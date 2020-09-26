LOUISVILLE — As protesters got ready to march through downtown, Lawrence Robertson, a local minister and organizer, stood on the periphery of Jefferson Square Park greeting the activists.

His hope for tonight, he said, was for police to keep their distance.

“We pray for the best and prepare for the worst. Because that’s what they give us, their worst,” he said.

A tense encounter with officers Friday was still fresh in his mind: Police in riot gear had fired flash-bang grenades at protesters during a peaceful march led by Breonna Taylor’s family and held hours before curfew took effect. Sgt. Lamont Washington, a Louisville police spokesman, said Saturday that two rounds of flash-bang grenades were fired to “get the crowd’s attention” after protesters failed to heed officers’ directions to move to sidewalks to allow traffic to pass. Two people were arrested, he said.

Robertson, 33, said he helped evacuate women and children from the scene. The situation settled after about 10 minutes, he said.

“It’s the police that instigate riots,” he said. “And yesterday was a clear example of that.”

Not far away, a Louisville church opened its doors to allow protesters to take refuge for the night.

As marchers passed the Christ Church Cathedral on S. 2nd Street, Dean Matthew Bradley stood near the gates telling protesters they could stay until curfew lifted in the morning.

“We believe that sacred spaces should be safe spaces,” Bradley said. “Given that we’ve got folks out here protesting for racial justice, we want to open our doors to create that space for them.”

In the courtyard, protesters helped themselves to bottles of water and Gatorade. Fresh fruit, peanut butter sandwiches and first-aid equipment were offered inside.