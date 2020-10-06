Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
U.S. stocks plummet after Trump says he will delay stimulus to after the election
The stock market sharply plummeted in the last hour of Tuesday’s trading day, as investors reacted to Trump’s announcement to stop talks over a congressional stimulus package until after the November presidential election.
Trump tweeted the news at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, and within minutes, the market slid after an otherwise unremarkable day of trading. By market close, the Dow Jones industrial average was down nearly 378 points, or 1.3 percent. The S&P 500 closed down almost 48 points, or 1.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index was down nearly 178 points, or almost 1.6 percent.
“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump said in one of the tweets.
Analysts and investors have been closely following talks of stimulus bailouts as a lifeboat for Americans struggling with the weight of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, with millions facing historically high levels of unemployment, eviction and food insecurity.
That pressure on U.S. stocks has been compounded by the uncertainty of the presidential election, now less than one month away.
Airline company executives have been outspoken about the need for a fiscal bailout to survive the pandemic’s wrecking ball hit to the travel industry. At market close, airline shares slid. American Airlines closed down 4.5 percent, United Airlines was down nearly 3.7 percent, Delta Air Lines was down nearly 3 percent, Southwest Airlines was down 2.3 percent. Spirit Airlines shares were down almost 3.9 percent and JetBlue Airways slid down 2.1 percent.
‘Epidemiologists just wanna vomit’: Doctors disturbed after Trump removes his mask at the White House
Shortly after being discharged from the hospital treating him for the novel coronavirus, President Trump on Monday climbed onto a White House balcony — and then peeled off his mask to salute Marine One as it flew away. After waving, Trump turned to go inside, still maskless.
Following a weekend of mounting horror among medical professionals and commentators fretting over Trump’s handling of his own infection, his actions Monday — particularly removing his mask and walking into a room frequented by White House staff — left them worried and frustrated yet again.
“What White House staffer would still wanna goto work tomorrow???” Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist with the Federation of American Scientists, said in a tweet Monday night. “Epidemiologists just wanna vomit.”
White House approves FDA coronavirus vaccine standards it tried to derail
The White House on Tuesday approved tough new standards for coronavirus vaccines after weeks of delay, but only after the Food and Drug Administration unilaterally published the guidelines on its website as part of its briefing materials for outside vaccine advisers.
The standards, which would be used for an emergency authorization of a vaccine, are the same ones the agency proposed weeks ago as part of an effort to boost public confidence in an eventual vaccine.
In many cases, they are close to the standards for a full approval of the vaccine. But the White House, worried the criteria would delay authorization of a vaccine, presumably beyond the Nov. 3 election, sat on the guidance.
On Tuesday, FDA officials circumvented the White House by publishing the criteria online as part of a briefing package for its vaccine advisory committee, which is meeting Oct. 22. Shortly afterward, the White House cleared publication of the standards, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly.
“Being open and clear about the circumstances under which the issuance of an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine would be appropriate is critical to building public confidence and ensuring the use of COVID-19 vaccines once available,” Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees vaccines, said in a statement.
Trump says stimulus relief negotiations over until after election
President Trump said Tuesday that the coronavirus relief talks were over until after the election, abruptly ordering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In a series of tweets posted the day after he was released from the hospital, and still dealing with a Covid-19 diagnosis, Trump accused Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, after she rejected an opening bid from Mnuchin in their latest round of talks.
“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hard-working Americans and Small Business,” Trump wrote.
French Open plays on amid new coronavirus restrictions in Paris
As the French Open rolls into its second week under rainy skies and with a limited number of spectators allowed in the stands each day, its host city is battling a sharp resurgence of the novel coronavirus.
All bars in Paris and its surrounding areas will close starting Tuesday for at least two weeks, French authorities announced Monday, while restaurants will remain open under stricter sanitary guidelines. Gatherings greater than 10 people will be banned, except in special circumstances, and department stores and shopping centers will have to adhere to social distancing. Sports centers will remain open for children only, and gyms throughout the city will remain closed.
On Saturday evening, France recorded nearly 17,000 new confirmed cases of the virus, its largest single-day increase since it began recording daily tallies. Authorities hope that new temporary restrictions will reduce pressure on hospitals, which have begun to see increases in patients admitted to intensive care wards.
“We are all aware that we are entering a new phase,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Monday, adding that the virus is here to stay for now. “We have to work together to protect the most vulnerable.”
Meanwhile, the French Open plays on.
That unknown caller could be a coronavirus contact tracer
Are you receiving calls from an unknown number? You could be missing out on critical health information regarding potential exposure to the novel coronavirus if you don’t pick up, health experts say.
Public officials are urging residents to answer when an unknown number calls as contact tracers struggle to notify people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus over the phone.
Contact tracers are employed to identify people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, tell them to isolate, and tracing back whom they’ve been in contact with who should quarantine as well to mitigate the risk of exposure. The outreach is time sensitive, given the spread of the coronavirus and public health risks involved.
But if residents aren’t answering the phone because they assume the unknown number to be a robocall or phishing attempt, they can’t be notified quickly after exposure.
There’s currently no federal contact tracing program, so local and state health officials have patched together teams of contact tracers to spearhead the effort. Some departments have worked with phone companies to set up caller ID to clarify who’s calling: in D.C., it’s “DC covid-19 19 Team”; in Maryland, it’s “MD covid-19.” But not all residents’ phones have caller ID. Virginia, which uses the contact tracing app, does not use a caller ID system.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for health departments to communicate effectively to residents about anticipating calls from covid-19 contact tracers in September, including the message, “Answer the call to slow the spread.”
‘The Trump administration is now the hot zone’: Colbert, Noah pummel White House for its coronavirus spread
As President Trump returned to the White House on Monday following a chaotic stint in the hospital for the novel coronavirus, late-night host Trevor Noah pushed back on critics who suggested the president’s infection was karma for his playing down the seriousness of the virus and consistently contradicting medical experts.
“A massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it’s consequences,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “It’s not karma to get hit by lightning when you’re standing on the roof of a skyscraper holding a metal rod while there’s lightning. The universe didn’t do that s--- to you. You did that s--- to yourself!”
While details remain murky about Trump’s true condition and questions linger about the White House’s lack of safety protocols and its decision not to do contact tracing amid the mass outbreak, late-night comics lambasted Trump on Monday over his own infection and his handling of the pandemic.
Almost a third of covid-19 patients show altered mental function, study found.
Nearly a third of hospitalized covid-19 patients experienced some type of altered mental function, according to a study published Monday in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology — the biggest conducted so far focusing on neurological symptoms in coronavirus patients in the United States, the New York Times reported.
The study looked at records of the first 509 coronavirus patients from 10 hospitals in the Chicago area from March 5 to April 6 and found that those patients with altered mental function had worse medical outcomes: They stayed three times as long in the hospital and were nearly seven times as likely to die as those without the neurological problem.
Of the patients who left the hospital, only 32 percent of those who presented altered mental function — clinically described as “encephalopathy,” which can include confusion, delirium and unresponsiveness — were able to manage simple activities such as cooking, said Igor Koralnik, the senior author of the study. In contrast, 89 percent of patients without altered mental function were able to manage daily activities without help.
“Encephalopathy is a generic term meaning something’s wrong with the brain,” said Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious disease and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine. The term can also include problems with attention, loss of short-term memory, disorientation, stupor or a coma-like level of consciousness.
But encephalopathy was not the only neurological complication the study found. Overall, 82 percent of patients presented neurological symptoms at some point during the course of the disease, including muscle pain, present in about 45 percent of patients, headaches in about 38 percent and dizziness in about 30 percent.
Contact tracing apps picking up steam in U.S.
Contact tracing apps built with joint Apple and Google software are now used in 12 U.S. states and territories, as public health agencies devise ways to use technology to facilitate tracking and notifying residents of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Google and Apple built the software for the Exposure Notifications System that allows public health agencies to create free apps for iPhones and Android phones and send push alerts through Bluetooth signals to users who came in close contact with other app users who have reported a positive coronavirus test.
Google spokesman Pete Voss said in an email that app users can choose to opt in to exposure notifications and to disclose their coronavirus diagnosis to the app. He added that the system does not collect or use location data.
Globally, more than 40 countries and regions have launched contact tracing apps using the Apple/Google software. In the United States on Thursday, New York and New Jersey became the latest states to adopt them, Voss said. The apps in New York and New Jersey also work with the systems for Pennsylvania and Delaware residents to trace potential exposure across state lines, according to a Thursday release.
“Testing is only as good as your contact tracing,” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said in the release. “We have about 15,000 people statewide who do contact tracing; they call them disease detectives. But we’ve been looking for a technology-based solution.”
A CNBC analysis of U.S. census data calculated that 70 million people, or 21 percent of the U.S. population, currently have access to a coronavirus tracing app. Other public health agencies have announced plans to launch similar systems in the coming weeks, including in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Connecticut.
WHO chief says ‘there is hope’ vaccine may be ready by end of year
World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that “there is hope” that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be ready by the end of this year.
“We will need vaccines, and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope,” Tedros said, without elaboration.
The WHO chief was speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of its executive board on the pandemic.
Tedros said Monday that Covax, the WHO-led vaccine program, is supporting the development of nine vaccines “with more in the pipeline.” Covax aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.
Virginia governor develops mild covid-19 symptoms, scorns Trump for downplaying disease
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Monday that he has developed “mild” symptoms of covid-19 more than a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, but he is continuing to conduct business remotely.
“I had a little bit of cold-like symptoms over the weekend and lost my sense of taste or smell, but other than that I feel fine,” Northam (D) said Monday afternoon in a telephone interview.
But Northam, who is a physician, said he was alarmed that President Trump was playing down the severity of the disease while apparently suffering a more serious bout.
“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump tweeted Monday in announcing that he would soon be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was hospitalized Friday after reportedly suffering low oxygen levels and had received an aggressive series of treatments.
“That’s absolutely the wrong message,” Northam said, pointing out that more than 200,000 Americans have lost their lives to covid-19 and more than 7 million have been infected. “It’s irresponsible to make a statement like that.”
Most coronavirus patients don’t check themselves into hospitals. Here is how experts say it usually works.
Just hours after announcing Saturday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) — one of several prominent figures close to Trump who have tested positive in recent days — tweeted that he was at a hospital.
“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon,” Christie wrote, referring to a hospital in Morristown, N.J. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”
Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
“Regarding Chris Christie, can someone please tell me how one checks into a hospital as a ‘precautionary measure’?” one person wrote on Twitter.
Another person asked, “Can an ordinary citizen with mild symptoms just check themselves into a hospital out of an abundance of caution? Is that how this works?”
Not exactly, experts say.
Six years ago, Trump blasted an Ebola-infected doctor. Now he’s hitting back over the president’s coronavirus actions.
Craig A. Spencer doesn’t usually dwell on the time in October 2014 when Donald Trump lashed out at the New York doctor, who had just returned from treating Ebola patients in Guinea, for patronizing businesses and riding the subway before feeling symptomatic and being diagnosed with the illness.
“I consider that doctor extremely selfish,” the real estate mogul said to “Fox & Friends” at the time.
But on a day in which President Trump returned to the White House and removed his mask in public despite still being contagious with the novel coronavirus, Spencer couldn’t let Monday pass without referencing an old Trump tweet directed at him.
“I followed all public health guidance and infected no one,” Spencer, who recuperated from Ebola without spreading it, tweeted late Monday. “You’ve unnecessarily exposed numerous people over the last few days, your administration is refusing to do contact tracing, and there’s an outbreak in the White House because of your dangerous disregard of public health.”
IMF head says 2020 global economic turmoil ‘less dire’ than first feared, but with ‘difficult climb’ to recovery
The International Monetary Fund will revise its 2020 estimates upward, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday, as the economic impact of covid-19 has proved to be “less dire” than initially feared.
The IMF had estimated in June that the global economy would shrink by 4.9 percent. The planned revision, which Georgieva described as “small,” does not mean the world will escape the damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic anytime soon.
“My key message is this: The global economy is coming back from the depths of this crisis,” Georgieva said in a speech at the London School of Economics, according to Reuters.
“But this calamity is far from over. All countries are now facing what I would call ‘the long ascent’ — a difficult climb that will be long, uneven and uncertain. And prone to setbacks.”
The IMF head noted that the recovery will be felt differently in different parts of the world. “In low-income countries, the shocks are so profound that we face the risk of a 'lost generation,’ ” Georgieva said.
The speech came ahead of next week’s IMF and World Bank annual meetings, where the IMF is expected to publish revised estimates for global GDP growth in 2020.