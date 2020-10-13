Experts are concerned that the rising numbers portend an even greater increase this winter, when drier conditions and more time spent indoors will help the virus spread.
“Things will get better, but in all likelihood, things will get worse before they get better,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) wrote on Twitter. “This virus is sneaky and cunning and won’t give up. It has a mind of its own.”
McConnell plans vote on narrow economic relief measure while Trump urges lawmakers to ‘Go big or go home!!!’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced on Tuesday that the Senate will take up a narrow economic relief bill when it comes back in session next week. President Trump immediately undermined the move, writing on Twitter: “STIMULUS! Go big or go home!!!”
The clashing messages were a stark display of GOP disunity just three weeks before the November election, as Senate Republicans balk at a $1.8 trillion relief package Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has offered to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump, though, has suggested Republicans should agree to an even bigger deal than what Democrats have offered.
Pelosi has already rejected Mnuchin’s offer as completely inadequate, criticism she repeated Tuesday in a letter to House Democrats where she wrote, “Tragically, the Trump proposal falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand.”
The seasonal job is getting a makeover and, in many cases, a pay raise
Retailers have begun hiring thousands of seasonal workers to help with the holiday crush, but find they’re having a tougher time filling jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape their industry in unexpected ways.
National chains have long relied on temporary staff during the winter holidaysbut this year is radically different: As shoppers do more of their spending online and opt for home delivery and curbside pickup, temporary jobs are moving from big-box stores and shopping malls to warehouses and call centers. That shift is leading to changing responsibilities — and in some cases, higher wages and more perks — for workers.
The Netherlands closes bars and restaurants after record daily case count
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said bars and restaurants in the country would be shut for a four-week period starting Wednesday amid a consistent and worrying rise in coronavirus cases.
“We have to be tougher on ourselves,” Rutte said in an address to the nation, according to the Associated Press. He added that the new restrictions would not affect schools.
Additional new rules included a ban on alcohol sales after 8 p.m., and a limit on the number of people who can attend household gatherings.
The Netherlands joins other European nations that have imposed partial or localized restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, while attempting to avoid another economically catastrophic total lockdown. Countries including Britain, France, Germany and Spain have seen concerning, and — in some cases — record numbers, prompting governments to impose restrictions on gatherings, businesses and alcohol sales.
Rutte did not rule out severe measures. “If things don’t go well over the next weeks, we will move toward a full lockdown,” he said, noting that hospitals are at risk of becoming overburdened.
On Tuesday, the government announced almost 7,400 new cases of the virus in 24 hours, a record for the country of more than 17 million. The Netherlands has in total confirmed more than 194,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 6,600 deaths.
Citigroup posts billions in revenue but blames slide on pandemic’s impact on consumer banking
Citigroup brought in $17.3 billion in revenue in its third quarter, another big bank to survive the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on corporate bottom lines throughout 2020 — although its progress tracked lower than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In the three months ending Sept. 30, the New York-based investment banking company said revenue is down almost 8 percent from nearly $18.6 billion a year ago, according to its earnings report filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Citigroup also reported a net income of $3.2 billion this quarter, a 34 percent slide from $4.9 billion a year ago, with $1.40 in earnings per diluted share.
Chief executive Michael Corbat said in the filing that the bank’s performance this quarter was driven by its institutional clients group, although global consumer banking suffered and dragged down revenue as a result of the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
“We continue to navigate the effects of the covid-19 pandemic extremely well,” Corbat said. “Although Global Consumer Banking revenues remained lower as a result of the pandemic, we did see higher activity in our mortgage and wealth management products.”
Coronavirus cases are rising in U.S., sparking worries that the next big wave has begun
U.S. coronavirus cases are rising again, driven by rapid transmission in Midwestern states and sparking fears that a forewarned wave of infections this fall and winter has begun.
For almost a month, new U.S. cases have been trending upward. On Monday, 17 states hit a new high in their seven-day average of case counts, and eight of those states hit records again by Tuesday afternoon.
The rising numbers are especially concerning because they set the stage for an even greater surge this winter, when the virus will be helped by drier conditions and people spending more time indoors. The upward trend comes before the increased mingling expected to arrive with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The virus has become especially rampant in Midwestern states after dominating U.S. coastal and urban areas in the spring, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Eli Lilly pauses antibody treatment trial for safety concerns
Eli Lilly paused a trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment for covid-19 in hospitalized patients Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement. The treatment is the same class of medicine that President Trump received and that he has credited with his swift recovery, despite the fact it is impossible to tell how much any drug contributed.
Eli Lilly has applied for emergency authorization for the drug, based on preliminary data that showed it helped people recently diagnosed with mild or moderate cases of covid-19 avoid hospitalization and emergency room visits and knocked down the level of virus in their bodies.
An independent safety board recommended the pause.
“Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly,” the company said in a statement. “Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent data safety monitoring board to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.”
The pause was announced a day after a major trial of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused due to an unexplained illness in a participant. Tests of another vaccine, from AstraZeneca, are also on hold as the Food and Drug Administration investigates whether a neurological symptom is related to the vaccination.
Seven states set new highs in seven-day average case count
Seven states set new seven-day average coronavirus case highs Tuesday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Ohio each hit record numbers. Each had set a previous high a day earlier, and Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota have set a new average high for each of the past eight days.
After previous surges in coastal parts of the United States, and in states such as New York, California and Florida, the spread of the virus has intensified in the Midwest in recent weeks.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) wrote Tuesday on Twitter that the state could have “a rough winter ahead of us,” noting that cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations were all up.
The greatest increase in seven-day averages was in Illinois, where Tuesday’s average of 2,862 cases was 6 percent higher than the record of 2,685 set a day earlier. Indiana and West Virginia followed with 5 percent increases.
Russia confirms record cases and deaths
Russia confirmed 13,868 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths on Tuesday, marking record daily highs for the country in both categories. Even with a rise in cases, Russia — like many other countries where cases are rising — does not plan to institute a shutdown, local news agencies reported this week.
“Despite a growing number of cases, today in Russia we are not talking about blocking the economy, suspending some business activities, some sectors of the economy, because we see no reason to do this,” said Anna Popova, who leads Russia’s consumer health regulator, Reuters reported.
Russia has confirmed more than 1.3 million cases since the pandemic began. Moscow — where two temporary hospitals have opened to help treat patients — has been hit hard by the pandemic. Authorities recently announced that around one-third of workers in the capital should work remotely to limit the number of people inside at one time.
Meanwhile, scientists are racing to finalize and distribute Sputnik V, a vaccine Russia unveiled this summer.
JPMorgan Chase posts $29 billion in revenue from third quarter despite pandemic
JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted $29.1 billion in revenue in its third quarter, a slight dip compared with a year ago, as the bank leads Wall Street’s earnings season by staying afloat despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.
In the three months ending Sept. 30, JPMorgan Chase said net revenue is down 0.6 percent from $29.3 billion a year ago, according to its earnings report filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The bank also reported a net income of $9.4 billion this quarter, a nearly 4 percent jump from a year ago, with $2.92 in earnings per diluted share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.23 a share, according to FactSet.
JPMorgan chief executive and chairman Jamie Dimon said the bank’s performance this quarter was driven by its corporate and investment sector, and debit and credit card spending grew for the first time since widespread shutdowns due to the pandemic.
“I want to thank our employees around the world for their tireless work in helping our clients and communities impacted by the covid-19 pandemic over the past several months,” Dimon said in the filing. “Despite significant uncertainty in the environment, the Firm is unwavering in its commitment to drive an inclusive economic recovery, advance sustainable solutions to address climate change and improve the lives of our customers, especially those in underserved communities.”
Delta Air Lines reports billions in losses in third quarter
Delta Air Lines posted a nearly $5.4 billion net loss in income in its third quarter earnings report Tuesday, and the company doesn’t expect to recover to pre-pandemic operations for at least two years.
In the three months ending Sept. 30, Delta said its income slid from almost $1.5 billion in profits a year ago, with a loss of $8.47 in earnings per diluted share, according to its earnings report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company reported total revenue for its third quarter at $3.06 billion, an almost 76 percent drop from $12.56 billion a year ago, just under analyst projections of $3.1 billion, CNBC reported.
The company has lost more than $11 billion in revenue in this year’s previous two quarters, in a downturn set off by the coronavirus pandemic’s wrecking ball hit to the airline industry with stay-at-home orders, lockdowns and safety concerns over traveling and the spread of the disease.
Delta President Glen Hauenstein warned in the filing that “it may be two years or more” until revenue is back to normal. But chief executive Ed Bastian seemed hopeful that the airline would make it.
“While our September quarter results demonstrate the magnitude of the pandemic on our business, we have been encouraged as more customers travel and we are seeing a path of progressive improvement in our revenues, financial results and daily cash burn,” Bastian said in the filing. “The actions we are taking now to take care of our people, simplify our fleet, improve the customer experience, and strengthen our brand will allow Delta to accelerate into a post-COVID recovery.”
With winter on the way and windows open, Europe’s students prepare for the cold
LONDON — With winter on its way and coronavirus guidelines advising teachers to keep classroom windows open, students across Northern Europe are preparing for the chill by packing blankets in their school bags and layering up in warm clothing.
There is increasingly a consensus among experts that good ventilation is one of the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading. Anthony Costello, a former director at the World Health Organization, said last month that children “can survive a bit of cold, and they’re going to have to, because ventilation is so important.”
With temperatures in Germany frequently dropping to freezing, children in the city of Bochum are bracing for a crisp learning environment as officials advise teachers to open the windows for fresh air every 20 minutes. Children have been told to bring blankets and wrap up.
Critics have called the advice a threat to the health of students, with Finn Wandhoff, chairman of the Student Union of Germany, accusing the government of failing the education system and not opting for online learning.
In Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says keeping schools open is a priority, Edinburgh’s chief education officer, Andy Gray, penned a letter to parents urging them to ensure that their children were wearing extra layers of clothing when they return to school Oct. 26 after a midterm break, local media outlets reported.
Peru reopens Machu Picchu for a Japanese tourist who waited for seven months
When Peru closed Machu Picchu in mid-March, Jesse Katayama, 26, was on the brink of achieving a longtime dream. The Japanese boxing instructor had traveled halfway around the world to visit the ancient ruins.
But one day before he was due to see the UNESCO World Heritage site, Peru declared a state of emergency, shattering his plans and leaving him stranded in the nearby town of Aguas Calientes, a gateway for visitors to the 15th-century Inca citadel, as other Latin American nations followed suit and closed their borders.
Seven months later, his patience has paid off.
Trying to reach herd immunity is ‘unethical,’ WHO head says
The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that allowing the novel coronavirus to spread in an attempt to reach herd immunity was “simply unethical.”
The remark was a sharp rebuke of the approach amid mounting new infections around the world. Recent days have seen the most rapid rise in cases since the pandemic began in March.
“Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Monday media briefing. “It is scientifically and ethically problematic.”
Off-campus ‘super-spreader event’ sparked case increase at New Jersey university
A recent spike in coronavirus cases among students at New Jersey’s Monmouth University can be traced to an off-campus “super-spreader event,” according to school officials.
The university has recorded 314 cases in students and five in staff since Aug. 24, a school dashboard shows, with more than 100 students isolating or quarantining in that time. Of those, 96 cases remain active, while the rest are recovered. Cases began increasing steadily in the last week of September, according to the dashboard — an increase administrators said could be tied to the event held two weeks earlier.
“Moving forward, we will need 100% cooperation from our campus community in order to resume our fall semester as planned,” the university’s president, Patrick F. Leahy, said in a Friday letter to the campus community. “I cannot emphasize enough the critical importance of compliance with Monmouth University covid-19 protocols and State of New Jersey health and safety measures to effectively protect the Monmouth community.
He added: “The future of our fall semester will rest, in large part, on the ability of everyone to follow these necessary protocols.”
University spokesperson Tara Peters told the Asbury Park Press that the event was at an off-campus house rented by a student. She said the students involved could face disciplinary action for violating the code of conduct, which requires adherence to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders on the coronavirus. She wouldn’t disclose whether any disciplinary action had been taken, citing student privacy.
Leahy said the university had expanded its testing capacity and will now provide free testing to students and employees. He said the university is also beefing up its contact-tracing efforts.