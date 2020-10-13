Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Landlords, lobbyists launch legal war against Trump’s eviction moratorium
Landlords, apartment owners and housing industry groups have unleashed a barrage of legal challenges against the Trump administration’s order protecting renters from eviction, leaving millions of families once again facing the risk of homelessness in the middle of a deadly pandemic.
Over the past month, an array of lawyers and lobbyists have inundated federal, state and local courts. They have sought to stop renters from invoking the federal ban, and in some cases, they’ve tried to quash the policy altogether, arguing that the government did not have the authority to issue it in the first place.
Trump returns to campaign trail after bout with covid-19, amid criticism he is still not taking pandemic seriously
Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an intense effort to demonstrate that his bout with covid-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency.
Yet Trump’s rally in Sanford, Fla., came amid concerns that his plans to barnstorm the country could put him and others at risk.
Though Trump has declared himself now “immune” to the virus — which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House — he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his covid-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Fauci criticizes Trump’s decision to resume campaign rallies without social distancing: ‘That is asking for trouble’
Ahead of Trump’s departure for Florida Monday afternoon, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, criticized the president’s decision to resume holding large-scale campaign rallies without mandatory social distancing or the use of face masks.
“As a public health matter, how worried are you about these rallies that the president is kicking off?” host Jake Tapper asked Fauci during an interview on CNN.
“Put aside all of the issues of what political implications a rally has, and just put that aside and look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci replied. “We know that that is asking for trouble, when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings when there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. It happens.”
Fauci added that now is an even “worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome. A number of states right now are having increase in test positivity.”
“If there’s anything we should be doing, we should be doubling down in implementing the public health measures that we’ve been talking about for so long," he said.