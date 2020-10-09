Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Isolated in the White House, Trump struggles to project a sense of normalcy after canceled debate
Trailing in the polls, stricken with the novel coronavirus and stuck in isolation at the White House, President Trump has tried to project an image of strength and normalcy that belies his troubled circumstances.
On Thursday, he spent an hour phoning into a television interview, released two video messages aimed at key voting groups, began planning rallies for next week and promised senior citizens free access to the experimental drug he falsely claimed was “a cure” for covid-19.
In reversal, China joins global initiative to distribute coronavirus vaccines
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China said Friday it will join Covax, an international effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines to about two-thirds of the world population by 2022, in a reversal that makes the country the biggest player in the vaccine development race to join the initiative.
China, along with the United States and Russia, previously declined to join the World Health Organization-led program, known as the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, on its Sept. 18 enrollment deadline. Beijing has already promised vaccines to a number of allied countries and geopolitically important states it has sought to woo, such as Pakistan and the Philippines, and Chinese officials said in recent weeks they were not sure they could join Covax and still fulfill those bilateral commitments.
In a statement announcing the Covax deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China is confident it could ramp up manufacturing. “We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support Covax,” Hua said.
Trump pulled out of the next debate after organizers said it would be virtual. Then his campaign demanded it go on as planned.
A miffed President Trump pulled out of next week’s second presidential debate on Thursday after organizers said it would be held virtually “to protect the health and safety of all involved” given his coronavirus diagnosis — only to have his campaign demand hours later that the event go on as originally planned.
The gyrating series of demands started with a decision by the nonpartisan debate organizing commission to try to protect the participants, moderator and guests who would have attended the Oct. 15 event. In response, Trump promptly announced he was “not going to waste my time in a virtual debate.”