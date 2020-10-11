Right-wing demonstrators had gathered Saturday at the city’s civic center for a “Patriot” rally, as did left-wing activists affiliating themselves with Black Lives Matter and antifa, who said they wanted to “drown out their hate.” As rumors about the gunman’s identity swirled online Saturday, police said their suspect was not connected to antifa. On Sunday, officials said investigators are “unaware of whether the suspect is personally affiliated with any political organization.”

Meanwhile, questions have mounted about Dolloff’s qualifications. Local authorities have no record of an active security guard by the name of Matthew Dolloff, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

“If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law,” Escudero wrote in an email, adding that the employer is legally responsible for ensuring the proper licenses.

The Washington Post could not reach Dolloff on Sunday, and it was not clear whether he has a lawyer.

Local news group 9News said it contracted Dolloff through the firm Pinkerton to accompany an employee at the protests. Pinkerton did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Washington Post on Sunday evening.

The medical examiner has yet to release the victim’s identity, and police did not provide information on the man after saying they were still trying to determine any connections to the protesters. But in an interview with the Denver Post, family identified him as Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old veteran who owned a hat-making business.

“He wasn’t a part of any group,” Keltner’s son, Johnathon Keltner, told the newspaper. “He was there to rally for the police department and he’d been down there before rallying for the police department.”

The Denver Post reported that Keltner sprayed Mace or a similar substance at the gunman, who then opened fire. A Denver Post photo captures a man spraying a substance at a masked person with a gun.

The violence — the latest to unfold at the scene of tense protests this year — followed a “verbal altercation,” police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

An organizer of the Patriot rally, John Tiegen, told The Post on Sunday that it is not clear whether the man killed was “at the rally or just in the vicinity” but said the man was there “showing support for America and its foundational principles.”

Tiegen recalled a single gunshot that rang out as most people were returning to their vehicles.

“Regardless of the circumstances, I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of the victim,” Tiegen said.

Tensions were high in Denver heading into Saturday’s events. Tiegen had emphasized to local news station KNUS earlier in the week that he was “not calling for violence” but added that if he were attacked, he would respond “10 times fold.”

“There was a large [police] presence because we had two groups with opposing views, and we know that can always get very tense,” Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for the Denver Police Department, said at a Saturday news conference, adding that authorities tried their best to keep the groups separate. “And there’s always potential for violence.”

As some on social media accused a left-wing protester of perpetrating the violence Saturday, Montoya said he hoped to release more information as soon as possible on the individuals involved and suggested that rumors could further inflame the situation and lead to more violence.

“We’re hopeful that that information will help kind of calm the waters a little bit,” he said. “We don’t want any erroneous information going out, any speculation, because that’s really what hurts us.”

Police initially took another person into custody who was nearby but later determined they were not involved in the killing, Montoya said. 9News said a producer in its investigative unit was detained and then released.

The shooting took place between the Denver Art Museum and a public library, authorities said. Officials said a Mace canister and two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Heated clashes between demonstrators this summer and fall have escalated at times into sometimes deadly conflict. Some protests have drawn armed groups, raising fears of a confrontation.

In Portland, Ore., a self-described anti-fascist — later killed by law enforcement officers — was accused of fatally shooting a supporter of President Trump amid dueling racial justice and pro-Trump protests. In Kenosha, Wis., a 17-year-old — who said he went out heavily armed to guard a business amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake — was charged with killing two people and wounding a third.