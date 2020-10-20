When travelers found themselves with canceled plans as the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, says emails began pouring into his inbox from frustrated people waiting on rightfully owed airline refunds. People said they were unable to get through to airlines who had yet to give them their money back.

The problem became so big that it made its way to Congress in May after a group of Democratic senators found that the airline industry could be holding onto more than $10 billion owed to U.S. travelers. According to the Department of Transportation’s most recent Air Travel Consumer Report, consumer complaints about airline service in June 2020 were up more than 900 percent from the previous year, and of the 15,946 complaints received in June, 14,875 were about refunds.