In Lake Charles, a city of more than 70,000 that was ravaged by Laura, Delta unleashed winds of 85 mph, flooding some homes and leaving the city in darkness. Police and tow truck operators were working Saturday to clear at least three trailer trucks and a camper that were overturned and abandoned on the Calcasieu River Bridge.

As of about 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday, major energy providers Demco and Entergy Louisiana reported a total of more than 300,000 customers were without power across the state.

The system weakened to a tropical depression over western Mississippi on Saturday and is set to decrease in forward speed and move across western and northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley on Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter advised tens of thousands of residents who evacuated ahead of the storm on Saturday that if they don’t have to come back, they should wait at least a day.

“Though Delta may have been a ‘weaker’ storm than Laura, Delta has been more of a water event than a wind event,” Hunter wrote on Facebook. “Today is not the day to come back to LC, if you can avoid it. Allow our public safety and other city personnel to do their job today in starting to pick up the pieces."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) warned of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife,” in a tweet, calling on residents to “remain vigilant, continue to listen to local officials and be safe.”

Black Hawk helicopters from the Louisiana National Guard flew over a city already shrouded in blue tarps from Laura’s damage on Saturday morning, as it became difficult to tell the wreckage from the two storms apart.

Andy Armand, 66, a production operator at a local chemical plant, stood in his driveway with his dog, Anna, and cast a grateful eye to the tarp on his house, which held through Delta. A deserted home around the corner had a gaping hole in the roof and no tarp in sight.

“Can you believe that made it through this?” he said, looking at the tarp. “My shed in the back is flat from last night."

Armand rode out both Laura and Delta at home, and said he watched on Friday night as floodwaters approached his house, but spared it. They had retreated by Saturday morning, leaving debris on his lawn.

While Laura, packing winds of 150 mph, sounded “like a freight train” as it passed, Delta still terrified Armand's dog. He stayed through the storms in part because of the difficulty of evacuating with her, he said.

“Poor Anna, she was scared to death,” he said. “She was stuck to my leg.”

Near the waters of Lake Charles itself, three contractors with the company Cotton Restoration surveyed the twisted metal of a helicopter that is part of the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. They rode out Delta in a hotel in the city and were waiting on direction for new work because of it.

“The wind would be going normal, and then it would surge, like whew!” said one of the workers, Blake Villarreal, of Houston. “It was crazy.”

In Rayne, a small town of about 8,000 people about 15 miles outside of Lafayette, ferocious winds knocked over trees and tossed debris into homes.

After sunrise, officials counted at least 14 homes in the town that were no longer inhabitable due to damage, Councilwoman Curtrese Minix said. The entire town was without power as of Saturday morning.

Charlie Loftlon, 74, who had lived in his home since he was 3 months old, said the damage was unlike anything he’s seen before.

Across the street, a large live oak flattened his neighbor’s house while no one was home.

The howling wind tore a limb from another neighbor’s tree, impaling Loftlon’s own roof while he was inside. But, he said, there was nothing he could do until morning.

“When I peeped outside, I saw the limbs waving,” he said. “It sounded like the devil was coming through here.”

By 8 a.m., Loftlon had already gathered the equipment he needed to clear his roof before helping others.

Residents driving or walking through their neighborhoods, assessing the extent of the damage, called out to each other, making sure others were safe.

In Jennings, about 20 miles west of Rayne, Mark Cina, 47, chopped apart large magnolia branches in the yard of his neighbor Tanya Gaudet, 49.

“Up and down this street, we’re helping each other,” Cina said.

Some roads were completely blocked by large downed trees. Hurricane Laura’s winds and rain had weakened trees, Gaudet estimated, worsening Delta’s destruction.

The dual blow to the region was made more significant by the mere existence of a Hurricane Delta. It’s the first-ever Greek-letter named hurricane to hit the United States. With so many storms in 2020, the National Hurricane Center’s conventional naming list was already exhausted — and more potential storms are still on the way.