don’t know about you, but I have had enough from all these punks, evildoers,” she said. Portland’s leaders, she added, had “handed anarchists the key to the city."

In the crowd was a 63-year-old man wearing a mask that bore only the word “peace.” In his hand, he held a polished wood baton the size of a small bat.

“I’m old, and I need something to protect myself,” said Karl, who declined to give his last name because he said he does not trust the media. “And I hate all of this hate that is coming from the left.”

It was the third Proud Boys rally for Karl, a retired factory worker who lives in a Portland suburb. He said he voted for Democrats until choosing George W. Bush in 2004, believing it was important to support a wartime president. Karl said he voted for Trump in 2016 and intends to again in November.