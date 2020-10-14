The first lady said she has also tested negative, after both she and her husband got covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. She called her symptoms “minimal.” The president has also received a negative test, his doctor said this week.
Wells Fargo CEO blames tanked third-quarter profits on low interest rates
Wells Fargo said profits slid 56 percent during its third quarter, falling behind analyst expectations and other big banks reporting earnings this week.
In the three months ending Sept. 30, the San Francisco-based financial services company said it brought in $18.9 billion in revenue, down 16 percent from $22 billion a year ago, according to its earnings report filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analysts forecast revenue around $17.99 billion.
Chief executive Charlie Scharf said in the filing that the bank’s performance this quarter was driven by strong mortgage banking fees, higher equity markets and declining credit charge-offs, although historically low interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve to fight the recession dragged down the bank’s profits.
“Our third quarter results reflect the impact of aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus on the U.S. economy,” Scharf said. “As we look forward, the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear as the negative impact of covid-19 continues and further fiscal stimulus is uncertain, but we remain strong with our capital and liquidity levels well above regulatory minimums.”
Wells Fargo also reported a net income of about $2 billion this quarter, or $0.42 in earnings per diluted share — a 56 percent slide from $4.6 billion, or $0.92 in earnings per share, a year ago. Analysts expected 44 cents, according to FactSet.
Wells Fargo has waived fees and deferred payments for more than 3.2 million individuals and small businesses, which Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said translated to $1.2 billion in operating losses. The bank also lost $718 million during its third quarter because of restructuring, mostly severance expenses. The company’s shares were down 5 percent during midday trading on Wednesday.
Macron announces curfew for Paris and other major cities as cases soar
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a curfew to be imposed on the Paris region and other major urban centers, to curb a rapid resurgence of the novel coronavirus in France.
People will be required to stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Macron said. The curfew will begin Saturday and run for at least four weeks. The cities included are Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Aix-en-Provence, Montpellier, Lille, Rouen and Saint-Etienne.
“Our goal must be to reduce private contacts, which are the most dangerous contacts, which is to say the moments when there’s a little slackening,” Macron said during an interview with journalists broadcast live on French television.
Macron said that the government was doing everything it could to ensure that restaurants and theaters — already devastated by France’s two-month lockdown in the spring — would survive, but he conceded that there would be economic effects. He said the French government would reactivate full partial employment for the hotel, cafe, restaurant, culture, sports and tourism sectors — notably up to 84 percent for affected employees.
“We haven’t lost control,” Macron said. “We are in a situation that’s worrying, and that justifies that we be neither inactive nor panic.”
A pandemic pod could help you get through winter, experts say. Here’s how to form one.
At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have largely accepted that returning to life pre-2020 is not likely to happen any time soon. But that hasn’t stopped many from trying to reestablish a sense of normalcy by maintaining social connections while still being mindful of the public health guidelines intended to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
One method that has gained popularity in recent months is forming a pandemic pod or bubble. Also known as a “quaranteam,” the strategy has been adopted by a number of families — especially those with young children — and close-knit friend groups. It requires people in the pod to follow strict safety protocols, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, when they are in public or interacting with others outside the group. Ideally, pod members can then socialize together in person in settings where the rules can be relaxed, without increased risk of contracting or spreading the virus.
By managing risk while allowing social interaction, this approach is a way to “really support mental health and emotional health and the other aspects of human connection that are just really important right now,” said Melissa Hawkins, an epidemiologist and director of the Public Health Scholars Program at American University.
From Italy to Iran, countries are still reporting records in cases and deaths
Just as communities across the United States continue to record new highs in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and fatalities, so too are countries around the globe. These numbers in part reflect increases in coronavirus testing and contact tracing. But they also follow what is now a familiar trend of virus cases waxing and waning along with restrictions and adherence to social controls.
Italy: One of the early epicenters of the coronavirus, Italy on Wednesday recorded its highest number of new infections since the pandemic began: 7,332, with 43 fatalities, over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll related to covid-19 to over 36,000 people. At the height of Italy’s outbreak this spring, the government instituted a highly restrictive lockdown to curb the virus’s spread. The country then reopened this summer, after which numbers began to rise.
Italy’s leaders have said they will not return to a lockdown, though public health officials have warned that cases are rising at alarming rates. Still, the number of hospitalized patients, while growing, remains far below the height of Italy’s crisis in March and April.
Iran: The grim records for largest daily increases in coronavirus cases and deaths continue to fall in the Islamic republic.
On Wednesday, for the third time in a week, Iran reported new highs: 4,830 infections and 279 fatalities over the past 24 hours. The country has recorded more than 29,300 deaths in the Middle East’s biggest outbreak, even as widespread evidence indicates the government has underreported the extent of the virus’s spread.
Also Wednesday, Iran issued a ban on travel to five major cities, including Tehran, the capital, and Mashhad, a holy city, ahead of a holiday on Saturday. This is the third major rise in cases and deaths in Iran since the first reported infection there in late February.
Germany: While Germany has managed to contain its outbreaks for the most part, the number of new cases there is rising. On Wednesday, officials reported over 5,000 new infections in 24 hours for the first time since mid-April. Other countries including Romania, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Portugal also reported record rises in coronavirus cases Wednesday.
Judge temporarily blocks Wisconsin governor’s order limiting capacity
A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s order that limited the number of people allowed in indoor spaces as the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.
The Badger state has the fourth-highest number of new infections in the country, according to Washington Post data, and the executive order that limited public indoor gatherings to 25 percent was a means to curtail the spread of the virus, Evers said in a statement last week. The order didn’t apply to schools, child-care centers, and health-care and long-term care facilities or churches.
But Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel temporarily blocked the order and set a hearing date where Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm’s attorney will have an opportunity to argue why the order shouldn’t be frozen as a lawsuit filed by the lobbying group Tavern League of Wisconsin against the state unfolds, the Associated Press reported.
The lobbying group that has more than 5,000 members in the state said the order practically shuts down its members and should have gone through the Republican-controlled state legislature’s rulemaking process, according to the Associated Press.
Evers has had other orders aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the state poked and prodded.
GOP lawmakers are suing to get rid of his statewide mask mandate, contending that it’s beyond his reach. Evers’s at-home order was also terminated by the mostly conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Wisconsin has recorded more than 163,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,500 deaths, according to Washington Post data.
Nine states see hospitalizations increase
Nine states are seeing double-digit increases in the number of patients hospitalized because of coronavirus complications, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Wyoming and Montana reported the highest inpatient rolling average with a 40 percent and 27 percent change in the averages, respectively, according to the data.
North Dakota and New Mexico had averages in the teens that resulted in 158 people hospitalized in North Dakota and 125 in New Mexico.
Delaware, New York, Ohio, Michigan and Idaho recorded inpatient changes at or above 11 percent, according to the data.
Wyoming’s number of covid-19 patients as of Tuesday grew from 32 to 46. The state’s hospitalizations have been increasing since the latter half of September, and the effects are straining a health-care system that also has to treat patients with illnesses other than the coronavirus, state Health Officer Alexia Harrist told Wyoming Public Media.
“It’s important to remember that many of Wyoming’s hospitals are small, with just a handful of beds available for the most seriously ill patients,” Harrist told the outlet.
Teton County Public Health Officer Travis Riddell told the news outlet that staffing is becoming more of an issue at one hospital in Jackson, where staff members have fallen ill or have been forced to quarantine, chiseling down the number of people needed to care for sick patients.
A Canadian spin studio followed public health guidelines. But 61 people still caught the coronavirus.
When a spin studio opened in the Canadian city of Hamilton in July, its owners took several measures to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
They removed about half the studio’s stationary bikes to allow room for social distancing, Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s medical officer, said Tuesday. They ramped up sanitation measures. And riders were asked to wear their masks into the studio and only remove them while exercising, in accordance with local rules.
Now, despite appearing to have complied with public health regulations, at least 61 people linked to the studio have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“They had done all sorts of things to remove the potential for spread,” Richardson told reporters. “Unfortunately, gyms are a higher-risk place because of the fact that generally people are taking off their masks, they’re breathing at a higher rate.”
Huge crowds party in the streets ahead of strict local lockdown in English city of Liverpool
LONDON — With strict new coronavirus restrictions set to be introduced in England’s northwestern city of Liverpool on Wednesday, huge crowds took to the streets, hugging, dancing cheering and singing — even though the area has the third-highest total of covid-19 hospital admissions in Europe.
Under the new measures, all pubs will close, and socializing with other households is banned.
In footage shared on social media, the large group of predominantly young people gathered as they exited bars in one of the city’s nightlife hot spots. While some appeared to be wearing masks, others did not wear a face covering or adhere to social distancing rules.
One witness, who did not want to be identified, told local media that the scene was “one of the most horrible sights that I’ve witnessed,” adding that the revelers defied “every single social distancing rule imaginable” as they congregated closely in the street.
Some on social media pointed out that one person in the footage appeared to cough into his hand before hugging another individual, while others shared a photo — reportedly posted to Snapchat — captioned, “Herd immunity here we come.”
Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Thérèse Coffey, secretary of state for work and pensions, said she was “saddened” by the behavior.
“I think it’s irresponsible. I think it’s disappointing, and it’s gatherings like that which unfortunately don’t help in any way to bring down the escalation of the virus,” she said.
Merseyside police confirmed in a statement Wednesday that officers were called to the Concert Square and Fleet Street area of the Liverpool city center, where they dispersed the large gathering “quickly and safely.”
Maryland’s largest county gives out millions in pandemic hazard pay. Some officials aren’t sure it can afford to.
Maryland’s largest county has distributed about $50 million in hazard pay to essential workers risking exposure during the coronavirus pandemic, even as other jurisdictions have taken steps to curtail such payments or offered far less.
Montgomery County employees since March 29 have been able to claim an additional salary of up to $800 per two-week pay period if they perform “front-facing” essential services such as policing, firefighting or working on public transit.
Hazard pay is $350 per two-week period in neighboring Prince George’s County, $250 in Anne Arundel County and $200 in Baltimore County. The District suspended its hazard pay program July 25, after the city entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan, and the state of Maryland has curtailed most of its extra payments.
As of September, Montgomery County had distributed $49.2 million in hazard pay. If current policies persist, that number will reach $72 million by the end of the year, according to a recent memo to the Montgomery County Council.
Democrats decry Trump’s coronavirus response and lay out plan for international cooperation
A group of 100 House Democrats criticized the Trump administration’s unilateral approach to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday and offered a plan for working with other countries to control the crisis and ensure that vaccines can be shared widely and quickly.
The letter, written by Reps. Judy Chu and Brad Sherman of California and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, says the Trump administration’s antipathy toward China and multilateral organizations hindered coordination with the World Health Organization and the European Union. It also says restrictions on scientific exchanges with Beijing resulted in fewer Americans on the ground in China as the virus began to spread.
“This impeded the ability of American public health officials to receive timely and accurate information about the pandemic, delaying our response and likely costing American lives,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Review: I stayed at 3 hotels during the pandemic. The best option surprised me.
Until last week, the last time I stayed at a hotel was back in March. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, I spent months locked down alone in my D.C. apartment, then with family in Upstate New York. I took bike trips and road trips to go camping, but I avoided hotels completely.
In the meantime, hotels, like the rest of the travel industry, were suffering. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, hotels are facing a debt crisis and a historic wave of foreclosures, as the pandemic’s economic impact on the industry is estimated to be nine times greater than that of 9/11. As a result, they’ve been doing everything they can to attract business.
With the pandemic wearing on and travel beginning to increase, I wanted to venture out and see how hotels have adapted. So I booked the cheapest room option at a budget hotel, a mid-level hotel and a luxury hotel in New York City to investigate firsthand how hotels are handling the situation eight months into the covid-19 era.
Howard University and other HBCUs receive millions to expand coronavirus testing
Howard University and up to nine other schools will receive millions of dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support campus coronavirus testing facilities and expand screening for thousands of students at historically Black colleges and universities, the foundation announced Tuesday.
The foundation’s three-year, $15 million donation will equip as many as 10 schools to be testing hubs that process tests for the novel coronavirus that are administered at other HBCUs in their regions.
“This will give us a different level of capacity,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, the president of Howard.
Analysis: The red-state coronavirus surge resembles what’s happened in Brazil
Since early June, most of the new coronavirus cases in the United States have emerged in states that supported President Trump in the 2016 election. Since mid-June, most of the deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have occurred in red states. At this point, 7 in 10 new cases and nearly three-quarters of new deaths are occurring in states that supported Trump, which constitute about 57 percent of the population.
In other words, at this point, the pandemic is largely a red-state phenomenon.
The red-state numbers match the evolution of the pandemic in Brazil closely. Brazil and India are two of the hardest-hit countries internationally, though India’s far-larger population means that the effects of the pandemic have been more muted on a per-person basis.
Since the pandemic began, the number of new cases in red states has tracked closely with the total in Brazil, which is about 14 percent larger.
More restrictions take effect across Europe after cases surge
BERLIN — Multiple European countries continued to tighten restrictions on Wednesday, as a long-anticipated fall surge in coronavirus infections added pressure on health systems, schools and businesses.
In the Netherlands, new shutdown orders and contact restrictions are set to take effect Wednesday night. Bars and restaurants across the country will close, only four people will be able to meet at a time, and anyone entering public indoor spaces or public transport will have to wear a mask.
The Netherlands reported almost 44,000 new cases over the past week, compared with around 27,500 one week prior. Few other countries worldwide have recently seen higher per capita infection rates.
Despite the surge in cases, the Netherlands is seeking to keep most businesses and schools open.
But in some of the worst-hit nations and regions, further restrictions have become inevitable. The Czech Republic ordered the closure of schools, bars and other venues starting Wednesday, despite the government appearing determined this summer to avoid such a scenario. Northern Ireland announced Wednesday that pubs and restaurants would be limited to delivery and takeaway services from Friday and that schools would close next week.
In England, the government has resisted calls from the opposition and from scientists to impose a temporary lockdown, known as a circuit breaker, over concerns that such measures would have devastating economic repercussions less than three months before Britain may lose access to the European Union’s single market.
“I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists — he takes that decision,” British Work and Pensions Minister Thérèse Coffey told Sky News on Wednesday. To prevent a lockdown, the British government on Monday announced a three-tiered restrictions system for England that is similar to models in place in New Zealand and other countries.
Meanwhile, other parts of Europe are bracing for more restrictions on Wednesday. In France, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give an evening speech in which he may announce new rules such as local lockdowns or curfews. Restaurants and bars could also be forced to close in Spain’s Catalonia region.