Pence and Harris clash under the shadow of a surging pandemic
SALT LAKE CITY — The vice-presidential nominees clashed Wednesday over the leadership of President Trump and the policy plans of Democrat Joe Biden in a debate held under the extraordinary circumstances of a surging viral pandemic that had confined the incumbent president to a hospital just days earlier.
Both Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) returned again and again to attacking the top of the other campaign’s ticket. Harris went after Trump’s efforts to stem the novel coronavirus, his attempts to upend President Barack Obama’s health-care program, his trade policies and his reluctance to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate last week.
She called Trump’s handling of the pandemic “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country” and alluded to his statement to author Bob Woodward that he wanted to play down its threat because he did not want to create a panic.
“I want to ask the American people, how calm were you when you were panicked about where you’re going to get your next roll of toilet paper?” she asked, looking directly into the cameras. “How calm were you when your kids were sent home from school and you didn’t know when they could go back?”
Covid-19 survivors see callousness, not compassion, in Trump’s bout with the virus
Ken Holmes, a retired maintenance worker in Wisconsin, never had much in common with President Trump, or much affection for him.
But when the president caught a potentially lethal virus that had nearly killed Holmes this year, the 64-year-old saw a rare opportunity for connection. Trump, Holmes thought, might finally understand what he had come to learn through painful experience: The novel coronavirus is a monster that commands respect.
“He can still make this right,” Holmes thought.
But then Trump stood on the White House balcony Monday night, theatrically ripped off his mask while gasping for breath, and proclaimed the virus was nothing to fear.
Watching at home in Green Bay, Holmes cringed. Then he got mad.
Despite White House outbreak, Trump and some aides return to work, flouting CDC guidance
With the White House at the epicenter of a full-scale coronavirus outbreak, many of President Trump’s aides were working from home Wednesday. One of his debate coaches, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, was in the hospital. Some Republican senators had shuttered their offices. And the Pentagon’s military leadership was in quarantine.
But midafternoon — less than a week after testing positive for the potentially lethal virus — Trump returned to work in the West Wing, potentially endangering any staffers still in the building.
Trump’s presence there sent yet another message to the public that illness has not chastened a president who has consistently eschewed masks and social distancing.
Trump returns to Oval Office as aides refuse to say when he last tested negative for coronavirus
The White House again refused on Wednesday to say when President Trump last tested negative for the novel coronavirus, leaving open the possibility that he potentially exposed dozens of people to the deadly virus before the announcement of his positive test early Friday morning.
Trump attended several events last week — including a presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a campaign rally and an in-person fundraiser — where he could have potentially exposed people to the coronavirus if he was infectious at that time. The disease has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.
But White House aides and the president’s physician continue to say they will not release information key to determining who Trump may have exposed.