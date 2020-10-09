Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

One week after announcing his coronavirus diagnosis, President Trump has said he is ready to return to in-person rallies and debates. But whether he is still infectious remains unclear. Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Trump said he would “probably” get tested again for the virus on Friday, but did not say when his last test took place.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The FBI announced Thursday that it had thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, instigated by a group that objected to her lockdown restrictions. Hours later, Trump criticized Whitmer on Twitter, saying that the Democrat had “done a terrible job.”
  • In a reversal, China said it will join Covax, the global covid-19 vaccine distribution facility led by the World Health Organization, in a major boost to the program. The United States has said it will not join the initiative.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he has avoided the White House for months because of the lax attitude toward face masks and social distancing.
  • Health officials in the Washington area are asking anyone who works in the White House to get tested for the coronavirus, as staffers question why some people who may have been exposed to the virus still haven’t been notified by contact tracers.
  • At least 212,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States since February. More than 7,568,000 cases have been reported.
October 9, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Isolated in the White House, Trump struggles to project a sense of normalcy after canceled debate

By Toluse Olorunnipa, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey

Trailing in the polls, stricken with the novel coronavirus and stuck in isolation at the White House, President Trump has tried to project an image of strength and normalcy that belies his troubled circumstances.

On Thursday, he spent an hour phoning into a television interview, released two video messages aimed at key voting groups, began planning rallies for next week and promised senior citizens free access to the experimental drug he falsely claimed was “a cure” for covid-19.

October 9, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
Link copied
link

In reversal, China joins global initiative to distribute coronavirus vaccines

By Gerry Shih

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China said Friday it will join Covax, an international effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines to about two-thirds of the world population by 2022, in a reversal that makes the country the biggest player in the vaccine development race to join the initiative.

China, along with the United States and Russia, previously declined to join the World Health Organization-led program, known as the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, on its Sept. 18 enrollment deadline. Beijing has already promised vaccines to a number of allied countries and geopolitically important states it has sought to woo, such as Pakistan and the Philippines, and Chinese officials said in recent weeks they were not sure they could join Covax and still fulfill those bilateral commitments.

In a statement announcing the Covax deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China is confident it could ramp up manufacturing. “We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support Covax,” Hua said.

October 9, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Trump pulled out of the next debate after organizers said it would be virtual. Then his campaign demanded it go on as planned.

By Chelsea Janes and Josh Dawsey

A miffed President Trump pulled out of next week’s second presidential debate on Thursday after organizers said it would be held virtually “to protect the health and safety of all involved” given his coronavirus diagnosis — only to have his campaign demand hours later that the event go on as originally planned.

The gyrating series of demands started with a decision by the nonpartisan debate organizing commission to try to protect the participants, moderator and guests who would have attended the Oct. 15 event. In response, Trump promptly announced he was “not going to waste my time in a virtual debate.”