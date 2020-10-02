As the novel coronavirus surged in Georgia this summer, aggressive efforts by the city of Athens to curb transmission — with the state’s first local shelter-in-place order and its second mask mandate — looked to be paying off. Case numbers were among the lowest in the state, and hopes were rising that schoolchildren in one of Georgia’s poorest counties might return to their classrooms this fall.

Then in August, the biggest school in town reopened — the University of Georgia. Coronavirus cases exploded among the 39,000 students, temporarily turning Athens-Clarke County into one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots and, in the view of many residents and local leaders, recklessly endangering the community.