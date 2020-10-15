Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
New ways to protect your 2021 vacation
Dean Kato is optimistic about his 2021 vacation. He is planning a Danube river cruise through Germany, Austria and Hungary in August. But he’s also realistic — and thinking of new ways to protect a potentially risky adventure.
“I guess a river cruise will be safe by then,” says Kato, a business consultant from Kirkland, Wash., “as long as there’s a vaccine.”
But he’s not taking any chances, and neither are other travelers. They’re looking for new ways to protect their 2021 trips. Among their strategies: taking advantage of more-permissive booking policies, buying new travel insurance policies that specifically cover a pandemic and subscribing to services that can help them at their destinations.
Fauci warns Americans may have to ‘bite the bullet’ and cancel Thanksgiving
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said late Wednesday that Americans may have to rethink large family gatherings this Thanksgiving as dozens of states witness a significant rise in coronavirus cases.
“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told “CBS Evening News.” “It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving.”
Fauci noted that people need to be especially cautious if members of their family are at risk due to age or underlying health conditions. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering,” he said, “unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”
Fauci added that his own three children, who all live in different states, will not be flying home for Thanksgiving “because of their concern for me and my age.” Fauci is 79, placing him in a high-risk category.
During the CBS interview, Fauci cast doubt on President Trump’s claim that 100 million vaccine doses could be available before the end of the year, saying it was more likely that a vaccine would be rolled out to the general public at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Even then, having 100 million doses available would require all the vaccines that are in late-stage trials to be proven safe and effective, which is not guaranteed, he said.
Fauci also expressed confidence that Trump has recovered from his battle with the coronavirus and is no longer infectious, but he warned that others in the president’s age and weight category shouldn’t expect to fare as well.
“That’s sort of like saying somebody was speeding in a car at 95 miles an hour and didn’t get in an accident, so I can go ahead and speed and not get in an accident,” he said.
D.C. region’s coronavirus caseload hits two-month high; officials say small gatherings are fueling rise
The number of new coronavirus infections across the greater Washington region jumped to a two-month high Wednesday as D.C.’s top health official said small social gatherings are helping to fuel the virus’s spread.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases across Virginia, Maryland and the District stood at 1,801 — the highest since the average hit 1,916 cases Aug. 13. The increase has coincided with cooler temperatures and an outbreak at the White House, although local health officials say any connection to a late-September Rose Garden event is unclear.
Among patients who contracted the novel coronavirus in D.C. in the first week of October, nearly a quarter had attended a social gathering of at least five people in the two weeks before they got sick, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Wednesday. One out of five had eaten at a restaurant.
Night on the town, Moscow style: Few masks, but lots of worry about another lockdown
At the Mendeleev Bar, the bouncers took our temperatures and then handed us face masks. We wore them as we entered. But inside, everyone except for the staff had shed their masks and crammed in for what they feared could be their last big night out.
“People are more afraid of a second lockdown than they are of the coronavirus,” said Kirill Khaustev, a bartender at Mendeleev.
That morning, Russia had announced more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases in the past day — a record increase for the country with the world’s fourth-largest number of cases. Then, on Tuesday, Russia set a record for daily deaths from the coronavirus with 244. On Wednesday, it was 239 deaths linked to the virus and 14,200 new cases.
Emboldened by his covid-19 recovery, Trump pushes return to normalcy
President Trump is using his recovery from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to reinforce the message that the pandemic is receding and Americans should return to work — resisting entreaties to change his tone and behavior three weeks ahead of the presidential election.
Despite the outbreak at the White House that also infected the first lady, their son and nearly a dozen top aides, Trump and his allies continue to downplay the virus, arguing that the country is “turning the corner” and holding campaign events with thousands of supporters even as cases are increasing rapidly, especially in the Midwest.
Several advisers hoped Trump’s experience would move him to speak more empathetically about a virus that has killed at least 215,000 Americans and infected nearly 8 million. Instead, Trump has seemed further emboldened, flouting public health guidelines to convince voters that life is returning to normal, according to current and former administration officials.