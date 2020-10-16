More than 7,944,000 cases have been reported nationwide since February, and at least 216,000 people in the United States have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Biden expects to be at next debate, is ‘confident’ Cleveland Clinic will ensure Trump is tested beforehand
Biden said Thursday that he expected to be at the presidential debate on Oct. 22, even after Trump pulled out of the one that had been scheduled for this week.
“Look, I’m going to abide by what the [Commission on Presidential Debates] rules call for,” Biden said at his town hall after moderator George Stephanopoulos asked whether he would demand that Trump test negative. Earlier Thursday evening, at his own town hall, Trump would not say whether he was tested for the coronavirus on the day of the first debate.
After Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidential debates commission changed the format of what would have been the second debate to a virtual one. Trump refused to participate unless it was in person, so the debate was scrapped. Instead, both candidates held competing town halls on different television networks on Thursday night.
Biden said that getting tested was about “decency.”
“It’s just decency to be able to determine whether or not you’re clear,” Biden said. “I’m less concerned about me, but the people — the guys [with] the cameras, the Secret Service guys you drive up with, all those people.”
He said he thought Trump would get tested before the next debate and said he was “confident” that the Cleveland Clinic would ensure adherence to its health and safety guidelines. In the first debate, many of Trump’s debate guests refused to wear masks inside the venue, flouting the clinic’s rules.
“I think they’re going to not let happen what happened last time,” Biden said. “They’re going to demand that it’s safe.”
Some cities shut down streets for pedestrians and other uses during the pandemic. A new study looks at whether people are using them.
In the nearly eight months since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, cities across the county have closed roads, extended bike lanes and turned parking spaces into dining spots as a way to give Americans more space to move around safely during the health crisis.
Now, with the pandemic stretching on and many cities considering extending those closures through the winter, new research offers some indication of how the spaces are being used.
The study, by the traffic analytics firm Inrix, looked at five cities: Washington, New York, Minneapolis, Seattle and Oakland, Calif. It found that in general, traffic volumes on the restricted streets — whether pedestrian, bike or car — remained well below pre-pandemic levels, a finding that is not surprising considering that overall traffic is down as well. As traffic volumes began to increase amid states reopening, so did activity levels on the restricted streets, Inrix found.
As coronavirus cases surge, global study paints grim picture for elder-care homes
The novel coronavirus tore through long-term care facilities for the elderly in spring. It continued into summer months, leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead around the world.
Now, as autumn heads toward winter and the Northern Hemisphere prepares for a cold-weather surge in coronavirus cases, experts who focus on long-term care are desperate to avert the next chapter in the disaster.
There are few easy lessons. In many countries, the trend is hard to escape: The larger the coronavirus outbreak in an area, the more deaths elder-care facilities there can expect to see, according to the results of an ongoing transnational research project, which published new data this week.
With new case highs in Europe this week, what does that mean for the return of U.S. travelers?
The record-setting coronavirus infection numbers in Europe this week may not bode well for U.S. travelers hoping to return to the continent anytime soon.
In just the past 10 days, Europe has recorded an exponential increase in infections, with a million new cases, The Washington Post reported. The continent has been nearly free of U.S. tourists since March 17, when the European Union restricted nonessential travel and closed its external borders. On July 1, the European Union began to allow travelers from some countries back in, but not those from the United States. While there are some exceptions — including Croatia, the United Kingdom and Turkey — most of Europe probably will not open its borders to leisure travelers from the United States as the outbreak remains uncertain on both sides of the pond.
“Country after country is just declaring their highest ever [coronavirus] numbers since the pandemic began,” says Adrian Hyzler, the chief medical officer of Healix International, a company that specializes in international security, medical and travel-assistance services. “Europe is just so preoccupied with trying to suppress this surge.”