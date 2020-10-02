It was unclear what that would look like in practice and whether that means he’ll be canceling his events Friday, which include a campaign rally in Florida.
First came flights to nowhere during the pandemic. Cruises to nowhere may be next.
If boarding a flight to nowhere to live out the good old days of travel doesn’t entice you, how about a round-trip cruise sailing to nowhere?
Singapore, which has not allowed port calls for any cruise ships since March 13, is exploring health protocol that would allow cruise companies in the area to operate voyages “to nowhere,” according to Singapore newspaper The Straits Times. Singapore’s tourism body has reportedly hired a risk management company to create a safety framework for the Singapore-only sailings, which could bolster cruise lines struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus’s impact on travel.
The newspaper reports that documents pertaining to the safety protocols envision “cruises to nowhere” sailing at 50 percent capacity. Cruise lines will need to be certified for compliance with the safety plan before returning to sea, the Straits Times says.
A pandemic-era ode to every tourist’s guilty pleasure: The gift shop
Gift shops are the dessert at the end of any tour, gallery or attraction, sometimes better than the exhibits themselves.
Do I want to visit Baltimore’s Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum? Of course. But do I want a “Masque of the Red Death face mask” from the Poe House gift shop? Be still my telltale heart — yes!
Right now, of course, I can only do one of those things and when it comes to future travels, my outlook is far less sunny than that of Mr. Poe. The evil twins, pandemic and penury, have turned my Bucket List into a Shot Glass List.
With students — and covid-19 — on campuses, college towns look on warily
As the novel coronavirus surged in Georgia this summer, aggressive efforts by the city of Athens to curb transmission — with the state’s first local shelter-in-place order and its second mask mandate — looked to be paying off. Case numbers were among the lowest in the state, and hopes were rising that schoolchildren in one of Georgia’s poorest counties might return to their classrooms this fall.
Then in August, the biggest school in town reopened — the University of Georgia. Coronavirus cases exploded among the 39,000 students, temporarily turning Athens-Clarke County into one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots and, in the view of many residents and local leaders, recklessly endangering the community.
Campus outbreaks have fueled tensions in college towns and cities across the country, from San Diego to Morgantown, W.Va., even though there is little evidence so far of spillover into local populations.