Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that he was “absolutely not” surprised when President Trump contracted the coronavirus after attending a ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Rose Garden, where few people wore masks.

“I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask,” Fauci told CBS News’s “60 Minutes” in a wide-ranging interview. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.’ And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”

Fauci also candidly admitted that he “got really ticked off” when the Trump campaign used his words out of context to promote the president in an ad and confirmed that the White House has limited his ability to speak with the news media.

“I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me,” he said.

Despite Trump’s frequent clashes with top government scientists, Fauci said he believes that “deep down,” the president believes in science. “If he didn’t, he would not have entrusted his health to the very competent physicians at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center,” Fauci said.

Fauci, a lifelong runner, also revealed that he has switched to power walking because he has to be accompanied by a security detail — the result of ongoing death threats and harassment.