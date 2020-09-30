Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
In Japan, a revolutionary response to the pandemic: Better work-life balance
TOKYO — Picture the traditional grind of the Japanese salaryman: the corporate warrior in suit and tie, commuting to the office in a packed subway train, working long hours then drinking with his boss and coming home to a cramped Tokyo apartment.
Then imagine another type of worker — perhaps a woman — cycling to her office on a picturesque island, with an equally challenging career but spending her weekends by the sea, immersed in nature or relaxing in a hot spring.
That’s the vision of Yasuyuki Nambu, the chief executive of Japanese employment and staffing company Pasona, who aims to move its headquarters from Tokyo, population 37 million, to the Japanese island of Awaji in the Seto Inland Sea, population 129,000.
These are the airlines that are still blocking seats for social distancing
If you’re considering flying (or need to) any time soon, the airline you choose will almost certainly have a big impact on the social distancing involved in your flight. While a handful of airlines are still blocking seats from being booked to allow for extra space, they might not be doing so for all of 2020. And some airlines have stopped blocking seats altogether.
Here are five airlines that are still blocking off seats to maintain social distancing and how long they say they will continue to do so.
Inspired by her grandfather, 15-year-old memorializes coronavirus victims with digital portraits
Since August, 15-year-old Parsippany, N.J., resident Hannah Ernst has drawn nearly 400 digital portraits of people who have died of the novel coronavirus, each featuring a silhouette of the victim on a yellow heart background. Ernst’s “Faces of Covid Victims” project is a visual reminder that the 1 million lives lost to the virus so far are more than just numbers, but family members and friends.
Ernst’s grandfather, Calvin “Cal” Schoenfeld, died of covid-19 on May 8. A Brooklyn native who had a long career as a graphic designer, Schoenfeld, 83, loved telling “dad jokes” and taking trips to the Met after his retirement in 2012. He passed down his love of art to his family, including Ernst, one of his four grandchildren.
“My grandpa is the inspiration for this and he meant everything to me,” Ernst said. “He was my No. 1 supporter in everything that I did. … In a way, I’m remembering him through art, which was kind of his life’s passion."