President Trump plans to hold large campaign rallies in Wisconsin this weekend, even though his own White House Coronavirus Task Force has called for increasing social distancing “to the maximal degree possible” as the state’s caseloads surge. La Crosse and Green Bay, where the events will take place, are both considered “red zones” for covid-19.

Here are some significant developments:
  • More than 7,199,000 coronavirus cases and 206,000 fatalities have been reported in the United States since February.
  • Monoclonal antibodies are “a real best chance of being a game changer” for treating covid-19, experts say, but there won’t be enough to meet demand if the pandemic keeps raging.
  • U.S. airlines will begin furloughing tens of thousands of employees on Thursday, but say they may call workers back if congressional leaders and the Trump administration reach a deal on a coronavirus relief package. The prospects for such a deal remained uncertain after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met for talks on Wednesday.
  • The economic collapse sparked by the pandemic is triggering the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history, overwhelmingly affecting minority and low-wage workers.
  • The NBA “bubble” has worked perfectly for two months, without a single player who cleared quarantine testing positive and without a single game affected by the virus.
October 1, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT

Will Washington-area schools publicly report coronavirus cases? Many say no.

By Hannah Natanson, Perry Stein and Donna St. George

As schools in the Washington area inch toward reopening, a question looms: whether and how school districts will report coronavirus cases among students and staff.

Reporting policies vary district-to-district across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but many school systems in the region are opting to stay mostly mum. Some school officials say they are not tracking or publishing data on school-related virus cases — only notifying people who may have come into contact with infected individuals.

This can make it hard to discover whether a school system has suffered an outbreak. When an employee in Montgomery County Public Schools’ central office recently tested positive for the virus, news of the case trickled out informally. Spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala confirmed it Wednesday, saying she could not release more details due to medical confidentiality but anyone potentially exposed was notified and the superintendent and school board had been informed.

October 1, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT

Coronavirus cases hit multiweek lows in D.C. region, but experts fear cold weather could reverse trend

By Dana Hedgpeth and Rachel Chason

The number of new corona­virus infections this week has fallen to levels last seen in mid-July across the Washington region, although leaders and health officials worry that the return of colder weather could reverse the trend.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia dropped to 1,293, down from recent peaks above 2,000 about two months ago. All three jurisdictions have recorded multiweek lows in new reported cases in recent days.

But health experts cautioned that there’s no guarantee the numbers will continue to fall, as chillier October weather begins to usher outdoor activities indoors.

October 1, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT

The CDC softened a report on meatpacking safety during covid. Democrats say they want to know why.

By Eli Rosenberg

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about safety procedures at a meatpacking plant whose workers were falling ill at an alarming rate early on in the pandemic is raising new questions about political interference at the agency.

On April 22, the CDC issued a report with basic health recommendations to control the spread of covid-19 at a meatpacking plant run by Smithfield foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,

The original draft version of the report put forth these recommendations about worker safety, according to a copy, which The Washington Post acquired. But the final report sent to the plant included language that had been softened with qualifiers like “whenever possible,” and “if feasible."