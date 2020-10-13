Ahead of Trump’s departure for Florida Monday afternoon, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, criticized the president’s decision to resume holding large-scale campaign rallies without mandatory social distancing or the use of face masks.

“As a public health matter, how worried are you about these rallies that the president is kicking off?” host Jake Tapper asked Fauci during an interview on CNN.

“Put aside all of the issues of what political implications a rally has, and just put that aside and look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci replied. “We know that that is asking for trouble, when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings when there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. It happens.”

Fauci added that now is an even “worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome. A number of states right now are having increase in test positivity.”