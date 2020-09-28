A California coalition of parents pushing for full-time, in-person learning at schools amid the pandemic has staged a “Zoom out” this week to protest the online instruction in place in most of the state.

Many members of Reopen California Schools, a Facebook group with nearly 7,000 members, will withdraw their kids from instruction on the video-sharing platform Zoom this week because parents have “had enough,” the organization said in a news release. The group said it will continue to schedule “Zoom outs” until students resume in-person learning.

Reopen California Schools said that many children are not responding well to virtual learning and that distance learning puts low-income families and students with special needs at a disadvantage. Education advocates have expressed concern that these groups are likely to be left behind without in-person instruction.

Syndie Ly, a mother of four who helped organize the virtual protest, told KPIX 5 that advanced classes are nearly impossible to grasp with virtual learning and that one of her children seems to be experiencing mild depression because of the distance instruction.

Amanda Dove, a parent of two teenage boys, told the TV station that she doesn’t want school district leaders to assume that everyone is fine with the current learning offerings.