As 17 U.S. states set records for new coronavirus infections on Monday, President Trump said he would give supporters at his Florida campaign rally “a big, fat kiss.”

“I’ll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience,” Trump said, one week after he was hospitalized with covid-19. “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson paused its 60,000-person coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant became sick with an unexplained illness.
  • As Trump returned to the campaign trail, Anthony S. Fauci told CNN that he was “asking for trouble” by holding crowded rallies where many people do not wear masks. Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said Monday that the president had tested negative for the coronavirus on “consecutive days,” though he did not state which days.
  • A new report in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases confirms that a 25-year-old man from Reno, Nev., had the first known U.S. case of coronavirus reinfection.
  • A second wave of coronavirus cases in Europe is prompting new restrictions in Britain and several other countries that hope to avoid a return to national lockdowns.
  • At least 214,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States since February. More than 7,771,000 cases have been reported. The 7-day rolling average of new coronavirus infections hit new highs in Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming on Monday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Landlords, lobbyists launch legal war against Trump’s eviction moratorium

By Tony Romm

Landlords, apartment owners and housing industry groups have unleashed a barrage of legal challenges against the Trump administration’s order protecting renters from eviction, leaving millions of families once again facing the risk of homelessness in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Over the past month, an array of lawyers and lobbyists have inundated federal, state and local courts. They have sought to stop renters from invoking the federal ban, and in some cases, they’ve tried to quash the policy altogether, arguing that the government did not have the authority to issue it in the first place.

Trump returns to campaign trail after bout with covid-19, amid criticism he is still not taking pandemic seriously

By Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, Sean Sullivan and Toluse Olorunnipa

Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an intense effort to demonstrate that his bout with covid-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency.

Yet Trump’s rally in Sanford, Fla., came amid concerns that his plans to barnstorm the country could put him and others at risk.

Though Trump has declared himself now “immune” to the virus — which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House — he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his covid-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Fauci criticizes Trump’s decision to resume campaign rallies without social distancing: ‘That is asking for trouble’

By Felicia Sonmez

Ahead of Trump’s departure for Florida Monday afternoon, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, criticized the president’s decision to resume holding large-scale campaign rallies without mandatory social distancing or the use of face masks.

“As a public health matter, how worried are you about these rallies that the president is kicking off?” host Jake Tapper asked Fauci during an interview on CNN.

“Put aside all of the issues of what political implications a rally has, and just put that aside and look at it purely in the context of public health,” Fauci replied. “We know that that is asking for trouble, when you do that. We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings when there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. It happens.”

Fauci added that now is an even “worse time to do that, because when you look at what’s going on in the United States, it’s really very troublesome. A number of states right now are having increase in test positivity.”

“If there’s anything we should be doing, we should be doubling down in implementing the public health measures that we’ve been talking about for so long," he said.