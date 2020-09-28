Outdoor dining has helped restaurants avoid disaster. But winter is coming.
Bonnie and Israel Morales felt the impact of the coronavirus at Kachka Alfresca from the start. The couple behind Kachka, a popular Russian restaurant in Portland, Ore., introduced outdoor dining in June, on a stretch of concrete previously used as a parking lot. Nearly 30 picnic tables, each under its own tent and some covered in a blue-and-white striped cloth that evoked Russian naval shirts, were spread far enough apart to keep diners at a safe distance. Portlanders ate it up.
Despite its success, Bonnie and Israel Morales don’t plan to prep the tables for winter. They’re not going to rent outdoor heaters (assuming they can even find them) or construct greenhouse-like pods to shelter diners from the elements. They’re planning to kill off Kachka Alfresca on Oct. 11 in favor of other ways to generate revenue, including takeout and retail sales of their frozen dumplings and forthcoming horseradish vodka.
The pandemic has already devastated the country’s restaurant industry. Millions of jobs have been lost, and nearly 100,000 restaurants have closed permanently or indefinitely since the outbreak, according to a recent survey from the National Restaurant Association. Restaurateurs are expected to lose $240 million this year, and the worst may be yet to come as winter looms, threatening to slow down or shut down outdoor dining spaces that have given owners hope that they might survive this crisis until a vaccine is widely available.
New Zealand says travel bubble with parts of Australia could be within reach
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised hopes Monday that a travel bubble with Australia could still be within reach, after a resurgence of the novel coronavirus disrupted similar plans earlier this year.
“Previously, [Canberra] wanted a whole of Australia approach, and we said that would slow things down,” Ardern told TVNZ. “They’re now moving to a hotspot regime,” under which movement would be restricted in some areas, according to the rate of new infections.
The number of new cases in Australia had surged in recent months during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, with the state of Victoria at the center of the outbreak. But officials there hope to be able to ease most restrictions over the coming weeks. This month, Australia began recording daily increases in the low double digits, down from more than 700 new daily infections at the peak of the outbreak.
120 million rapid tests to be distributed to low- and middle-income countries, WHO says
A new arrangement will allow for around 120 million rapid coronavirus tests to be distributed to low- and middle-income countries over the next six months, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Monday.
The antigen tests will cost around $5 each and provide results within 15 to 30 minutes, Tedros said at a news conference in Geneva, adding that he expects the price will be lowered further over time. The distribution will be made possible by a collaboration between two manufacturers and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he said.
“This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests,” Tedros said.
WHO is still seeking to raise the necessary funds to buy all of the tests, he said.
Testing remains a key tool for controlling the pandemic, Tedros added, noting that rapid test results in places experiencing high transmission rates will allow patients to quickly isolate and limit the spread of the virus.
Parents are sending coronavirus-infected kids to school, Wisconsin officials warn
As authorities in suburban Milwaukee gamed out the complex preparations to allow children back into classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t plan for one scenario: parents deliberately sending infected kids to school. Yet that’s exactly what’s happened multiple times in Washington and Ozaukee counties, health officials said this week.
“Something that happened and continued to happen … which I never in my wildest dreams imagined it would happen, is people sent their known positive kids to school,” Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Officer Kirsten Johnson told television station WISN.
As health officials investigate cases in more than two dozens schools in the counties, some are demanding harsh repercussions for any parent caught sending children to class after they test positive.
Parents ‘Zoom out’ their kids from school to protest online learning
A California coalition of parents pushing for full-time, in-person learning at schools amid the pandemic has staged a “Zoom out” this week to protest the online instruction in place in most of the state.
Many members of Reopen California Schools, a Facebook group with nearly 7,000 members, will withdraw their kids from instruction on the video-sharing platform Zoom this week because parents have “had enough,” the organization said in a news release. The group said it will continue to schedule “Zoom outs” until students resume in-person learning.
Reopen California Schools said that many children are not responding well to virtual learning and that distance learning puts low-income families and students with special needs at a disadvantage. Education advocates have expressed concern that these groups are likely to be left behind without in-person instruction.
Syndie Ly, a mother of four who helped organize the virtual protest, told KPIX 5 that advanced classes are nearly impossible to grasp with virtual learning and that one of her children seems to be experiencing mild depression because of the distance instruction.
Amanda Dove, a parent of two teenage boys, told the TV station that she doesn’t want school district leaders to assume that everyone is fine with the current learning offerings.
“Silence implies consent. And if nobody is speaking and the districts think, ‘Well, we’re not hearing anything from the students. We’re not hearing from the families. They must be okay,'” she told KPIX 5. “Maybe the only way they can hear us is if we blackout our Zoom.”
Cases continue to rise in Europe, worrying leaders trying to avoid new shutdowns
Officials in Europe continue to express concern about rising coronavirus cases, as several countries try to navigate surges without imposing total shutdowns.
The Netherlands reported a record 2,995 daily cases on Sunday and 2,914 cases on Monday. Authorities are mulling travel restrictions to the country’s largest cities to try to contain the outbreak, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.
In Germany, where about 2,000 new cases are being reported daily, Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, told reporters Monday that “the development of infection numbers is of great concern to us.”
“We can see from some of our European friends where that could lead,” he said.
Merkel has warned officials in her party that if cases continue to increase at their current pace, daily cases in Germany could surpass 19,200 by late December, several news outlets reported Monday. Two German cabinet members self-isolated this month after they were exposed to people who tested positive.
Cases continue to rise in Britain, where Junior Health Minister Helen Whately told Sky News on Monday that photos showing large groups of young people gathered outside pubs over the weekend were “worrying.”
“This is the moment when we have an opportunity — we have a choice for the country — to get this back under control,” Whately said. “We have to break these chains of transmission.”
A surge in cases in France has led to new restrictions in some regions, but Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters Monday that the country does not plan to return to a lockdown, Reuters reported. Le Maire tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
Last week, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa urged the consideration of a total shutdown in the capital, Madrid, CNN reported.
Should kids go trick-or-treating during a pandemic? Experts share their advice.
“Is your child trick-or-treating this year?” I asked this question of parents over text and Zoom, wondering whether I should allow my daughter to go house to house, grabbing candy and dumping it into a white pillowcase. Most didn’t know how to answer. Some said, “Maybe,” while others said, “No, I’m worried my son and daughter might catch the virus,” or answered with a sigh and said, “I just don’t know.”
The question many households are asking during Halloween 2020 — Should we let kids go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? — has no easy answer, like seemingly all questions related to the novel coronavirus. Outdoor activities are generally said to be safer than indoor ones. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidance on Halloween, saying that collecting candy door to door is high-risk.
This year’s holiday had all the hallmarks of a perfect night: It’s on a Saturday, and there will be a full moon. But with pandemic numbers predicted to spike in autumn, how should parents handle eager children who crave old-fashioned fun and normalcy during Halloween?
An officer Tasered a maskless woman at a youth football game. Police and schools were flooded with threats.
When a police officer noticed Alecia Kitts without a mask at a middle school football game in Logan, Ohio, last week, he told her she either needed to cover her face or leave. Kitts, 34, repeatedly refused both requests and resisted putting her hands behind her back. The officer then pulled out a Taser, shocked her and hauled her away in handcuffs.
Now, after video of the confrontation went viral, it has become the latest flash point in the battle over mask mandates. Hundreds of threats have flooded Logan, forcing the officer who used his Taser on Kitts to go off active duty for his safety and prompting a school system to declare a lockdown on Thursday, the Logan Daily News reported.
Critics, including some GOP politicians in Ohio, have seized on the case to bolster their argument that the government has gone too far in issuing restrictions meant to slow the spread of a virus that has now killed at least 204,000 Americans.
Inovio slows coronavirus vaccine trials after questions from FDA
U.S. drugmaker Inovio is slowing trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidates after the Food and Drug Administration raised questions about the company’s Phase 2/3 trial plans, the company announced Monday.
The company said it will place its Phase 2/3 trials, which have yet to start, on a partial clinical hold until it can address the FDA’s questions and respond in October. Once the company responds, the FDA has 30 days to greenlight the trials.
Inovio did not disclose the FDA’s questions but said they were not related to patients getting sick from the Phase 1 trials, which are expected to continue. A main question appears to focus on the injection device that Inovio planned to use on patients in the clinical trial — a small, battery-powered proprietary tool that injects the vaccine into a patient’s skin.
The announcement comes as the FDA vows stringent standards for approving a vaccine with emergency authorization. The forthcoming standards are meant to boost transparency and the public’s confidence as the race to identify a safe, effective vaccine has grown increasingly politicized because of its potential impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects.
The FDA’s expected standards make it unlikely that a vaccine will be approved before Election Day, undermining Trump’s repeated claim that one would be available on or before the day many Americans head to the polls.
‘It’s a lot to juggle’: College students with children are overwhelmed amid pandemic
By 7:45 a.m., A’Ja Ross, 26, has helped her son, Ti’Andre Williams, log in to his fourth-grade class at Perrywood Elementary School in Largo, Md. She stays close by in case he has any trouble understanding an assignment.
Between his reading, math and science classes, Ross carves out time for her own homework from the five courses she’s taking at Prince George’s Community College. When the school day ends at 2 p.m. for her son, Ross dives right back into her assignments before starting work in the advising office of the community college at 4 p.m.
Work ends at 8 p.m. Then comes dinner. Then bedtime. Then exhaustion.
This is a school year like no other. The demands of remote learning and the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus have placed tremendous stress on college students across the country. But for those who are juggling their studies with helping their school-age children navigate virtual classes, this semester can be overwhelming.
New York Gov. Cuomo says covid-19 ‘remains a force to be reckoned with’
As parts of New York experience slight increases in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) is urging residents to keep protecting themselves against the contagious virus.
“Covid-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard,” he said Sunday in a statement about the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus. “While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always.”
Officials in New York, a hot spot early in the pandemic, reported 866 new infections and six deaths Sunday. The state has tallied 455,626 total cases and 32,825 fatalities.
New York County, which is coextensive with Manhattan, announced the most new infections Sunday, with 382. Neighboring counties Nassau and Rockland both reported 67 cases, followed by Westchester County and Suffolk County, which reported 42 and 47 new cases, respectively.
On Sunday, the union representing the public school district’s principals declared they had “no confidence” in Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio as the nation’s largest school district geared up to reopen. The vote was intended to bring attention to the limited number of teachers in schools for the upcoming academic year.
Stocks climb with Monday’s market open
The stock market jumped up at Monday’s opening bell as investors focus on recovering the month’s losses and brace for the end of September’s typical volatility, complicated by the novel coronavirus and its hold on the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average opened up 379 points, or 1.4 percent. The S&P 500 index opened up 46 points, or 1.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite started at almost 166 points, or 1.5 percent.
Monday marks the start of a new trading week, one that analysts hope will give the market a breather after Wall Street’s weeks of unpredictability. The losses were fueled by an ongoing tech sell-off and mixed messaging from drugmakers about the timeline for the availability of vaccines and treatments for covid-19.
But the indexes are still on track to end September with steep losses, with three trading days left in a month plagued by weeks of tech sell-offs, uncertainty about when a coronavirus vaccine will be available and the pandemic’s hold on the economy. CNBC reported that in September, the Dow has shed 4.4 percent, the S&P 500 has lost 5.8 percent and the Nasdaq 7.3 percent.
In Ukraine’s Odessa, summer crowds ditched their masks. It’s now a hot spot in Europe’s ‘second wave.’
KYIV, Ukraine — Odessa taxi driver Igor Trofimchuk arranged a special trip to celebrate the 82nd birthday of his mother, Nina, near their home in the Ukrainian Black Sea resort city: two nostalgic days at the Soviet-era Zatoka Sanatorium on the sandy beach.
It was crowded. No one wore masks. But, like most people they know, they also scoffed at warnings about the dangers of the novel coronavirus. In his cab, Trofimchuk would don a mask only if the passenger was wearing one.
Within three weeks of the birthday beach stay in mid-August, his mother — a healthy woman who visited a gym every other day — was dead of covid-19, and he had double pneumonia caused by the virus.
Odessa’s unbridled summer has ushered in a spike in cases across Ukraine — another European hot spot as coronavirus infections flare again in areas across the continent. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it the beginning of a “second wave.”
Dixon reported from Moscow.
Some people who flout covid-19 rules could be narcissists, experts say. Here’s how to approach them.
Susan Whitbourne was shopping recently in her neighborhood Whole Foods in Framingham, Mass., when another patron caught her eye. The man, who was chatting on his cellphone as he meandered around the store, had pulled his face covering down — a violation of Massachusetts’s statewide mask mandate.
Summoning her courage, Whitbourne, a professor emerita of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, approached the unmasked shopper and reminded him of the rules. He replied, “Well, I’m talking on the phone,” she recalled.
Whitbourne thinks that “teeny, tiny slice of behavior” may have been a sign of an unwholesome personality trait that could explain some of the resistance to masks in the United States: narcissism. Several recent studies have similarly concluded that narcissistic behavior may be contributing to noncompliance with public health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.