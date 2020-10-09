TORONTO — After weeks of resisting calls to act more strongly, Canada’s largest province announced new restrictions Friday to stem the second wave of the novel coronavirus, warning that hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed in the same way those in New York City and northern Italy were this spring.

The measures include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and the closure of indoor gyms, theaters, museums and casinos in the hardest-hit areas of Ontario, which include Toronto and Ottawa. The restrictions, which go into effect Saturday, do not include schools and will remain in place for at least 28 days.

The move marks something of an about-face for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who earlier this week defended his government’s response by saying he needed more evidence before taking “someone’s livelihood away.” Toronto’s top doctor and the Ontario Hospital Association had for weeks called for stricter restrictions.

The announcement came as the province recorded 939 new covid-19 cases, the highest figure since the pandemic began. Restrictions on who is eligible for a test, and a testing backlog of tens of thousands of samples mean the daily case counts could be deflated, infectious-disease specialists say.

Several other parts of Canada are also seeing a surge in coronavirus cases and the country this week logged a record high number of daily cases. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Friday that the country is at a “tipping point,” as he announced supports for businesses that might need to close because of public health orders.