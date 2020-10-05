Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Asian markets rally after Trump signals optimism on coronavirus recovery
SEOUL — Stocks in Asia rallied on Monday, recouping some of last week‘s losses after President Trump declared he was on the road to recovery from the novel coronavirus.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.6 percent, after posting its biggest weekly decline in six months last week. Shares in Australia rose more than 2 percent, while the Nikkei in Japan was up more than 1.3 percent.
Memorial held outside White House in solemn reminder of more than 200,000 Americans killed by covid-19
Nearly five months after his father’s death, Brian Walter still can’t shake the feeling that he might’ve caused it.
A New York City subway worker, Walter, 46, became the designated shopper for his parents and sanitized everything he brought into their home. But despite all his family’s precautions, Walter and his father, John, both contracted the novel coronavirus, and after 19 days in the hospital, John Walter died May 10.
On Sunday, Brian Walter was one of nearly two dozen people directly affected by the coronavirus to mourn the more than 200,000 American who have been killed by covid-19 and push for a national plan for recovery.
Infectious Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet fans as confusion continues over his health
The White House continued to provide limited and contradictory information about President Trump’s health on Sunday, saying that he had begun a steroid treatment after twice suffering bouts of low oxygen but also contending that he was doing well and could soon be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for the novel coronavirus.
Adding to the confusion about his status, Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda to wave to supporters from a motorcade, after releasing a video on Twitter thanking people who had gathered outside the facility.
“We’re getting great reports from the doctors,” Trump said in the video before promising a “little surprise” to his supporters. “It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about covid.”