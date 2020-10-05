Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

About two-thirds of all U.S. states reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases in the last week, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, indicating that colder temperatures in much of the country may be driving people indoors and helping to spread of the virus.

Several states in the once hard-hit Northeast were among those posting their largest new case counts in months. But many of the sharpest increases per capita came in the Midwest and Mountain West, including states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Utah and the Dakotas.

Here are some significant developments:
  • White House officials continued to provide limited and contradictory information about the health of President Trump, who briefly broke his quarantine at a Maryland military hospital on Sunday to wave to supporters from a motorcade.
  • More attendees at a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony — which is now drawing scrutiny as a possible superspreader event — tested positive over the weekend. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for the virus for the third time since last week’s debate, his campaign said.
  • New York City officials announced the emergency closure of all nonessential businesses and schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens Zip codes, marking the city’s first big reversal since reopening this spring.
  • Bars in Paris will close for two weeks starting on Tuesday after the French capital was placed on “maximum alert” over a rapid resurgence of the coronavirus.
  • At least 209,000 people in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, while more than 7.3 million cases have been reported.
October 5, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
link

Asian markets rally after Trump signals optimism on coronavirus recovery

By Eva Dou

SEOUL — Stocks in Asia rallied on Monday, recouping some of last week‘s losses after President Trump declared he was on the road to recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.6 percent, after posting its biggest weekly decline in six months last week. Shares in Australia rose more than 2 percent, while the Nikkei in Japan was up more than 1.3 percent.

October 5, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
link

Memorial held outside White House in solemn reminder of more than 200,000 Americans killed by covid-19

By Michael Brice-Saddler

Nearly five months after his father’s death, Brian Walter still can’t shake the feeling that he might’ve caused it.

A New York City subway worker, Walter, 46, became the designated shopper for his parents and sanitized everything he brought into their home. But despite all his family’s precautions, Walter and his father, John, both contracted the novel coronavirus, and after 19 days in the hospital, John Walter died May 10.

On Sunday, Brian Walter was one of nearly two dozen people directly affected by the coronavirus to mourn the more than 200,000 American who have been killed by covid-19 and push for a national plan for recovery.

October 5, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
link

Infectious Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet fans as confusion continues over his health

By Toluse Olorunnipa, Josh Dawsey and Amy Goldstein

The White House continued to provide limited and contradictory information about President Trump’s health on Sunday, saying that he had begun a steroid treatment after twice suffering bouts of low oxygen but also contending that he was doing well and could soon be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Adding to the confusion about his status, Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda to wave to supporters from a motorcade, after releasing a video on Twitter thanking people who had gathered outside the facility.

“We’re getting great reports from the doctors,” Trump said in the video before promising a “little surprise” to his supporters. “It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about covid.”