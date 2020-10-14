Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Scientists pushing to allow the coronavirus to circulate freely among healthy young people until herd immunity is reached have found a receptive audience inside the White House, where officials say the controversial approach is in line with President Trump’s existing strategy.

Top infectious-disease experts say the idea is unworkable and far too dangerous, and the approach was recently condemned as “unethical” by the World Health Organization.

Here are some significant developments:
  • U.S. coronavirus cases are rising again, seeding fears that the anticipated cold-weather uptick in infections has arrived. The seven-day average of new cases has hit record highs in 20 states since Saturday, while the seven-day average for new infections nationwide surpassed 50,000 for the first time since August, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post.
  • At least 7,819,000 coronavirus cases and 215,000 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February.
  • Eli Lilly said Tuesday that it was pausing a trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment for covid-19 in hospitalized patients “out of an abundance of caution.” The treatment is the same class of medicine that Trump received and has credited with his swift recovery, despite the fact that it is impossible to tell how much any drug contributed.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced plans to take up a narrow coronavirus relief bill next week and was immediately undermined by Trump, who tweeted: “STIMULUS! Go big or go home!!!”
  • Later on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a contentious exchange with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer over her unwillingness to compromise on a $1.8 trillion deal offered by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
  • Members of a self-styled militia charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also allegedly discussed “taking” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, another Democrat who has been criticized by Trump for imposing strict public health orders.
October 14, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Labor secretary’s wife latest to test positive after attending Rose Garden ceremony

By Antonia Farzan

The wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, the department announced late that night.

Trish Scalia and her husband were among hundreds of guests at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony where at least a dozen people later tested positive and has been dubbed a possible “super-spreader” event. The Labor Department’s news release did not say if she had contracted the virus there.

Eugene Scalia tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday and has not experienced any symptoms, but will work from home as a precautionary measure, the statement said. Trish Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but “doing well.”

At the Rose Garden event, the Scalias sat behind first lady Melania Trump and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, both of who have since tested positive for the coronavirus. That following Monday, Eugene Scalia embarked on a tour of manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York before making an appearance at a naval air station in Jacksonville, Fla.

Photographs show Scalia and other attendees wearing masks at the events, The Washington Post previously reported.

October 14, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Trump again attacks Fauci’s guidance as coronavirus infections tick upward

By David Nakamura, Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb

President Trump’s long-fraught relationship with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, ruptured again this week in an ugly public dispute just as U.S. coronavirus cases have ticked past 50,000 per day and with three weeks left in a campaign dominated by the government’s response to the pandemic.

Trump on Tuesday responded to Fauci’s warnings that the president’s decision to resume campaign rallies this week was “very troublesome” by mocking him in a tweet that unfavorably compared his medical guidance to his errant ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in July.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” Trump wrote, erroneously suggesting that Fauci’s advice in the early days of the pandemic that the public need not wear masks meant that the doctor was playing down the novel coronavirus.

October 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Ignoring scientific uncertainty, Trump tells fellow coronavirus survivors at rally, ‘You’re right now immune’

By Colby Itkowitz

Triumphant on his second day back on the campaign trail since contracting the coronavirus, Trump polled his rally crowd on how many had also had the virus and then celebrated a supposed immunity, even though that’s not guaranteed.

“Who has had it here? Who’s had it?” Trump asked, as some in the Pennsylvania rally crowd shouted. “I know a lot of people, a lot of people. We are the people I want to say hello to because you are right now immune. You’re right now immune.”

Reinfection is believed to be rare, but there’s still a lot unknown about immunity and how long it lasts.

Because of his immunity, Trump reasoned he could kiss everyone in the crowd, a recycled line from the previous night’s rally.

“I’d start kissing everybody. I’ll kiss every guy, man and woman, man, woman. Look at that guy. How handsome he is. I’ll kiss him, not with a lot of enjoyment, but that’s okay,” Trump said.

Trump also defended his controversial behavior during the months-long pandemic, during which he has continued to hold large political rallies and White House events with crowds. He and many of his closest aides all contracted the virus two or so weeks ago.

“I got to get out and have to meet people and I have to see people,” Trump said. “And I know it’s risky to do that, but you have to do what you have to do.”

October 14, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Proposal to hasten herd immunity to the coronavirus grabs White House attention but appalls top scientists

By Joel Achenbach

Maverick scientists who call for allowing the coronavirus to spread freely at “natural” rates among healthy young people while keeping most aspects of the economy up and running have found an audience inside the White House and at least one state capitol.

The scientists met last week with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has emerged as an influential adviser to President Trump on the pandemic.

When asked for comment, HHS referred a reporter to Azar’s subsequent Twitter statement about the meeting: “We heard strong reinforcement of the Trump Administration’s strategy of aggressively protecting the vulnerable while opening schools and the workplace.”

A senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing call Monday that the proposed strategy — which has been denounced by other infectious-disease experts and has been called “fringe” and “dangerous” by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins — supports what has been Trump’s policy for months.