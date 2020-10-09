But instead of isolating herself at home in Washington, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the conservative activist is traveling the country. Since Wednesday, she has been boosting Barrett from a pastel pink bus bearing the nominee’s face and the words “Women For Amy” as it makes its way through a dozen swing states this month.

So far, the tour — officially put on by Nance’s group, Concerned Women for America — has kicked off with Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) near Atlanta, hosted college students in South Carolina, and met with Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) in Raleigh, with nearly 30 more stops planned.

At all the stops so far, attendees have posed for photos while standing shoulder to shoulder, with few masks in sight, according to social media posts. (Loeffler, who also attended the White House ceremony, said she has since tested negative for the virus.)

It is unclear if Nance or others on the bus have been tested for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 212,000 people in the United States. Her organization declined to comment to the Guardian on the apparent lack of masks and social distancing at its events, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Nance is far from the only person potentially exposed in the Rose Garden, The Post reported, who has since scattered around the country with little oversight and no systematic contacting tracing efforts. On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr., who accompanied his father to the presidential debate and said he tested negative, held a packed campaign rally inside a Florida hotel.

In its focus on rallying support to confirm Barrett, a former clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, Concerned Women for America will tour several states in the coming days that have been reporting a surge in infections.

“If we’ve learned anything from the confirmation process of Brett M. Kavanaugh, it’s that the left will stoop to anything,” Nance said in a video on Instagram. “The attacks on her faith, the anti-Christian bigotry isn’t just attacks against her. It’s an attack on you. That’s why Concerned Women for America is going to hit the road."

As Barrett draws scrutiny from liberals over her involvement in People of Praise, a small Christian organization where she once served as a “handmaid,” the bus tour points to how antiabortion activists are citing her faith to rally behind her.

“What a historic moment for conservative Christian women,” Nance said in the video. “We get to sit on the sidelines of history and witness the confirmation of one of our own: a conservative Christian constitutionalist appointed by President Trump to the Supreme Court.”

Senate confirmation hearings start Monday, and with nearly all Republican senators having committed to supporting the Trump nominee, she is expected to be voted through as soon as Oct. 22. Nance’s bus, however, is set to keep traveling around the country through the end of the month, looping from Pennsylvania to the Midwest and then south to Texas and Arizona.

It is not the first time Concerned Women for America has embarked on this kind of trip. In 2018, Nance — a former FCC adviser and cable-news pundit — traveled the country for a similar campaign for Brett M. Kavanaugh, who at the time was facing allegations that he had sexually assaulted three women.

The group, which was founded in 1978 and bills itself as the “nation’s largest public policy women’s organization,” at one point claimed to have half a million mostly volunteer members in 600 chapters across the country. According to its website, its signature causes include “protecting the unborn from abortion,” pushing for “the distinctiveness of men and women,” and ending sexual promiscuity and gambling.

As the Guardian reported, Concerned Women for America has previously been funded in part by the Judicial Crisis Network, a group that allegedly paid for $12 million in ads supporting Kavanaugh. That group also has monetary ties to the Federalist Society, which has advised Trump on his court nominations.

Those close ties to the president — enough that Nance was invited to the Rose Garden ceremony — are a swift reversal from her remarks a few years earlier. In 2016, she and nine other female antiabortion activists wrote an open letter to Iowa Republicans ahead of the state’s caucus, calling on them “support anyone but Donald Trump.”