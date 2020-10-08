SALT LAKE CITY — The vice-presidential nominees clashed Wednesday over the leadership of President Trump and the policy plans of Democrat Joe Biden in a debate held under the extraordinary circumstances of a surging viral pandemic that had confined the incumbent president to a hospital just days earlier.

Both Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) returned again and again to attacking the top of the other campaign’s ticket. Harris went after Trump’s efforts to stem the novel coronavirus, his attempts to upend President Barack Obama’s health-care program, his trade policies and his reluctance to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate last week.

She called Trump’s handling of the pandemic “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country” and alluded to his statement to author Bob Woodward that he wanted to play down its threat because he did not want to create a panic.