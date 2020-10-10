In Lake Charles, a city of more than 70,000 that was ravaged by Laura, Delta unleashed winds of 85 mph, flooding some homes and leaving the city in darkness. Police and tow truck operators were working Saturday to clear at least three trailer trucks and a camper that were overturned and abandoned on the Calcasieu River Bridge.

As of about 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday, major energy providers Demco and Entergy Louisiana reported a total of more than 300,000 customers were without power across the state. According to poweroutage.us, there were more than 500,000 without power in Louisiana as of early afternoon.

The system weakened to a tropical depression over western Mississippi on Saturday and is set to decrease in forward speed and move across western and northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley on Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Water levels along the Louisiana coast will continue to subside Saturday, according to the hurricane center, which noted the downpour will pose a flash-flood risk, alongside minor river flooding, in parts of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys and into the southern Appalachians as the storm continues to produce heavy rains.

On the eastern outskirts of Lake Charles, floodwaters along the two-lane Highway 3256 invaded some homes, as a drainage ditch that runs toward the English Bayou overflowed.

Edith Williams Oliver, standing nearby in cowboy boots as a family member brought in small boat to help, said her home had about four inches of water in it, after floodwaters began invading around midnight.

Oliver wishes local officials had cleared the ditch before Delta arrived, she said. "All of our natural drainage is gone," she said.

The highway in front of her house was under at least a foot of water at noon Saturday. Down the street, it was still dry, but the front yards of most of the houses were beneath one to two feet of water.

Cindy and Stephen Leleaux sat on their front porch, after riding out the storm. Floodwaters crept up a hill to within a foot or two of their home, and they stayed up all night to make sure everything would be okay. A neighbor measured 17 inches of rain on his rain gauge, they said.

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles reported extreme rainfall amounts in the two day-period since Thursday morning, including nearly 16 inches in Rapides Parish. A gauge in Calcasieu Parish recorded more than 17 inches of rain, the highest total the office has reported.

Stephen said his mother gave him a rosary that he hung over the door of his trailer before he evacuated ahead of Hurricane Rita in 2005. The home survived. He hung it again ahead of Laura, this time over the door of his brick house, and he left it up through Delta.

“They can say what they want, but I believe in it,” he said.

Lynda LeBlanc, 68, and her husband Wilson LeBlanc, 84, evacuated to Houston before Delta arrived. Laura had caused roof damage to their home, and they decided it was best to wait Delta out in safety. But they drove back to Lake Charles at 4 a.m., eagerly wanting to see how the house they have occupied for 32 years made out.

They found that where Laura brought wind to their Greinwich Terrace neighborhood, Delta brought on a new force of destruction: water.

Debris left over from Laura floated through thigh-high water across the LeBlancs’ neighborhood. Tarp-covered homes were submerged, and advertisements for tree removal drifted alongside signs of the lives lived here: Christmas decorations, prescription medications, stuffed animals and cloth masks.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter advised tens of thousands of residents who evacuated ahead of the storm on Saturday that if they don’t have to come back, they should wait at least a day.

“Though Delta may have been a ‘weaker’ storm than Laura, Delta has been more of a water event than a wind event,” Hunter wrote on Facebook. “Today is not the day to come back to LC, if you can avoid it. Allow our public safety and other city personnel to do their job today in starting to pick up the pieces."

On Saturday morning, the water was still too deep to drive through, and Lynda LeBlanc was afraid to enter it, knowing that snakes and alligators often frequent the nearby Kayouche Coulee River, from which she suspected the water came.

“I’m not going to my house,” she said. “It’s flooded.”

Her husband still wanted to see. “I’m still going, me,” he said.

On the journey, Wilson LeBlanc ran into a neighbor, Chuck Dee, who used a trash can to slowly shuffle yellow water from inside his house back out to the flooded street.

“It got pretty bad back here,” the 35-year-old Dee said.

The sandbags at Dee’s front door seemed not to have done much. Water started coming in at around 4 a.m., he said, and hours later inches of it was still covering the tiles inside his home.

Dee said the water was finally receding, albeit slowly. Indeed, muddy flood lines showed the water’s high point, at least a foot above its current level. Most houses in the neighborhood — wedged between the river and a canal — seemed to have taken on several inches of water or more.

LeBlanc said he was set to get his Laura-damaged roof repaired this week, but now had doubts about whether that might happen.

“The man was coming Monday,” he said, “But he got a bigger job now.”

As LeBlanc finally approached his home, he saw the blue tarp he’d used to protect his damaged roof now flitting 20 feet above the house, wrapped around a backyard tree.

Flood marks on the outside of the home showed it had taken on about six inches of water, and it seemed the motor of LeBlanc’s truck had likely been submerged as well.

“We knew it was going to get a little water, but we didn’t know it was going to be this much,” he said. “If it’s gone, it’s gone. That’s all I can say.”

LeBlanc decided to wait to go inside until the water had fully receded. “It’ll probably be all the way down tomorrow,” he said. “If we don’t get no more rain.”

Around the corner, Muriel Beaz, 31, was also assessing how her home made out. Beaz stayed for the storm, alongside her mother, husband, three children, three dogs, three cats and seven chickens.

“We got a good amount of water in the house last night,” she said. “It was scary when the water started rising.”

In the driveway, her husband, A.J. Shoell, 28, seemed distraught. “All my tools are destroyed,” he said.

The couple rents their home and said they don’t have renter’s insurance. “Good luck trying to get renter’s insurance here,” Shoell said.

“They won’t cover us. We’ve tried,” said Beaz.

Delta wasn’t the first time this neighborhood had flooded. Just three years ago, Hurricane Harvey also brought in water. But for the most part, it stayed dry here during Laura. Many homes here sustained roof damage, but not the type of flooding seen here today.

“The house did great with Laura,” Beaz said. “But this is what killed it for us: flooding.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) warned of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife,” in a tweet, calling on residents to “remain vigilant, continue to listen to local officials and be safe.”

Black Hawk helicopters from the Louisiana National Guard flew over a city already shrouded in blue tarps from Laura’s damage on Saturday morning, as it became difficult to tell the wreckage from the two storms apart.

The dual blow to the region was made more significant by the mere existence of a Hurricane Delta. It’s the first-ever Greek-letter named hurricane to hit the United States. With so many storms in 2020, the National Hurricane Center’s conventional naming list was already exhausted — and more potential storms are still on the way.

Andy Armand, 66, a production operator at a local chemical plant, stood in his driveway with his dog, Anna, and cast a grateful eye to the tarp on his house, which held through Delta. A deserted home around the corner had a gaping hole in the roof and no tarp in sight.

“Can you believe that made it through this?” he said, looking at the tarp. “My shed in the back is flat from last night."

Armand rode out both Laura and Delta at home, and said he watched on Friday night as floodwaters approached his house, but spared it. They had retreated by Saturday morning, leaving debris on his lawn.

While Laura, packing winds of 150 mph, sounded “like a freight train” as it passed, Delta still terrified Armand's dog. He stayed through the storms in part because of the difficulty of evacuating with her, he said.

“Poor Anna, she was scared to death,” he said. “She was stuck to my leg.”

In Rayne, a small town of about 8,000 people about 15 miles outside of Lafayette, ferocious winds knocked over trees and tossed debris into homes.

After sunrise, officials counted at least 14 homes in the town that were no longer inhabitable due to damage, Councilwoman Curtrese Minix said. The entire town was without power as of Saturday morning.

Charlie Loftlon, 74, who had lived in his home since he was 3 months old, said the damage was unlike anything he’s seen before.

Across the street, a large live oak flattened his neighbor’s house while no one was home.

The howling wind tore a limb from another neighbor’s tree, impaling Loftlon’s own roof while he was inside. But, he said, there was nothing he could do until morning.

“When I peeped outside, I saw the limbs waving,” he said. “It sounded like the devil was coming through here.”

By 8 a.m., Loftlon had already gathered the equipment he needed to clear his roof before helping others.

Residents driving or walking through their neighborhoods, assessing the extent of the damage, called out to each other, making sure others were safe.

In Jennings, about 20 miles west of Rayne, Mark Cina, 47, chopped apart large magnolia branches in the yard of his neighbor Tanya Gaudet, 49.

“Up and down this street, we’re helping each other,” Cina said.

Some roads were completely blocked by large downed trees. Hurricane Laura’s winds and rain had weakened trees, Gaudet estimated, worsening Delta’s destruction.