“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci told CNN. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”
India tops 7 million coronavirus cases, edging closer to U.S. total
India surpassed 7 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, becoming the only country besides the United States to reach that grim milestone.
With over 7,053,806 cases reported to date — compared to 7,728,603 in the United States — India is on track to soon have the world’s highest tally of infections. The country has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases each day, and added more than 420,000 infections to its caseload in the past week alone.
With just over 108,000 confirmed fatalities, India’s official death toll is the third-highest worldwide but still lower than that of Brazil, which recently surpassed 5 million coronavirus cases. While almost all official tallies of coronavirus infections and deaths are understood to be an undercount, experts have been particularly skeptical of India’s comparatively low number of fatalities. Many believe that the lack of health-care infrastructure in rural areas has meant that people who die of the virus often do not get tested or treated at a hospital.
India instituted a strict lockdown in March but began lifting restrictions months later as the disastrous economic effects of shutdowns became clear. Since then, cases have been rising steadily, though the pace has slowed somewhat in the past month. Health officials worry that trend could soon be reversed as several major religious festivals, including Diwali, approach.
“There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion,” India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, warned on Sunday, according to Reuters. “If we do this we may be heading for big trouble.”
Brazilians volunteer for vaccine trials to counter growing skepticism
RIO DE JANEIRO — The coronavirus patient was demanding his hydrochloroquine.
For months, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had been touting the antimalarial drug as a miracle cure for covid-19, despite serious scientific misgivings over its efficacy and side effects. Now his supporters were asking their doctors for it.
For Larissa Bragança Itaborahy, it was one more reminder that she wasn’t up against just one infectious disease but two: the coronavirus and misinformation.
“A two-front war,” she said.
It’s one reason the 33-year-old physician is participating in clinical trials for an experimental vaccine by the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac. It might be a chance to inoculate herself against a disease that terrified her. But it was also an opening to align herself with evidence and logic — rather than the doubts and medical falsehoods she saw proliferating across Brazil.
Europe pays the high price to keep workers paid, as U.S. squabbles over stimulus
Faced with the prospect of mass layoffs coinciding with a second wave of the novel coronavirus and new lockdowns, European leaders are extending their commitment to generous, budget-busting efforts to keep workers paid and employed.
The latest country to fall in line is Britain, which on Friday backed away from ending a government program that pays up to 80 percent of private-sector salaries for workers furloughed because of the pandemic.
Instead, the British Treasury will continue to subsidize wages for businesses told to close under the growing number of regional lockdowns. It will also offer more limited support to workers who have seen their hours reduced.
Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: Trust in government science
In another era, what happened Wednesday might have been viewed simply as good news. Two companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly, have independently developed therapeutic drugs, called monoclonal antibodies, that in preliminary testing appear to reduce symptoms for coronavirus patients. They applied for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The positive development immediately became entangled in election-year politics, with President Trump repeatedly making false and exaggerated claims about the new therapeutics. He called them a cure, which they’re not. He said he was about to approve them — a premature promise given that the FDA’s career scientists are charged with reviewing the applications.
This has been the 2020 pattern: Politics has thoroughly contaminated the scientific process. The result has been an epidemic of distrust, which further undermines the nation’s already chaotic and ineffective response to the coronavirus.
Fact Checker: Trump campaign twists Fauci comment to suggest praise of the president
Throughout 2020, the Trump campaign has offered a master class in how to snip and cut video in misleading ways. This new Trump ad is no exception.
The ad highlights the president’s bout with covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The deaths of more than 200,000 Americans from the disease have been a huge setback to the president’s election campaign. This ad tries to argue that he took forceful action against the coronavirus, despite his constant efforts to play down the pandemic in public.
After the ad asserts, “President Trump tackled the virus head on as leaders should,” it follows with a clip of Fauci appearing to endorse that claim: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”