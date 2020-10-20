Fauci has not advocated for a return to stay-at-home measures like those imposed in many states this spring, telling CBS News on Sunday that things would have to “get really, really bad” first.
Earlier Monday, in a call with campaign staff, Trump described Fauci as a “disaster” and other public health officials as “idiots.” He also said Sunday that Biden would “listen to the scientists” and claimed that doing earlier this year would have led to “a massive depression.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Analysis: Coronavirus surge tests U.S. and European resolve
On both sides of the Atlantic, the pandemic is surging. For the first time since late July, the United States reported more than 60,000 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and Friday, with numbers hovering just under 60,000 on Saturday. Many of the infections are in rural areas far from the major cities that bore the initial brunt of the outbreak earlier this year.
In Europe, new restrictions and shutdowns are coming into place. Last week, the continent overtook the United States in cases per capita. Public health officials warned of an accelerating and possibly “exponential” rise in infections, with confirmed cases in the 53 European nations, as categorized by the World Health Organization, climbing from 6 million to 7 million in just ten days.
Without effective countermeasures, the WHO warned, daily coronavirus-related deaths in Europe could rise to five times their April peak. The dramatic resurgence of the virus across the continent punctured whatever illusions Europeans had that they had weathered the worst of the pandemic.
Turkey farmers fear that, this year, they’ve bred too many big birds
It is among Norman Rockwell’s most recognized paintings, known alternately as “Freedom from Want” or “The Thanksgiving Picture.” The aproned matriarch proffering the burnished bird, extended family leaning in toward chafing dish and wobbly aspic.
This spring, turkey farmers around the country had to roll the dice, take a guess: What would pandemic Thanksgiving look like? Would the holiday be canceled entirely, or would it be the Norman Rockwell grandpa carving en masque?
The coronavirus pandemic will interrupt 50 years of steadily increasing turkey consumption, threatening to change holiday traditions forever. Social distancing and travel challenges will mean more, smaller holiday gatherings this November — thus smaller home-cooked turkeys on the table, fewer holiday restaurant reservations and, in an increasing number of households, no turkey at all.
Owed a refund on an international flight? Here’s how to get it.
When travelers found themselves with canceled plans as the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, says emails began pouring into his inbox from frustrated people waiting on rightfully owed airline refunds. People said they were unable to get through to airlines who had yet to give them their money back.
The problem became so big that it made its way to Congress in May after a group of Democratic senators found that the airline industry could be holding onto more than $10 billion owed to U.S. travelers. According to the Department of Transportation’s most recent Air Travel Consumer Report, consumer complaints about airline service in June 2020 were up more than 900 percent from the previous year, and of the 15,946 complaints received in June, 14,875 were about refunds.
Travelers may feel hopeless if the airline they booked with is international, feeling like there are more barriers to get help from thousands of miles away. But U.S. travelers have rights in these cases.
Trump attacks ‘Fauci and all these idiots,’ says public is tired of pandemic even while infection rates rise
President Trump dismissed precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and attacked the nation’s top infectious-disease expert as a “disaster” Monday, arguing that people are getting tired of all the focus on a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 Americans and continues to infect thousands of people in communities across the country.
“They’re getting tired of the pandemic — aren’t they?” Trump said at a rally in Arizona. “You turn on CNN. That’s all they cover. Covid, covid, pandemic. Covid, covid, covid. . . . They’re trying to talk people out of voting. People aren’t buying it, CNN, you dumb bastards.”
“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said in a call with his campaign staff Monday that was intended to instill confidence in his reelection bid two weeks before Election Day. He baselessly suggested that Fauci’s advice on how best to respond to the outbreak was so bad it would have led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands more people.