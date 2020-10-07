On Tuesday, Cameron lashed back at the performer, lambasting her for calling him out in the live performance.

“The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job, is disgusting,” Cameron said on “Fox & Friends,” incorrectly attributing the words to the rapper herself and not Mallory.

AD

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance came two weeks after a grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., decided not to indict the Louisville officers who fatally shot Taylor inside her apartment in March for her death. The grand jury instead indicted one of the three officers, Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering the lives of Taylor’s neighbors.

AD

Cameron was widely criticized by activists and protesters, who had spent months demanding that the officers who fired on Taylor be charged in her death. Cameron said he didn’t recommend homicide charges to the grand jury.

Last week, recordings of the grand jury proceedings were released after an unidentified grand juror accused Cameron of “using grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility.” The recordings showed a dispute over the moments leading up to Taylor’s death, specifically if police announced themselves upon entering. On Saturday, Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who is representing Taylor’s family, called for a new special prosecutor to reopen the case against the police officers.

During his interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Cameron defended his handling of the grand jury, saying that he did it “in a manner consistent with what the facts in the law are,” he said.

AD

AD

“At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice,” Cameron added.

The Kentucky attorney general also criticized Crump, accusing him of “cherry-picking” and “misrepresenting facts,” adding that “it is terribly offensive on his part to push such narratives, such falsehoods."

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy also asked Cameron to respond to Megan Thee Stallion’s “SNL” performance.

The rapper, dressed in a black-and-white-striped body suit, performed her hit song in front of a graphic that said, “Protect Black Women.” About halfway through her performance, she said, “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women. ‘Cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women.” Her act also included excerpts from Malcolm X’s 1962 speech, when he called the Black woman the most “disrespected," “unprotected,” and “neglected” person in America.

AD

AD

Cameron attributed the rapper’s criticism to his race and the fact he’s a Republican.

“It’s something I’ve had to experience because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality,” Cameron said.

Representatives for Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He added that like Crump, Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t considering all the facts in Taylor’s case.

“I think what you saw there in that display is someone who instead wants to fashion facts to a narrative,” Cameron said. “That narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor. Again, it is a tragedy what happened to her.”

Cameron also accused the rapper of being hypocritical by preaching tolerance but targeting him in a national performance.