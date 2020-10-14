Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Labor secretary’s wife latest to test positive after attending Rose Garden ceremony
The wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, the department announced late that night.
Trish Scalia and her husband were among hundreds of guests at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony where at least a dozen people later tested positive and has been dubbed a possible “super-spreader” event. The Labor Department’s news release did not say if she had contracted the virus there.
Eugene Scalia tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday and has not experienced any symptoms, but will work from home as a precautionary measure, the statement said. Trish Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but “doing well.”
At the Rose Garden event, the Scalias sat behind first lady Melania Trump and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, both of who have since tested positive for the coronavirus. That following Monday, Eugene Scalia embarked on a tour of manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York before making an appearance at a naval air station in Jacksonville, Fla.
Photographs show Scalia and other attendees wearing masks at the events, The Washington Post previously reported.
Trump again attacks Fauci’s guidance as coronavirus infections tick upward
President Trump’s long-fraught relationship with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, ruptured again this week in an ugly public dispute just as U.S. coronavirus cases have ticked past 50,000 per day and with three weeks left in a campaign dominated by the government’s response to the pandemic.
Trump on Tuesday responded to Fauci’s warnings that the president’s decision to resume campaign rallies this week was “very troublesome” by mocking him in a tweet that unfavorably compared his medical guidance to his errant ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in July.
“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” Trump wrote, erroneously suggesting that Fauci’s advice in the early days of the pandemic that the public need not wear masks meant that the doctor was playing down the novel coronavirus.
Ignoring scientific uncertainty, Trump tells fellow coronavirus survivors at rally, ‘You’re right now immune’
Triumphant on his second day back on the campaign trail since contracting the coronavirus, Trump polled his rally crowd on how many had also had the virus and then celebrated a supposed immunity, even though that’s not guaranteed.
“Who has had it here? Who’s had it?” Trump asked, as some in the Pennsylvania rally crowd shouted. “I know a lot of people, a lot of people. We are the people I want to say hello to because you are right now immune. You’re right now immune.”
Reinfection is believed to be rare, but there’s still a lot unknown about immunity and how long it lasts.
Because of his immunity, Trump reasoned he could kiss everyone in the crowd, a recycled line from the previous night’s rally.
“I’d start kissing everybody. I’ll kiss every guy, man and woman, man, woman. Look at that guy. How handsome he is. I’ll kiss him, not with a lot of enjoyment, but that’s okay,” Trump said.
Trump also defended his controversial behavior during the months-long pandemic, during which he has continued to hold large political rallies and White House events with crowds. He and many of his closest aides all contracted the virus two or so weeks ago.
“I got to get out and have to meet people and I have to see people,” Trump said. “And I know it’s risky to do that, but you have to do what you have to do.”
Proposal to hasten herd immunity to the coronavirus grabs White House attention but appalls top scientists
Maverick scientists who call for allowing the coronavirus to spread freely at “natural” rates among healthy young people while keeping most aspects of the economy up and running have found an audience inside the White House and at least one state capitol.
The scientists met last week with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has emerged as an influential adviser to President Trump on the pandemic.
When asked for comment, HHS referred a reporter to Azar’s subsequent Twitter statement about the meeting: “We heard strong reinforcement of the Trump Administration’s strategy of aggressively protecting the vulnerable while opening schools and the workplace.”
A senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing call Monday that the proposed strategy — which has been denounced by other infectious-disease experts and has been called “fringe” and “dangerous” by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins — supports what has been Trump’s policy for months.