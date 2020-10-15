Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said late Wednesday that Americans may have to rethink large family gatherings this Thanksgiving as dozens of states witness a significant rise in coronavirus cases.

“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told “CBS Evening News.” “It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving.”

Fauci noted that people need to be especially cautious if members of their family are at risk due to age or underlying health conditions. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering,” he said, “unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

Fauci added that his own three children, who all live in different states, will not be flying home for Thanksgiving “because of their concern for me and my age.” Fauci is 79, placing him in a high-risk category.

During the CBS interview, Fauci cast doubt on President Trump’s claim that 100 million vaccine doses could be available before the end of the year, saying it was more likely that a vaccine would be rolled out to the general public at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Even then, having 100 million doses available would require all the vaccines that are in late-stage trials to be proven safe and effective, which is not guaranteed, he said.

Fauci also expressed confidence that Trump has recovered from his battle with the coronavirus and is no longer infectious, but he warned that others in the president’s age and weight category shouldn’t expect to fare as well.