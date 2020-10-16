In just the past 10 days, Europe has recorded an exponential increase in infections, with a million new cases, The Washington Post reported. The continent has been nearly free of U.S. tourists since March 17, when the European Union restricted nonessential travel and closed its external borders. On July 1, the European Union began to allow travelers from some countries back in, but not those from the United States. While there are some exceptions — including Croatia, the United Kingdom and Turkey — most of Europe probably will not open its borders to leisure travelers from the United States as the outbreak remains uncertain on both sides of the pond.