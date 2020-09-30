Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Seven former commissioners of the Food and Drug Administration say that political interference from the Trump administration could have a catastrophic effect on the agency’s credibility as it prepares to roll out a coronavirus vaccine.

“If the FDA makes available a safe and effective vaccine that people trust, we could expect to meaningfully reduce covid-19 risk as soon as next spring or summer. Without that trust, our health and economy could lag for years,” the commissioners write in a rare public rebuke published Tuesday in The Washington Post.

Here are some significant developments:
September 30, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT

In Japan, a revolutionary response to the pandemic: Better work-life balance

By Simon Denyer

TOKYO — Picture the traditional grind of the Japanese salaryman: the corporate warrior in suit and tie, commuting to the office in a packed subway train, working long hours then drinking with his boss and coming home to a cramped Tokyo apartment.

Then imagine another type of worker — perhaps a woman — cycling to her office on a picturesque island, with an equally challenging career but spending her weekends by the sea, immersed in nature or relaxing in a hot spring.

That’s the vision of Yasuyuki Nambu, the chief executive of Japanese employment and staffing company Pasona, who aims to move its headquarters from Tokyo, population 37 million, to the Japanese island of Awaji in the Seto Inland Sea, population 129,000.

September 30, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT

These are the airlines that are still blocking seats for social distancing

By Shannon McMahon

If you’re considering flying (or need to) any time soon, the airline you choose will almost certainly have a big impact on the social distancing involved in your flight. While a handful of airlines are still blocking seats from being booked to allow for extra space, they might not be doing so for all of 2020. And some airlines have stopped blocking seats altogether.

Here are five airlines that are still blocking off seats to maintain social distancing and how long they say they will continue to do so.

September 30, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT

Inspired by her grandfather, 15-year-old memorializes coronavirus victims with digital portraits

By Scott Allen

Since August, 15-year-old Parsippany, N.J., resident Hannah Ernst has drawn nearly 400 digital portraits of people who have died of the novel coronavirus, each featuring a silhouette of the victim on a yellow heart background. Ernst’s “Faces of Covid Victims” project is a visual reminder that the 1 million lives lost to the virus so far are more than just numbers, but family members and friends.

Ernst’s grandfather, Calvin “Cal” Schoenfeld, died of covid-19 on May 8. A Brooklyn native who had a long career as a graphic designer, Schoenfeld, 83, loved telling “dad jokes” and taking trips to the Met after his retirement in 2012. He passed down his love of art to his family, including Ernst, one of his four grandchildren.

“My grandpa is the inspiration for this and he meant everything to me,” Ernst said. “He was my No. 1 supporter in everything that I did. … In a way, I’m remembering him through art, which was kind of his life’s passion."