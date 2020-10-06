Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Airbnb is canceling one-night Halloween bookings to prevent house parties
Airbnb took a stance against large gatherings this summer by banning parties at its rental properties globally. Now the company is taking the move one step further in North America by implementing a ban on one-night bookings on Halloween that could foster large gatherings.
The vacation rentals platform announced on Friday that it will not allow reservations on Oct. 30 or 31 for any of its “entire home” listings in the United States and Canada. Airbnb will cancel any existing one-night reservations that fall into that category, reimbursing both guests and property hosts.
Entire-home listings differ from private-room and shared-room Airbnb listings, which only offer a portion of a house or building that is usually occupied by the host. The move is part of an effort to curb parties during the global coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
An interactive guide to traveling safely for the holidays
The holiday season is historically the busiest travel period in the United States. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, millions of Americans routinely board planes, hop on trains or hit the road to see family.
But what will the season look like in a pandemic year?
While travel numbers are slowly recovering from coronavirus lows — Transportation Security Administration records show that the number of people flying is climbing daily, although the rate is still below half of what it was in 2019 — many Americans remain unsure about their holiday travel plans.
In mask-wearing dispute, a N.Y. man is charged with homicide of elderly ex-Marine
A man in New York state faces homicide charges after a verbal dispute over mask-wearing ended with an 80-year old ex-Marine getting pushed to the ground and later dying.
Rocco E. Sapienza reportedly confronted Donald M. Lewinski, 65, for not wearing a mask on the evening of Sept. 26 at a restaurant near Buffalo, according to West Seneca police. Lewinski shoved Sapienza to the ground, causing him to hit his head.
Lewinski then paid his bill, and quickly left the establishment. Sapienza, meanwhile, had a seizure on the floor and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 30.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, a spokesperson for John J. Flynn, the Erie County district attorney, told the Buffalo News.
WKBW reported on Monday that the pair had been regulars at the bar and seafood joint, and that Sapienza, who lived nearby, spotted Lewinski while he bringing refreshments to a band playing outside without a face covering.
Lewinski, who will be arraigned at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, will plead not guilty to criminally negligent homicide, his attorney, Barry N. Covert, told the Buffalo News. Robert Graziano, Sapienza’s stepson, decried the incident as “senseless.”
Physical altercations between civilians over masks have persisted all year: Across Lake Erie in Michigan, three people were charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old Family Dollar security guard in Flint who was checking for masks at the door.
“You see it on airplanes. We see it everywhere where people are confronting one another and having arguments about not wearing masks,” Flynn told the Buffalo News. “And it’s unfortunate that we have an incident here now in Western New York where this escalated into a 80-year-old man passing away.”
In a statement to WKBW, the restaurant said, “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Rocco. He was a part of our Red Zone family and loved by all.” Covert, Lewinski’s attorney, added, “My client and his family want to express their best wishes and sympathy to the family of Mr. Sapienza.”