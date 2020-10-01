Rodriguez and another officer pulled up behind a car they claimed was involved in evading police earlier that day in which a man was driving, according to the County of Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney.

AD

When Rodriguez approached the car with his gun drawn, two women were in the front, along with a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old in the back seat.

AD

Marcella Marin-Ramos told investigators that her children started screaming and yelling when they heard police yell “put your hands up,” according to a police report obtained by San Jose Inside.

“Driver, get the [expletive] out the car, get on your knees,” the officers yelled at her sister, who was later identified as 39-year-old Guadalupe Esperanza Marin. Marin complied with the officers’ orders.

Marin-Ramos placed her own hands in the air as she was instructed by another officer, while Rodriguez yelled at her sister to crawl, according to the police report.

Onlookers watched the scene unfold, and one started recording as others shouted at the officers.

AD

“You hit her for nothing,” a woman shouted at Rodriguez.

Marin heard a menacing statement from Rodriguez while she was on the asphalt: “I’m going to kick you in the [expletive] face,” he told her, according to prosecutors, before he dragged her along her left side for several feet in front of his police vehicle.

AD

She told ABC 7 that Rodriguez threatened and kicked her at the same time.

“I was afraid, I can hear my niece and my nephew screaming, I can hear my sister screaming, I didn’t know what’s going on? Like, I just know that I was in a situation — then, that’s it,” she told the station.

Rodriguez demanded that she tell him the car was stolen, which police later confirmed wasn’t the case, she told the station. Her young nephew in the car dialed another aunt to tell them that the car wasn’t stolen. It was her first time ever in that car, she told ABC 7.

AD

Marin’s encounter with Rodriguez left her with contusions and lacerations to her face, stomach and legs, according to the district attorney’s office.

She has since filed a claim against the city and Rodriguez stating that she has suffered severe emotional and mental distress, loss of a sense of security and other emotions stemming from the incident, the station reported.

Rodriguez had claimed that she resisted arrest, but footage showed that was untrue, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez’s attorney, Mike Rains, told ABC 7 that Marin reached down toward her waistband, causing his client to be concerned and justifying his kick.

AD

“He wasn’t trying to hurt her,” Rains told the station, adding that Rodriguez had been involved in a November incident in which he reached for a handgun that resulted in his partner killing a felon. “But he was trying to give her a distraction that would keep her from reaching for something.”

AD

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement that officers have a hard job but should also be held to a high standard.

“No officer should use more force than necessary to take a person into custody,” he said. “When they do, they not only commit a crime, they weaken the bonds of trust with the community that so many excellent police officers have worked their entire careers to build.”

Rodriguez’s use of force is the latest in a string of questionable actions by the San Jose Police Department that have concerned the public this year, KPIX 5 reported. The department has faced criticism for the tactics it employed in quelling protests and for a secret Facebook group with racist posts that has resulted in at least four officers being placed on leave, according to KPIX.