The loss of 1 million lives to covid-19 is an “agonizing milestone” and a “a mind-numbing figure,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday.

The global community reached the grim milestone late Monday, roughly 10 months after the first coronavirus cases were reported in China. In remarks delivered via video message, Guterres called on world leaders to learn from the mistakes that have been made so far, obliquely referencing the fact that some have continually downplayed the dangers of the virus and sought to undermine scientists and experts.

“Responsible leadership matters,” he said. “Science matters. Cooperation matters — and misinformation kills.”

Guterres additionally acknowledged that “there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives” while the global race to develop a vaccine continues. He emphasized that such a vaccine must be widely available and affordable, and that in the meantime, social distancing, masks and hand-washing remain paramount.