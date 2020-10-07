Please Note

Coronavirus relief talks came to an abrupt halt Tuesday as President Trump ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the November election. Hours later, however, Trump appeared to contract himself in a series of tweets that called for Congress to “IMMEDIATELY” approve additional aid for small businesses and airlines.

Here are some significant developments:
  • At least 7,463,000 coronavirus cases and 210,000 fatalities have been reported in the United States since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Seven states — Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming — set new highs for covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
  • Rick Bright, a former top government vaccine official, resigned from NIH on Tuesday several months after lodging a whistleblower complaint.
  • Stephen Miller, Trump’s senior policy adviser, is the latest administration official to test positive for the novel coronavirus. The White House gestured toward enhancing public health protocols on Tuesday, but the main source of resistance continues to be Trump himself.
  • The White House approved tough new standards for coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday after weeks of delay — but only after the Food and Drug Administration unilaterally published the guidelines on its website as part of briefing materials for outside vaccine advisers.
  • Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in isolation after a top Coast Guard admiral tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The disclosure is raising new questions about the White House’s handling of a Sept. 27 event for the family members of fallen U.S. troops.
October 7, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT
Trump’s determination to attend next week’s debate seen as part of pattern of recklessness

By Amy Goldstein and Frances Stead Sellers

President Trump’s tweet Tuesday that he looks forward to next week’s presidential debate alarmed some medical and public health experts, who warned that his coronavirus infection might still be contagious then and could endanger others.

A day after the president was discharged from a three-night hospital stay, during which he was put on an aggressive mix of treatments usually reserved for the most severe cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he continued to project an image of being fully in charge and able to conduct all of his regular activities.

Some outside health experts, however, said Trump’s determination to attend the Oct. 15 debate is part of a pattern of recklessness that has defined his response to the pandemic, with the president and his aides not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

October 7, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
White House clears Food and Drug Administration coronavirus vaccine standards it tried to derail

By Laurie McGinley, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Carolyn Y. Johnson

The White House on Tuesday, after weeks of delay, approved tough new standards for coronavirus vaccines — but only after the Food and Drug Administration unilaterally published the guidelines on its website as part of briefing materials for outside vaccine advisers.

The standards, which would be applied to an emergency use authorization for a vaccine, are the same as ones the agency proposed weeks ago. In many ways, they are similar to the standards for a traditional approval. But the White House, worried that the criteria would delay authorization of a vaccine, presumably beyond the Nov. 3 election, decided to sit on the guidance.

October 7, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Halted stimulus talks undercut already ailing airlines and transit systems

By Lori Aratani and Michael Laris

Advocates of federal aid to keep 33,000 airline employees on the job lobbied for months, sending thousands of letters and donning protective masks to walk the halls of Congress. And it appeared to be working, garnering bipartisan backing and support from President Trump, who just last month said: “We’ll be helping the airlines.”

It all unraveled Tuesday with a series of tweets.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hard-working Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

And it’s not just airline workers who will feel the impact.