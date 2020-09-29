Please Note

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed 1 million on Monday night — a figure that carries an incalculable human cost, and is almost certainly an undercount.

Calling the milestone “agonizing,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday that it was crucial that the international community learn from the mistakes made in the first 10 months of the pandemic. “Responsible leadership matters,” he said. “Science matters. Cooperation matters — and misinformation kills.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) resumed talks about a possible economic relief bill on Monday, the first signs of progress in over a month.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious-disease expert, said Monday that Florida’s move to reopen all bars and restaurants was “very concerning.”
  • A coalition of California parents pushing for in-person learning plans to experiment with a novel form of protest: The “Zoom out.”
  • Morale at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at an all-time low as the agency’s response to the pandemic continues to be blemished by technical blunders, botched messaging and interference from Trump administration appointees.
  • Two manufacturers and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are arranging for 120 million rapid coronavirus tests to be distributed to low- and middle-income countries over the next six months, the World Health Organization announced Monday.
September 29, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT

U.N. Secretary General warns that ‘misinformation kills’ as virus death toll passes 1 million

By Antonia Farzan

The loss of 1 million lives to covid-19 is an “agonizing milestone” and a “a mind-numbing figure,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday.

The global community reached the grim milestone late Monday, roughly 10 months after the first coronavirus cases were reported in China. In remarks delivered via video message, Guterres called on world leaders to learn from the mistakes that have been made so far, obliquely referencing the fact that some have continually downplayed the dangers of the virus and sought to undermine scientists and experts.

“Responsible leadership matters,” he said. “Science matters. Cooperation matters — and misinformation kills.”

Guterres additionally acknowledged that “there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives” while the global race to develop a vaccine continues. He emphasized that such a vaccine must be widely available and affordable, and that in the meantime, social distancing, masks and hand-washing remain paramount.

“As we remember so many lives lost, let us never forget that our future rests on solidarity — as people united and as united nations,” he said.

September 29, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT

United Airlines pilots ratify deal that will prevent 2,800 from being furloughed

By Lori Aratani

United Airlines pilots on Monday approved a deal that will allow 2,800 of them to avoid being furloughed should Congress fail to extend a payroll support program created as part of the Cares Act.

The deal will enable United to reduce the number of employees it will furlough come Thursday without Congress’ help to less than 12,000, according to the airline. United, which employs 79,000 people, received $5 billion in the first coronavirus relief package, which President Trump signed into law in March.

September 29, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT

Analysis: Seven months in, the Trump administration is still relying on dubious information in its pandemic response

By Philip Bump

Over the course of five minutes Monday, at the tail end of an event meant to highlight a new expansion of rapid testing for the coronavirus, President Trump and his aides reminded the American public in stark terms that their assertions about the pandemic should be considered with a grain of salt.

Those tests, produced by Abbott Laboratories, promise to yield results in a matter of minutes without the use of a machine to process samples. Such tests could be a significant advance in the effort to contain the coronavirus, allowing for the quick identification of new infections and therefore allowing those with infections to quickly isolate from other people.

While Trump presented this as an evolution of the country’s massive testing effort, it does prompt an obvious question: Why is the United States so far behind countries such as South Korea, which had broadly available quick turnaround testing in March?

September 29, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT

CDC’s credibility is eroded by internal blunders and external attacks as coronavirus vaccine campaigns loom

By Lena H. Sun and Joel Achenbach

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was created to stop deadly pathogens. It battled malaria and polio. It helped eradicate smallpox. It sent intrepid disease doctors to Africa to fight Ebola. Over the course of seven decades, it became the world’s most admired public health agency.

The CDC had been preparing for decades for this moment — the arrival of a virus rampaging across the planet, inflicting widespread death and suffering.

But 2020 has been a disaster for the CDC.

The agency’s response to the worst public health crisis in a century — the coronavirus pandemic — has been marked by technical blunders and botched messaging. The agency has endured false accusations and interference by Trump administration political appointees. Worst of all, the CDC has experienced a loss of institutional credibility at a time when the nation desperately needs to know whom to trust.