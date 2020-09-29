Malhotra wasn’t alone. Numerous New Yorkers reported on Monday that they had received mixed-up return envelopes, which could invalidate their votes if they tried to mail them in.

The mass error comes soon after New York City struggled to tally a flood of absentee ballots in June primaries, leaving some races undecided for weeks. As GOP critics relentlessly assail the security of mail-in voting, the latest mishap — which President Trump highlighted in retweets on Monday evening — will only add fuel to that argument, Malhotra worries.

“The rhetoric our president is using and all the fearmongering over mail-in voting makes me worry there’s going to be so much hysteria around errors like this, that people are going to panic,” Malhotra, a 36-year-old who works in the TV and film industry, told The Washington Post. “Some people won’t know what to do.”

It’s not clear how many New Yorkers have been affected, but advocates said the issue appeared to be widespread in Brooklyn. “I have heard from dozens of voters individually today, all concentrated in Brooklyn, that they have received return ballot envelopes that are not in their name,” Ali Najmi, a New York elections lawyer, told The Post.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the New York City Board of Elections, said that he learned of the error on Saturday, Gothamist reported. Ryan blamed a vendor with a contract to print and mail absentee ballots for voters in Queens and Brooklyn.

Ryan said there is no estimate yet how many mismatched envelopes were mailed out; Gothamist reports that in all, nearly 500,000 absentee ballots have been delivered in the city, including more than 140,000 in Brooklyn.

Many Brooklyn residents took to Twitter on Monday evening to share their personal stories of mislabeled return envelopes.

Crystal Hudson, a candidate for New York City Council, said that a neighbor sent her a message that she had received Hudson’s return envelope by mistake. Confused, Hudson then opened all three of her family’s absentee ballots and found that each had the wrong return envelope inside.

“So let’s recap — my neighbor’s wife has my absentee ballot; he has his wife’s ballot; and his is missing,” she tweeted. “These neighbors also shared that they are immigrants & are very excited to vote in their first presidential election as citizens.”

Terry Kinney, an actor and director best known for his role on HBO’s “Oz,” said he opened his absentee ballot on Monday after reading about the problems.

“Lo and behold- I got someone else’s ballot,” he tweeted. “Come on, this is a nightmare.”

Carlina Rivera, a city council member, noted that she penned an op-ed in July demanding a review of the city’s elections vendors after issues delivering absentee primary ballots to voters. Instead, she tweeted, the Board of Elections “ignored my warnings w/ disastrous results. There must be a reckoning, starting at the top.”

The mislabeled envelopes weren’t the only printing error spotted on Monday. NYC Votes, a voter education organization, noted that some residents had gotten ballots labeled, “Official Absentee Military Ballot,” even though they’re not in the military. The organization blamed the issue on a missing slash between the words “absentee” and “military,” and it said those ballots are still valid.

For now, the Board of Elections is asking every New Yorker who received the envelopes with the wrong name to contact them via Twitter, email or 1-866-868-3692. A spokesperson told WNBC that the board would “make sure people who received erroneous envelopes receive new ones” before the election.

For Malhotra, that pledge doesn’t carry much weight. Rather than risk another mailing mishap, he said he’s going to cast his ballot in-person at an early-voting site.