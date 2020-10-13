A recent spike in coronavirus cases among students at New Jersey’s Monmouth University can be traced to an off-campus “super-spreader event,” according to school officials.

The university has recorded 314 cases in students and five in staff since Aug. 24, a school dashboard shows, with more than 100 students isolating or quarantining in that time. Of those, 96 cases remain active, while the rest are recovered. Cases began increasing steadily in the last week of September, according to the dashboard — an increase administrators said could be tied to the event held two weeks earlier.

“Moving forward, we will need 100% cooperation from our campus community in order to resume our fall semester as planned,” the university’s president, Patrick F. Leahy, said in a Friday letter to the campus community. “I cannot emphasize enough the critical importance of compliance with Monmouth University covid-19 protocols and State of New Jersey health and safety measures to effectively protect the Monmouth community.

He added: “The future of our fall semester will rest, in large part, on the ability of everyone to follow these necessary protocols.”

University spokesperson Tara Peters told the Asbury Park Press that the event was at an off-campus house rented by a student. She said the students involved could face disciplinary action for violating the code of conduct, which requires adherence to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders on the coronavirus. She wouldn’t disclose whether any disciplinary action had been taken, citing student privacy.