Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Italy draws up new restrictions aimed at nightlife
ROME — For the third time in less than two weeks, Italy has tightened restrictions on daily life — allowing only table service in bars and restaurants after 6 p.m., among other small steps — in an attempt to slow the coronavirus’s second wave.
With little appetite among politicians or ordinary Italians to return to the strict lockdown of the spring, Italy is hoping that more targeted measures can flatten the curve and limit the pressure on hospitals.
But the discussions about what steps to take have been contentious, and it is unclear whether the piecemeal measures, which are modest at best, will work.
The steps announced Sunday are aimed at reducing evening socializing and crowds. The Italian government granted mayors the power to close off nightlife areas after 9 p.m. and said restaurants must limit tables to no more than six people.
Earlier in October, the government imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate, and several days ago it tightened operating hours for restaurants and bars. The country, like many others in Europe, has seen skyrocketing daily case numbers, including an additional 11,705 cases on Sunday. That is Italy’s highest one-day total during the pandemic.
Italy has not followed France in taking the more forceful step of applying a curfew, given the economic blow it would deal to restaurants. The Italian economy is forecast to contract by more than 11 percent this year, according to a European Union estimate, but that would surely become more severe in the event of another lockdown.
Fauci addresses Rose Garden ‘superspreader event,’ White House restrictions and security detail in candid interview
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that he was “absolutely not” surprised when President Trump contracted the coronavirus after attending a ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Rose Garden, where few people wore masks.
“I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask,” Fauci told CBS News’s “60 Minutes” in a wide-ranging interview. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.’ And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”
Fauci also candidly admitted that he “got really ticked off” when the Trump campaign used his words out of context to promote the president in an ad and confirmed that the White House has limited his ability to speak with the news media.
“I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me,” he said.
Despite Trump’s frequent clashes with top government scientists, Fauci said he believes that “deep down,” the president believes in science. “If he didn’t, he would not have entrusted his health to the very competent physicians at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center,” Fauci said.
Fauci, a lifelong runner, also revealed that he has switched to power walking because he has to be accompanied by a security detail — the result of ongoing death threats and harassment.
“That’s sad,” Fauci said. “The very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety. But it bothers me less than the hassling of my wife and my children.”
Pelosi sets Tuesday deadline for reaching stimulus deal with White House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that an economic stimulus deal must be struck within 48 hours in order for Congress to pass legislation before Election Day, but she noted that significant differences still divide her and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“Well that depends on the [Trump] administration,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week” when asked if it was still possible to get relief to Americans ahead of the election barely two weeks from now.
Pelosi’s on-again-off-again talks with Mnuchin over a deal costing between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion have been dragging on for months without producing results. The window for action is narrowing fast. For the first time, Pelosi put a deadline on them, indicating that if no agreement can be struck by Tuesday, it will not be possible to produce a new relief deal by the election. Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 75 minutes on Saturday and agreed to speak again on Monday.
Israel ordered a second lockdown in response to coronavirus resurgence. It’s not going so well.
JERUSALEM — As one of the few countries to return to a complete lockdown amid resurgent coronavirus infections, Israel is learning that freezing a nation in place is even more difficult the second time around.
Israel's experience may hold lessons for other governments looking to stem the pandemic's stubborn grip across the world.
After a nearly two-month national quarantine last spring — in which Israel’s 9 million residents largely complied with orders to stay home — autumn’s Lockdown II has proven to be far leakier and more contentious.
A restive public — dubious that the restrictions are necessary, desperate to make a living and outraged at reports of politicians ignoring their own rules — has been less willing to bottle itself up since the second quarantine began Sept. 25.
Federal judge strikes down Trump plan to slash food stamps for 700,000 unemployed Americans
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
In a scathing 67-page opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of D.C. condemned the Agriculture Department for failing to justify or even address the impact of the sweeping change on states, saying its shortcomings had been placed in stark relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which unemployment has quadrupled and rosters of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have grown by more than 17 percent, with more than 6 million new enrollees.