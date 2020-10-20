“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the unidentified juror said. “The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them.”

The juror’s public statement came minutes after a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ruled that jurors could speak publicly about the proceedings for the sake of transparency and public trust in the investigation. Cameron (R) had opposed the juror’s request, arguing that letting the juror discuss what happened would be unfair to witnesses and other jurors.

Cameron said Tuesday that he disagreed with the judge’s decision but did not plan to file an appeal. Prosecutors considered the legal issues of causation and justification, among others, when determining what charges to recommend to grand jurors, he said.

“As Special Prosecutor, it was my decision to ask for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law,” Cameron said in a statement. “Indictments obtained in the absence of sufficient proof under the law do not stand up and are not fundamentally fair to anyone.”

No one was directly charged in the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency-room technician, during the execution of a search warrant as part of a drug investigation in March. Grand jurors indicted former Louisville officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, accusing him of risking the safety of three people in a neighboring apartment when his bullets entered their home. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cameron said at a news conference in September that the two officers whose shots struck Taylor, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were justified in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot first. He has said he believed the officers were intruders.

The ambiguity about how prosecutors framed possible charges to the jurors became a flash point in the case after Cameron told reporters that “the grand jury agreed” with prosecutors that homicide charges were not warranted. He later said his office had not presented homicide charges to the jury.

The unidentified juror then filed a court motion asking Judge Annie O’Connell to affirm that the juror could talk publicly about what occurred in the grand jury room, despite the fact that grand jury proceedings are usually secret. The juror argued that Cameron had used “grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility” for the charging decision. A second anonymous juror later said they also wanted to speak publicly.

In her order granting jurors permission to speak, O’Connell wrote that the traditional reasons for grand jury secrecy were no longer relevant in this case and that “the ends of justice require disclosure.” The jury’s proceedings are over, Hankison has been indicted, and audio of the evidence presented to the jury has been made public, the judge wrote.

O’Connell added that she also needed to consider “the interest of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be assured that its publicly elected officials are being honest in their representations; the interest of grand jurors, whose service is compelled, to be certain their work is not mischaracterized by the very prosecutors on whom they relied to advise them; and, the interest of all citizens to have confidence in the integrity of the justice system.”

Those interests leave “no doubt that justice requires disclosure” in this case, O’Connell wrote.

The judge also denied a motion from Cameron requesting that if she were to give jurors permission to speak, the jurors would be prohibited from doing so until prosecutors were able to appeal the order.

At a news conference shortly after O’Connell released her decision, Kevin Glogower, an attorney for the anonymous grand jurors, declined to elaborate on the juror’s statement. The juror wanted to take issue with “the way that it was portrayed to the public as to who made what decisions and who agreed with what decisions,” Glogower said.

The second unidentified juror has not yet made a public statement. Louisville anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said in an interview that he and Glogower would talk with both jurors about potential opportunities to speak further.

Roger A. Fairfax Jr., a law professor at George Washington University, said it was extraordinarily rare for the public to hear directly from a grand juror about a case. Although a grand juror sought to speak publicly after Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot by a White police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, a judge denied the request.

Fairfax said it was striking that the juror in the Taylor case alleged that prosecutors had brushed off questions about bringing additional charges. Prosecutors are supposed to be responsive to jurors’ questions and concerns, he said.

The possibility that Cameron mischaracterized the grand jury proceedings, as the juror claims, raises the question of whether prosecutors made an honest effort to seek justice in this case, Fairfax said.

“If not, I think that there may be grounds for considering a new grand jury investigation with a different set of prosecutors,” he said. “It may reach the same outcome, but there might be greater public confidence in those proceedings at the end of the day.”

Taylor was shot shortly after midnight on March 13, when plainclothes Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment with a battering ram. Although officers had a “no-knock” warrant, they say they knocked and announced their presence. Walker and several neighbors dispute that.