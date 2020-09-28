The number of coronavirus infections reported in the United States topped 7 million over the weekend, less than one month after the previous milestone of 6 million cases was reached.

While it took several months — from February to late April — for the country to reach 1 million infections, caseloads surged in early summer before beginning a slight downward trajectory in late July as many states closed down bars and instituted mask mandates. Since mid-September, the rolling seven-day average of new cases reported each day has again been rising, though not to the heights seen this summer, when as many as 70,000 new infections were logged in a single day.

Among the states witnessing the highest per capita increases over the past week were North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah and Iowa — highlighting how the virus is now spreading across the Great Plains and Midwest in a shift that experts have attributed to social gatherings hosted by young people and the return to in-person classes and dormitory life at major universities.