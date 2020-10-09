Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Despite being ravaged by the corovavirus, life goes on in the North Caucasus
Russian photographer Maxim Babenko went to Dagestan, a mountainous republic in the North Caucasus region along the Caspian Sea, and found an area struggling to get back to “normal.”
People there are rattled and nervous amid rumors of the arrival of a second wave. To deal with this stress, Babenko said, many of the people in Dagestan “turn to God to protect them from illness.” They’ve turned to prayer and visiting local shrines, including making pilgrimages to Mount Shalbuzdag, revered as a holy site by the region’s Muslim population.
Airbnb will make masks and enhanced cleanings mandatory
Unsure about using vacation rentals in the era of social distancing and anti-maskers? Airbnb is implementing mandatory health and safety protocols for both guests and hosts that will require masks, distancing and enhanced cleanings.
The company announced Wednesday that beginning next week, all hosts and guests must commit to wearing masks and distancing when interacting. And starting Nov. 20, hosts must abide by a five-step cleaning protocol or risk being removed from the platform.
“This commitment will help provide extra assurances to try and safeguard all our stakeholders — hosts, guests, their communities and governments,” Airbnb said in the announcement.
Homelessness is historically undercounted in the Census. Can a count during coronavirus get it right?
It had been six months since her last volunteer shift educating D.C. residents on the importance of filling out the 2020 Census and Arnesia Davis had yet to complete it herself.
It’s not that she didn’t want to, Davis said recently as she shaved her hair beneath the L Street Bridge. But she had sparse Internet access and felt wary of answering questions about a permanent address or phone number — neither of which she had.
So one month before the filing deadline, the D.C. resident stood beside her decorated tent uncounted.
The U.S. Census Bureau is supposed to make it easy for homeless people like Davis to be enumerated. This year, however, calculated plans to count people without conventional housing were upended by the pandemic, leaving experts and advocates alike concerned that the 2020 Census would pass over a vulnerable population hit especially hard by the dual health and economic crises.
Crime rose unevenly when stay-at-home orders lifted. The racial disparity is the widest in years.
Police found Alani Hutchins, 16, slain in a car in June. A stray bullet hit Michael Goodlow III, 4, in the head on the Fourth of July. Someone shot Victrail Mora, 14, in the back of the head near the steps to his mother’s apartment on Aug. 12.
At least 17 children have died violently in St. Louis this year, a tally that has shocked residents and underscored a widening racial crime disparity in that city and others amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the upward trajectory of crime continues, the gulf in the rate of violence between Black and White communities widened by 106 percent in the nation’s largest cities.
A Washington Post analysis of 27 cities showed the rolling rate of violent crime in majority-White neighborhoods fell by 30 percent while stay-at-home orders were in effect, dipping to its lowest point in two years. Once the orders were lifted, violent crime in those neighborhoods returned to pre-pandemic levels, but stayed below average when compared with 2018 and 2019.
In majority-Black neighborhoods, the rate of violence remained relatively steady while stay-at-home orders were in effect, but rose dramatically after orders were lifted, peaking at 133 crimes per 100,000 residents in July, the highest level in the past three years.
Overwhelmed by coronavirus surge, Iran’s hospitals will no longer accept non-emergency patients
Iranian hospitals will no longer accept non-emergency patients, as the country’s coronavirus outbreak continues to overwhelm its health resources.
Iraj Harirchi, the country’s deputy health minister, said the decision was “due to the large number of coronavirus outpatients and patients,” according to state media.
Last weekend, the government ordered most businesses, mosques and schools in Tehran to close to prevent large gatherings where the virus could spread. The lockdown has now been extended and a more stringent mask mandate is also being enforced, Reuters reported.
Iran was an early coronavirus hotspot and went into nationwide lockdown that lifted in April. In the past week, daily case numbers have broken previous records several times. Many health professionals have reportedly caught the virus.
U.S. reports highest daily case count in two months
The United States on Friday reported more than 57,000 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day tally since early August, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
The country’s rolling average of new cases has now set records for more than a week. Experts have been projecting a fall surge in infections, as some students return to school and as cold weather helps viruses spread and drives people indoors.
“I expect fall waves starting in mid-October and getting worse as fall heads into winter, and reaching a crescendo certainly after the election,” Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Irvine, previously told The Post. “Some places will peak around Thanksgiving, some places will peak around Christmas, some places not until January and February.”
The last day with a higher case count was Aug. 7, when about 60,700 cases were recorded.
Six states on Friday also reported record-high current coronavirus hospitalizations: Kansas, North Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Montana and Utah. But nationwide, hospitalizations are far down from the summer’s peak.
Canada’s largest province implements new restrictions as cases hit record high
TORONTO — After weeks of resisting calls to act more strongly, Canada’s largest province announced new restrictions Friday to stem the second wave of the novel coronavirus, warning that hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed in the same way those in New York City and northern Italy were this spring.
The measures include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and the closure of indoor gyms, theaters, museums and casinos in the hardest-hit areas of Ontario, which include Toronto and Ottawa. The restrictions, which go into effect Saturday, do not include schools and will remain in place for at least 28 days.
The move marks something of an about-face for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who earlier this week defended his government’s response by saying he needed more evidence before taking “someone’s livelihood away.” Toronto’s top doctor and the Ontario Hospital Association had for weeks called for stricter restrictions.
The announcement came as the province recorded 939 new covid-19 cases, the highest figure since the pandemic began. Restrictions on who is eligible for a test, and a testing backlog of tens of thousands of samples mean the daily case counts could be deflated, infectious-disease specialists say.
Several other parts of Canada are also seeing a surge in coronavirus cases and the country this week logged a record high number of daily cases. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Friday that the country is at a “tipping point,” as he announced supports for businesses that might need to close because of public health orders.
He also urged Canadians to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small this weekend. Infectious-disease specialists have warned that the mixing of different demographics in close spaces, the return of students from universities and sharing of meals and utensils could make the gatherings superspreader events.
Trump says he was tested again for coronavirus, offers only vague summary of result
Trump said in a television interview broadcast Friday night that he had been retested for the coronavirus but offered only a vague summary of the result.
“I have been retested, and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet, but I’ve been retested, and I know I’m at either the bottom of the scale or free," he said during an appearance on Fox News.
Trump said he would “probably” be tested again Saturday.
“Probably tomorrow. They test every couple of days, I guess," he told Marc Siegel, a physician and Fox News medical contributor whose interview aired on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
While Trump’s doctor said he expected the president to be able to resume his public engagements as early as Saturday, the White House did not provide evidence Friday that Trump had received a negative test for the coronavirus.
The Fox News exchange was billed as Trump’s first on-camera interview since he was diagnosed last week with the coronavirus. Taped earlier Friday, Trump appeared outside the White House while Siegel was in a New York studio.
During the interview, Trump confirmed that he had received lung CT scans during his hospital stay, claiming the results were “amazing.”
He said he had recovered quickly because his illness was detected early, and he gave great credit to doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Asked what he was feeling after he contracted the virus, Trump said, “I didn’t feel very strong. I didn’t feel very vital. I didn’t feel like the president of the U.S should feel.”
Most pregnant women have mild covid-19 cases but suffer prolonged symptoms, study finds
One of the largest studies of its kind suggests that most pregnant women have mild but prolonged coronavirus symptoms that may linger for two months or longer in some cases.
The study, published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, found most women had mild cases of covid-19 — a finding consistent with previous studies. Among the nearly 600 women followed, only 5 percent were hospitalized and 2 percent were admitted to intensive care units, making the analysis one of the largest of its kind involving pregnant women.
Despite the mildness of their cases, 25 percent of the participants continued to experience symptoms eight weeks after becoming sick. The median length of symptoms was 37 days. Although pregnancy is known to cause major changes to the immune system, the length of time for continuing symptoms was surprising, said obstetrician and co-principal investigator Vanessa Jacoby, vice chair of research in the obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences department at the University of California at San Francisco.
Germany, once seen as an example in the coronavirus fight, battles to contain spike in infections
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on young people to take coronavirus more seriously Friday as the country, lauded for a relatively successful response so far, works to contain a spike in infections.
Speaking after a video conference with the mayors of Germany’s 11 largest cities, Merkel announced new guidelines for cities as cases rise — from expanding mask-wearing to restricting sales of alcohol.
Germany recorded 4,516 new coronavirus cases Friday. That remains significantly lower than the daily cases in other European countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Spain, but it represents a 60 percent increase in the past two days alone.
Analysis: What we know about the timeline of the White House coronavirus cluster — and what we don’t
There are two factors that make it particularly hard to track the spread of new coronavirus infections. The first is that symptoms can appear up to two weeks after a person first contracts the virus, making it much harder to establish the point of infection. The second is that some people don’t show symptoms at all, making it harder to find new cases in the first place.
Given that, tracing the outbreak of coronavirus cases apparently linked to the White House — an outbreak which has now spread to nearly three dozen people — would have been difficult under the best conditions. That the White House doesn’t appear to be particularly eager to aid in that effort simply introduces another layer of difficulty, obscuring the public’s ability to understand how President Trump and his team contracted the virus and where it may have spread.
Let’s therefore walk through what we do know.
Black Friday in October: Amazon, Target, Best Buy and others kicking off holiday sales
Some of the nation’s largest retailers will begin rolling out Black Friday sales this weekend — earlier than ever and the latest sign of how the pandemic is reshaping the biggest shopping season of the year.
Walmart, Target and other major brands were spurred to push up their holiday timetables by Amazon’s decision to move Prime Day, which is usually in July, to October. It’s a signature event for the e-commerce giant, generating an estimated $7.16 billion in sales last year, according to research firm Digital Commerce 360.
Most large retailers are going dark on Thanksgiving Day, reversing a years-long tradition of kicking off the holiday shopping season with a rush of “doorbuster” deals. It’s part of a larger reimagining of the retail experience because of the pandemic, one designed to accommodate social-distancing and new safety protocols while minimizing long lines, crowded malls and repeat shopping trips.
“The stampede mentality of the past, with ‘doorbusters’ sales and Black Friday deals every weekend, is being replaced by earlier, season-long discounts,” said James Zahn, senior editor of the Toy Insider, a trade magazine. “We’re in a health crisis, so retailers are having to rethink how they get products into families’ hands.”
Trump makes $1.8 trillion economic relief offer, but deal with Pelosi remains elusive
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made an over $1.8 trillion offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.
“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”
The negotiations took place just three days after President Trump declared talks over. He’s now reversed himself completely and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election -- even though some congressional Republicans appear far less enthused over the prospect of a massive new spending bill.
Vanderbilt reports first dual heart-lung transplant for covid-19 patient
Vanderbilt University Medical Center says it performed the world’s first dual heart-lung transplant surgery for a coronavirus patient in September.
According to a Thursday release, the young male patient had cardiomyopathy — a disease affecting heart tissue — before he contracted the coronavirus. The surgery was completed Sept. 24 after the patient’s experience with coronavirus damaged his lungs and heart. Ashish Shah, professor and chair of cardiac surgery, performed the surgery with Matthew Bacchetta, associate professor of thoracic surgery.
Shah said the patient was referred to VUMC in September from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Shah and Bacchetta performed his transplant — a complicated procedure — with both lungs and the heart from one donor who had been infected by the hepatitis C virus. By September, he was critically ill with advanced heart and lung disease and was referred to VUMC from the University of Mississippi Medical Center by a former Vanderbilt trainee.
“He was slipping fast, in and out of the hospital and certainly by the time we operated on him, his heart was really done,” Shah said.
The patient has since left intensive care and is still recovering at VUMC, where he is doing well, according to the release.