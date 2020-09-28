U.S. tops 7 million coronavirus cases, less than a month after previous milestone
The number of coronavirus infections reported in the United States topped 7 million over the weekend, less than one month after the previous milestone of 6 million cases was reached.
While it took several months — from February to late April — for the country to reach 1 million infections, caseloads surged in early summer before beginning a slight downward trajectory in late July as many states closed down bars and instituted mask mandates. Since mid-September, the rolling seven-day average of new cases reported each day has again been rising, though not to the heights seen this summer, when as many as 70,000 new infections were logged in a single day.
Among the states witnessing the highest per capita increases over the past week were North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah and Iowa — highlighting how the virus is now spreading across the Great Plains and Midwest in a shift that experts have attributed to social gatherings hosted by young people and the return to in-person classes and dormitory life at major universities.
At least 204,000 people have died of covid-19 in the United States since February, and the global death toll is rapidly approaching 1 million. Although the United States still has the largest share of infections of any country — more than a fifth of the 32.8 million infections tallied worldwide — India may soon claim that dubious distinction. As of Sunday night, India had logged just over 5,992,000 cases — compared to nearly 7,083,000 in the United States — and reported roughly twice as many infections over the past week.
Already facing its worst crisis since 9/11, airline industry set to cut more than 35,000 jobs this week
For Jennie Ballesteros, having the wings of a United Airlines flight attendant ceremonially pinned to her chest was the fulfillment of a dream she’d held onto for years — ever since some crew members she served as a waitress told her she might have what it takes.
“I’m going to make it,” Ballesteros recalls thinking. “I’m going to have some security. A retirement. A 401(k). This is an amazing job. I was just so happy.”
It was Jan. 2.
“I said, ‘2020 is going to be my year.’ ”
Soon, news of a novel coronavirus from Wuhan, China, began spreading. In her first few months on the job, the 29-year-old was working evacuation flights as people sought to get to their home countries as the world locked down.
Europe stays committed to in-person classes as school outbreaks remain rare
The first sign that something was wrong at the lone school in the tiny Belgian hamlet of Sibret was when a teacher began to feel sick not long after classes resumed this month. She tested positive for the coronavirus. Within days, 27 students and five other teachers also tested positive.
Now the village of 800 in Belgium’s rural southeast corner has become one of the latest data points in a complicated, angst-ridden experiment for communities around the world: How much does in-person schooling contribute to the spread of the virus?
The answer, experts are saying in Europe after several weeks back in classrooms, is that it’s rare for children to spread the virus within the walls of a school, but not unheard of. Not every country can point to a school where the coronavirus seems to have spread. And even where there are such schools, including in Belgium, Norway and Germany, such outbreaks typically remain countable on a single hand — affecting a fraction of a percentage point of the millions of students and teachers in session across the continent.
Florida education commissioner orders Miami to open schools earlier than planned
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has ordered Miami-Dade County Public Schools to fully open its buildings five days a week by Oct. 5. That’s more than two weeks earlier than the system, the fourth largest in the country, had decided to do after a marathon 29-hour meeting last week.
In a letter sent to Perla Tabares Hantman, the school board president, and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Corcoran said he had “grave concerns” about the system’s decision to postpone the planned Oct. 5 opening of school buildings. The board voted Sept. 22 to open schools for some students on Oct. 14, with all students who opted to return to classrooms to be there by Oct. 21, giving the district time to put in place sufficient safety measures to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.
World nears 1 million coronavirus deaths
The covid-19 death toll is on the brink of hitting 1 million. That’s as many as live in San Jose, Calif.; Volgograd, Russia; or Qom, Iran.
It is a disease that peppers grieving families with indignities — no funerals, hurried burials, barely a chance to mourn. A covid-19 death is one that claims many people when they are alone, often in hospitals saturated with fear, equipped with only the barest of weapons against the bug.
From the first days of mass deaths in China, the stories forced us to avert our eyes: A 55-year-old man in Wuhan bundles up his mother and father and hustles them from one overstuffed hospital to another, searching for a bed, finding none. He takes them home and watches them die.