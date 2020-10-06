A man in New York state faces homicide charges after a verbal dispute over mask-wearing ended with an 80-year old ex-Marine getting pushed to the ground and later dying.

Rocco E. Sapienza reportedly confronted Donald M. Lewinski, 65, for not wearing a mask on the evening of Sept. 26 at a restaurant near Buffalo, according to West Seneca police. Lewinski shoved Sapienza to the ground, causing him to hit his head.

Lewinski then paid his bill, and quickly left the establishment. Sapienza, meanwhile, had a seizure on the floor and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 30.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, a spokesperson for John J. Flynn, the Erie County district attorney, told the Buffalo News.

WKBW reported on Monday that the pair had been regulars at the bar and seafood joint, and that Sapienza, who lived nearby, spotted Lewinski while he bringing refreshments to a band playing outside without a face covering.

Lewinski, who will be arraigned at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, will plead not guilty to criminally negligent homicide, his attorney, Barry N. Covert, told the Buffalo News. Robert Graziano, Sapienza’s stepson, decried the incident as “senseless.”

Physical altercations between civilians over masks have persisted all year: Across Lake Erie in Michigan, three people were charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old Family Dollar security guard in Flint who was checking for masks at the door.

“You see it on airplanes. We see it everywhere where people are confronting one another and having arguments about not wearing masks,” Flynn told the Buffalo News. “And it’s unfortunate that we have an incident here now in Western New York where this escalated into a 80-year-old man passing away.”